Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
State Fair of Texas opens with new attractions for 2022
DALLAS - Big Tex is ready to say "Howdy, folks!" for another year. The State Fair of Texas opened Friday morning for its 24-day run. Along with traditional favorites like fried foods, midway rides and free concerts, there are some new exhibits and new events at the fair this year.
fox4news.com
Dog of the Day: Apollo
A fun active dog who has been waiting for a new home for more than three years is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day. Apollo would really love to meet you.
fox4news.com
North Texas organizations arrive in Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Hundreds of North Texans are in Florida working to help with everything from shelter to power. 500 employees and contractors with Oncor arrived in Florida Thursday after leaving North Texas early Tuesday morning. The recovery in Florida is beginning with power restored today for about a half million homes, but...
fox4news.com
North Texan with home in Florida rides out Hurricane Ian; Texas groups ready to help with aftermath
NAPLES, Fla. - Hurricane Ian has already dumped several inches of rain on the western coast of Florida. A Coppell resident who has a second home in Naples, Florida decided to ride out the storm. Kim Clark said her garage had three feet of water inside, and the water was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: The Texas Music Mecca
The largest record store in Texas and one of the largest in America, Josey Records is leading a vinyl revolution. Take a tour of the store--and learn how it's carrying on the legacy of a record store pioneer.
fox4news.com
Granbury couple vacationing in Florida evacuates ahead of storm
GRANBURY, Texas - A North Texas couple was less than one month into their four-month stay at their Florida vacation home when they decided to evacuate. That home may end up right in Hurricane Ian's path. The storm shifted a bit on Tuesday, and it’s now forecasted to hit right...
fox4news.com
Here & Now: Scholar Shot
A North Texas man involved in an inner-city ministry wanted to do more to help teens succeed after high school. In 2009, Dan Hooper started a non-profit to help first-generation college students from lower-income families. Scholar Shot is the subject in this week's Here & Now conversation with FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Emerald City Band
They've been bringing the party to North Texas for over four decades. We'll talk with founder Deno Taglioni about the cross-generational appeal of the Emerald City Band and the music that's taken them everywhere--including two trips to the White House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Hurricane Ian: Denton power crews headed to Florida
DENTON, Texas - Denton Municipal Electric crews are making their way to Florida to help restore power. The power company posted video online of several work trucks hitting the road on Wednesday afternoon. More than 810,000 customers in Florida were without power as of Wednesday afternoon. Hurricane Ian made landfall...
fox4news.com
Entertaining husband and wife duo brings circus stunts to State Fair of Texas
Each year there are new shows and exhibits at the State Fair of Texas. Good Day's Hanna Battah got a first look at a new husband and wife team known for rapid-fire circus stunts.
fox4news.com
FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too
Following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian, FOX Corporation has announced a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts. Currently, the Red Cross is on the ground in Florida providing resources to those impacted by the Category 4 hurricane including shelter, meals, medical supplies and more.
fox4news.com
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength ahead of 'catastrophic' Florida landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s winds rapidly intensified early Wednesday as it approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, hitting 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian was expected to make landfall in southwestern Florida "in the next few hours as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Race for Texas governor: Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke to hold only debate on Friday
DALLAS - Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke will hold their first and only debate of the governor's race Friday night. Polling continues to show O’Rourke could still be in striking distance of the governor's lead. This week’s Quinnipiac poll has Abbott up seven points over O’Rourke....
fox4news.com
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 6
Welcome to 4 To Watch, where we preview four of the biggest high school football games in DFW each week. Coppell (4-0) vs. Lewisville (3-1) A big matchup between the Cowboys prolific offense against the Fighting Farmers stingy D. Dallas Jesuit (4-1) vs. Highland Park (4-0) A 6A District 7...
fox4news.com
Texas governor poll: Abbott leads O'Rourke, border top issue for voters
With election day six weeks away polls continue to show Gov. Greg Abbott with a lead over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke. A poll of likely voters released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University shows Abbott with a 7-point lead over O'Rourke (53%-46%). "The race for the top job in Austin leans...
fox4news.com
Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed before he fled his home to avoid being served, emails show
"Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed before he fled his home to avoid being served, emails show" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Comments / 0