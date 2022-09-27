ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The US Sun

American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane

A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
The Motley Fool

These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines

For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
The Independent

Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight

A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
Joel Eisenberg

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
