Read full article on original website
Related
American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane
A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
Why United Airlines is Thinking of Ending Service at a Really Big Airport
United Airlines may be one of the biggest airlines in the country, but the company's CEO says it isn't getting fair treatment at a key airport serving the nation's largest city. The John F. Kennedy International Airport is America’s ninth largest airport, according to AirAdvisor, and the 13th biggest airport...
These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines
For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
Sharon Stone has an epic response to an ex-partner who dumped her because she refused to get Botox
'I feel really, really happy. I've never been this joyful.'
A JetBlue plane went over Hurricane Fiona on its flight from the Dominican Republic to Newark
A JetBlue plane from Punta Cana to Newark went over the storm in a flight planned with guidance from meteorologists, The Washington Post reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight
A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work
A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
The wing of a United Airlines plane hit another jet after 2 inexperienced airport workers misjudged the gap, report says
Ramp workers used a tow tug to push back the United plane, but the winglet clipped a jet's horizontal stabilizer, The Wall Street Journal reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
American Airlines passenger, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison after sucker-punching male flight attendant on plane from Cabo to LA
Shocking footage shows the moment an American Airlines passenger attacked a unsuspecting flight attendant - sneaking up behind him and sucker punching the staffer aboard a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. The incident transpired on Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo to LAX on Wednesday, and saw the...
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
Comments / 0