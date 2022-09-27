New wheels are turning at Joyride, a cycling studio on Crown Street that two former instructors bought from their parent company on Sept. 16. Before the pandemic, Joyride had built a small chain of seven indoor cycling studios in Connecticut, but six shut down during the pandemic. Although the New Haven studio was one of the few that had remained profitable, the company’s economic struggles led them to consider either selling it or closing up shop. This moment allowed instructors Heidi Shepherd and Kacey Way to buy the studio.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO