East Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

Mother-daughter duo takes over local cycling studio

New wheels are turning at Joyride, a cycling studio on Crown Street that two former instructors bought from their parent company on Sept. 16. Before the pandemic, Joyride had built a small chain of seven indoor cycling studios in Connecticut, but six shut down during the pandemic. Although the New Haven studio was one of the few that had remained profitable, the company’s economic struggles led them to consider either selling it or closing up shop. This moment allowed instructors Heidi Shepherd and Kacey Way to buy the studio.
Register Citizen

Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers

ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
FOX 61

Hartford artists promote representation in local art as 'changemakers'

HARTFORD, Conn. — Art has a different meaning for everyone. For Hartford-based artist Lindaluz Carrillo, it's a passion rooted in impacting her community. "We can build and create new things and reimagine not just what we're physically creating but even what's around us," said Carrillo. "I love that I am able to explore and dive deeper into creativity. Not just with myself but with other folks."
FOX 61

Connecticut volunteers assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

CONNECTICUT, USA — Stamford-based organization Americares and the American Red Cross are sending volunteers from Connecticut to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The American Red Cross said they have more than 20 volunteers from Connecticut and Rhode Island either on the ground or getting ready to...
woodbridgetownnews.com

Woodbridge Native Brings Home National Title

A panel of distinguished judges chose Gabriella Durso as the 2022 USA National SLICC Ambassador. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the nation. Gabi is a 10-year old, 5th grade student at...
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Register Citizen

Abuse survivor is using her 'dream salon' in Milford to help those escaping domestic violence

MILFORD — Jennifer Devine always dreamed of opening her own salon and spa. But her hopes appeared dashed, as personal issues played a role in delaying her road to salon success. It was not until the height of the pandemic — with only three clients in hand — when Devine finally decided to embark on the journey toward entrepreneurship. Last week, she celebrated as her dream became reality.
WTNH

Hartford Healthcare neurologist excited about possible new Alzheimer’s disease treatment

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Healthcare neurologist is cautiously excited about a new treatment’s ability to prevent memory loss in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Amy Sanders has been watching research indicating that the drug lecanemab can either slow or altogether stop cognitive decline. The results, she said, weren’t surprising. “That has been the […]
WTNH

In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees 40 under 40 event in Plantsville

PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood Tuesday night at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. Some of the state’s rising stars were honored at the Hartford Business Journal’s 40 under 40 event. 40 young professionals under the age of 40 represented fields in business, arts, healthcare and technology and were recognized for […]
