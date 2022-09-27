Read full article on original website
Related
Yale Daily News
Mother-daughter duo takes over local cycling studio
New wheels are turning at Joyride, a cycling studio on Crown Street that two former instructors bought from their parent company on Sept. 16. Before the pandemic, Joyride had built a small chain of seven indoor cycling studios in Connecticut, but six shut down during the pandemic. Although the New Haven studio was one of the few that had remained profitable, the company’s economic struggles led them to consider either selling it or closing up shop. This moment allowed instructors Heidi Shepherd and Kacey Way to buy the studio.
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
Raising mental health awareness and raising spirits, a celebration for K9 officer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — K9 Heidi, a 3-year-old lovable Labrador Retriever, was the center of attention just off the quad at Yale University in New Haven on Wednesday. Heidi was part of an event sponsored by Dunkin and iHeartRadio to raise awareness for mental health and celebrate the work of “service” or “facility Dogs”.
West Hartford consultant played major role in Florida hospitals disaster response
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Many healthcare facilities in Florida evacuated in anticipation of a big blow from Hurricane Ian. And it was a Connecticut-based healthcare emergency management consultant who helped design Florida's disaster response plan for hospitals and long-term care facilities. Scott Aronson, of West Hartford, was also among...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers
ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
Family of Bloomfield Coach remembers him as ‘bigger than life’
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The town of Bloomfield is honoring the life of Bloomfield legend, Kevin Moses. Moses was Bloomfield High School’s varsity basketball coach who served the community for more than 30 years. He died Monday after a fight against cancer. “I feel like I am walking around...
Hartford artists promote representation in local art as 'changemakers'
HARTFORD, Conn. — Art has a different meaning for everyone. For Hartford-based artist Lindaluz Carrillo, it's a passion rooted in impacting her community. "We can build and create new things and reimagine not just what we're physically creating but even what's around us," said Carrillo. "I love that I am able to explore and dive deeper into creativity. Not just with myself but with other folks."
Connecticut volunteers assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
CONNECTICUT, USA — Stamford-based organization Americares and the American Red Cross are sending volunteers from Connecticut to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The American Red Cross said they have more than 20 volunteers from Connecticut and Rhode Island either on the ground or getting ready to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
woodbridgetownnews.com
Woodbridge Native Brings Home National Title
A panel of distinguished judges chose Gabriella Durso as the 2022 USA National SLICC Ambassador. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the nation. Gabi is a 10-year old, 5th grade student at...
DiFiore’s carries on family tradition: Ravioli shop owner is third generation to be in the food business
ELLINGTON — Running food businesses has been in the DiFiore family since Don DiFiore’s grandfather immigrated to the United States in 1901, opening a bakery in Greenwich Village in New York City in 1904. DiFiore’s parents, Andy and Louise, chose a different path than baking, and instead opened...
Eyewitness News
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl. David Rewcastle, 59, of Darien, was charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Middletown students using emergency operations center to help during Hurricane Ian
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Students at Vinal Technical High School in Middletown are researching, studying, and collecting information as Hurricane Ian hits Florida to help crews on the ground. 35 sophomores and juniors are using the school's emergency operations center, the only school-based one in the country, to keep those...
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Police and faith-based organizations hold anti-violence walks in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police and faith-based organizations are holding a series of anti-violence walks through some of Hartford’s communities that are hit the hardest by violence. The first was held Monday in Hartford’s North End. Despite the rain, police, church leaders and residents walked in the streets...
Register Citizen
Abuse survivor is using her 'dream salon' in Milford to help those escaping domestic violence
MILFORD — Jennifer Devine always dreamed of opening her own salon and spa. But her hopes appeared dashed, as personal issues played a role in delaying her road to salon success. It was not until the height of the pandemic — with only three clients in hand — when Devine finally decided to embark on the journey toward entrepreneurship. Last week, she celebrated as her dream became reality.
Health Headlines: Connecticut pediatrician seeing kids hospitalized with COVID, urges vaccinations
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill Pediatrics has been busy seeing sick children since kids began heading back to school. “While we’re seeing a lot of COVID we’re also starting to see some RSV, bronchiolitis, and a variety of other fall viruses,” Dr. Jenny Schwab said. Schwab chairs the Connecticut Children’s Care Network of […]
EXCLUSIVE: Glastonbury mom mourns loss of son who died in accident Sunday
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A Glastonbury mom is morning the loss of her 18-year-old son Gordon "Mac" Southby who died Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with an SUV. Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury near...
Hartford Healthcare neurologist excited about possible new Alzheimer’s disease treatment
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Healthcare neurologist is cautiously excited about a new treatment’s ability to prevent memory loss in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Amy Sanders has been watching research indicating that the drug lecanemab can either slow or altogether stop cognitive decline. The results, she said, weren’t surprising. “That has been the […]
In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees 40 under 40 event in Plantsville
PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood Tuesday night at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. Some of the state’s rising stars were honored at the Hartford Business Journal’s 40 under 40 event. 40 young professionals under the age of 40 represented fields in business, arts, healthcare and technology and were recognized for […]
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0