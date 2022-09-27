ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. 
fox32chicago.com

Famous Chicagoland tractor and truck museum auctioning its multimillion-dollar collection

FRANKFORT, Ill. - George Schaaf is in one hall of fame, and he created something of another one. The Chicagoland native has run the George and June Schaaf Tractor and Truck Museum in Frankfort, Illinois, since the 1990s, but at 89 years old, and his wife June passing away several years ago, he has made the tough decision to close its doors and sell the amazing collection.
KFVS12

Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Overnight extreme weather shelter possibly coming to Cape. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. THE...
fox32chicago.com

PAWS Chicago headed to Florida to bring homeless pets to Windy City

CHICAGO - Volunteers with PAWS Chicago is readying transport vehicles on Friday as they prepare to drive 21 hours to Naples, Florida to help shelters there make room for more rescued pets. Flooding after Hurricane Ian has left many pets in Naples and Fort Myers without homes, according to a...
fox32chicago.com

Flights to Florida limited in wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO - Flights to Florida from Chicago were limited Friday. Many of the Florida airports are operating for emergency workers or humanitarian purposes only. Travelers at O’Hare Airport on Friday are hoping to get to Florida to check on property and on neighbors. Relief workers have been able to...
WGN News

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 3 injured in 6-vehicle crash in Western Springs

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. - One person was killed, and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in suburban Western Springs Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred in the area of Ogden and Gilbert Avenues, police said. A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash. When police and fire...
WGN News

Man arrested in brutal Red Line bottle attack

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a person in connection with an attack and robbery on the CTA Red Line. A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street. Police said 30-year-old Solomon Washington of Chicago Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection to the […]
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot several times in Gage Park drive-by

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when someone in a white sedan started shooting in the 3100 block of West 54th Street, police said. He...
CBS Chicago

Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
