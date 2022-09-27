ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

GALLERY: Lucas High School honors 2022 Homecoming court

Lucas High School announced its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Friday evening before the Cubs hosted Lima Central Catholic in a non-league football game. Shelby Grover was crowned queen and Andrew Smollen was selected king. The Cubs lost the game to LCC, 26-23.
LUCAS, OH
Tree of Life Christian rally stops Mansfield Christian

Tree of Life Christian overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 3-1 win against Mansfield Christian in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 1. Recently on September 24, Mansfield Christian squared off with Clear Fork in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
MANSFIELD, OH
Shelby, OH
Shelby, OH
Ministry of defense: St. Marys blanks Kenton

A vice-like defensive effort helped St. Marys squeeze Kenton 55-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave St. Marys a 28-0 lead over Kenton.
KENTON, OH
Caledonia River Valley delivers smashing punch to stump Marion Harding

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Caledonia River Valley's performance in a 48-11 destruction of Marion Harding in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Caledonia River Valley drew first blood by...
MARION, OH
Shelby FISH Food Pantry closed to appointments next week

SHELBY — The FISH Food Pantry will be closed to call-in appointments from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 7. This closure will allow the agency to prepare for the busy holiday season ahead and to give its volunteers a much needed and well deserved break. “To access the...
SHELBY, OH
Tygers hold off Arrows in OCC thriller

ASHLAND — Aaron Thornton saved the day Friday at Community Stadium. Mansfield Senior’s senior outside linebacker, Thornton sacked Ashland quarterback Luke Bryant on fourth-and-goal from the Senior High 6-yard line with two seconds left in the game to preserve the Tygers’ 27-20 win. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 27,...
MANSFIELD, OH
Marion Elgin earns solid win over Morral Ridgedale

Marion Elgin trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 28-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on September 30. Marion Elgin jumped in front of Morral Ridgedale 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
MARION, OH
Comeback kids: Grove City finds a way to beat Westerville Central

Grove City slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Westerville Central 24-10 in Ohio high school football action on September 30. The start wasn't the problem for Westerville Central, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Grove City through the end of the first quarter.
GROVE CITY, OH
Loudonville holds off Fredericktown

Loudonville topped Fredericktown 38-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 21-21 tie through the first quarter.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
James "Jim: Miller

BUTLER: James (Jim) H. Miller, of Butler, Ohio, was born in Van Wert, Ohio in 1957 and graduated from Crestview High School in 1975. Even long after he had graduated from The Ohio State University in 1979 with a degree in animal husbandry, Jim was an avid Ohio State fan—though his gameday nerves meant he could usually only handle watching the game on replay.
BUTLER, OH
‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates

MANSFIELD -- Anna Carley sees infinite possibilities for the Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue. Improving the parking lot and updating the building facades are at the top of her priority list as managing director of acquisitions and asset management for Infinite Equity Capital. The company purchased the shopping center on Sept. 8.
MANSFIELD, OH
Fit to be tied: Gates Mills Hawken knots Medina Buckeye

Gates Mills Hawken and Medina Buckeye battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 1-1 deadlock in Ohio boys soccer on October 1. Tough to find an edge early, Gates Mills Hawken and Medina Buckeye fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.
GATES MILLS, OH

