kitco.com

Nasdaq rises with growth stocks, rate hike worries linger

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq rose on Friday as growth stocks ticked higher on lower Treasury yields, even though resilient core inflation added to worries of big interest-rate hikes denting a rise in consumer spending. Rate-sensitive stocks including Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Meta Platforms (META.O), Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Oncoming gold stock bull

As the proper macro fundamentals for gold mining grind into place…. The real price of gold, as represented on the chart below by gold in relation to commodities, is constructive to have bottomed. As inflation expectations continue to fade with the Fed still in hawk mode this should continue, in order to confirm a bottom.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Futures edge higher ahead of key inflation data

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday ahead of key inflation data in a tumultuous month marked by heavy losses on concerns of an economic downturn fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb soaring prices. All eyes will be on the core personal consumption...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 193,000, gold price ticks down

(Kitco News) The initial weekly jobless claims dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 in the week to Saturday, surprising the market with another unexpected contraction. Economists' consensus calls projected for initial claims to come in at 215,000 following the revised level of 209,000 reported in the previous week. The four-week moving...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

U.S. Core PCE rise keeps aggressive Fed scenario in place

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% last month after dipping 0.1% in July, the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Friday. In the 12 months through August, the PCE price index increased 6.2% after advancing 6.4% in July. Excluding the volatile food...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Bank of Mexico hikes rates to record 9.25%, signals more hikes possible

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate on Thursday by 75 basis points to a record 9.25%, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's own recent three-quarter of a percentage point increase. The bank's five...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Euro zone yields fall, German real rates in positive territory

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone debt yields fell on Friday after a sharp bond selloff earlier this week but anxiety persisted about central banks' monetary tightening path and possible erratic moves in UK gilts. Euro zone inflation zoomed past forecasts to hit 10.0% in September, a new record high,...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Fed's Bullard doesn't see UK situation affecting U.S. economy

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is mostly insulated from turmoil in UK markets, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday, a day after the Bank of England resumed its bond-buying in an emergency move to protect pension funds from partial collapse. "We certainly saw some...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Sterling set for biggest weekly rises since March 2020

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Friday and was set for its biggest weekly gains since March 2020 after the Bank of England intervened to calm markets spooked by the government tax cut plans announced on Sept. 23. In a turnaround from the record lows the pound struck...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Singapore tightens housing loan limits as rates rise

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Singapore has unveiled a package of measures for the property market, including tightening lending limits for housing loans in response to a rise in interest rates, as well as new steps to moderate demand. The move would ensure "prudent borrowing" and "avoid future difficulties" in...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Fed united on inflation front as Brainard rejects early rate cuts

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's No. 2 official on Friday added her full endorsement of the U.S. central bank's higher-for-longer game plan for interest rates to curb inflation that new data shows is still running at more than three times policymakers' 2% target. In her first...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Why gold? Why now?

Why should investors even consider taking a position in a gold junior, given gold's lackluster performance so far this year?. Having scaled 2021 peaks of $1,865 an ounce in November, and $1,903 in June, the gold price burst onto 2022 @ $1,800. By Jan. 19 it was at $1,840. Since then, the precious metal has come under intense selling pressure. A combination of rising government bond yields and a soaring US dollar index are the main bearish elements driving gold (and silver) south. Spot gold year to date is down $124, or 8.4%.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold/Silver: Use options to play a short covering rally

What a volatile week it's been with the month and quarter ending after a downgrade of Apple stock sent retail stock investors scrambling for the exit signs and the British Pound falling to a record low against the Dollar. The U.K. government presented a fiscal spending plan that could put the next round of U.K. inflation through the roof. At the same time, the Bank of England admitted its first policy mistake and is in a state of "panic" that requires the need to deliver 175-200 bps in rate hikes over the next two meetings. Bringing it back to the U.S., Fed Fund futures are pricing in a 50/50 chance of another 50 or 75 bps rate hike at the next Fed meeting. That leaves traders wondering how long before the Fed admits its policy mistake of tightening too far into a recession.
BUSINESS

