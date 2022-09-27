ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox4news.com

State Fair of Texas opens with new attractions for 2022

DALLAS - Big Tex is ready to say "Howdy, folks!" for another year. The State Fair of Texas opened Friday morning for its 24-day run. Along with traditional favorites like fried foods, midway rides and free concerts, there are some new exhibits and new events at the fair this year.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Apollo

A fun active dog who has been waiting for a new home for more than three years is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day. Apollo would really love to meet you.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: The Texas Music Mecca

The largest record store in Texas and one of the largest in America, Josey Records is leading a vinyl revolution. Take a tour of the store--and learn how it's carrying on the legacy of a record store pioneer.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Granbury couple vacationing in Florida evacuates ahead of storm

GRANBURY, Texas - A North Texas couple was less than one month into their four-month stay at their Florida vacation home when they decided to evacuate. That home may end up right in Hurricane Ian's path. The storm shifted a bit on Tuesday, and it’s now forecasted to hit right...
GRANBURY, TX
fox4news.com

Here & Now: Scholar Shot

A North Texas man involved in an inner-city ministry wanted to do more to help teens succeed after high school. In 2009, Dan Hooper started a non-profit to help first-generation college students from lower-income families. Scholar Shot is the subject in this week's Here & Now conversation with FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: Emerald City Band

They've been bringing the party to North Texas for over four decades. We'll talk with founder Deno Taglioni about the cross-generational appeal of the Emerald City Band and the music that's taken them everywhere--including two trips to the White House.
TEXAS STATE
#State Fair Of Texas#Local Life#North Texas#Travel Info#What To Do#Big Tex#The North Texas Food Bank#Oncor
fox4news.com

Hurricane Ian: Denton power crews headed to Florida

DENTON, Texas - Denton Municipal Electric crews are making their way to Florida to help restore power. The power company posted video online of several work trucks hitting the road on Wednesday afternoon. More than 810,000 customers in Florida were without power as of Wednesday afternoon. Hurricane Ian made landfall...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 6

Welcome to 4 To Watch, where we preview four of the biggest high school football games in DFW each week. Coppell (4-0) vs. Lewisville (3-1) A big matchup between the Cowboys prolific offense against the Fighting Farmers stingy D. Dallas Jesuit (4-1) vs. Highland Park (4-0) A 6A District 7...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Texas governor poll: Abbott leads O'Rourke, border top issue for voters

With election day six weeks away polls continue to show Gov. Greg Abbott with a lead over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke. A poll of likely voters released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University shows Abbott with a 7-point lead over O'Rourke (53%-46%). "The race for the top job in Austin leans...
TEXAS STATE

