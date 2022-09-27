Read full article on original website
At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center
CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
Toddler drowns at Navy Pier • firefighter with cancer goes home • Chicagoland ranked in best places to live
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The woman charged with attempted murder after pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier is in court today. Josiah Brown, of Des Plaines, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, according to Cook County Medical Examiner records. Officials say the boy had to...
Famous Chicagoland tractor and truck museum auctioning its multimillion-dollar collection
FRANKFORT, Ill. - George Schaaf is in one hall of fame, and he created something of another one. The Chicagoland native has run the George and June Schaaf Tractor and Truck Museum in Frankfort, Illinois, since the 1990s, but at 89 years old, and his wife June passing away several years ago, he has made the tough decision to close its doors and sell the amazing collection.
A reckless left-turning driver killed Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43, on bike in Arlington Heights
Update 9/30, 9:00 AM: Tragically, the bike rider has died from her injuries. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43. The post has been updated accordingly. As I’ve recently discussed, all too often when drivers fail to yield to other road users when making...
KFVS12
Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Overnight extreme weather shelter possibly coming to Cape. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. THE...
PAWS Chicago headed to Florida to bring homeless pets to Windy City
CHICAGO - Volunteers with PAWS Chicago is readying transport vehicles on Friday as they prepare to drive 21 hours to Naples, Florida to help shelters there make room for more rescued pets. Flooding after Hurricane Ian has left many pets in Naples and Fort Myers without homes, according to a...
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Chicago area natives ride out monster storm in Florida
Several Chicago-area natives who now live in Florida chose to ride out Hurricane Ian, which has devastated Southwest Florida.
Flights to Florida limited in wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO - Flights to Florida from Chicago were limited Friday. Many of the Florida airports are operating for emergency workers or humanitarian purposes only. Travelers at O’Hare Airport on Friday are hoping to get to Florida to check on property and on neighbors. Relief workers have been able to...
Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
1 dead, 3 injured in 6-vehicle crash in Western Springs
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. - One person was killed, and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in suburban Western Springs Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred in the area of Ogden and Gilbert Avenues, police said. A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash. When police and fire...
Chicago family experiencing Hurricane Ian after relocating to Florida last year
NAPLES, Fla. - A Chicago family is thinking twice about moving to Florida. A year ago they called Bucktown home, but Wednesday they were in the eye of the storm. "You didn’t know if something was going to blow off and hit one of your windows, rip your screen," said Kim Turek, who relocated with her family to Naples last July.
Man arrested in brutal Red Line bottle attack
CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a person in connection with an attack and robbery on the CTA Red Line. A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street. Police said 30-year-old Solomon Washington of Chicago Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection to the […]
Chipotle to open first restaurant with drive-thru lane in suburban Chicago
STREAMWOOD, Ill. - Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first "Chipotlane" in Chicago's northwest suburbs. The drive-thru lane will open at the location in Streamwood near Sutton Road and Irving Park Road. The Chipotlane allows customers to place an order on the mobile app and pick up their food without...
Woman ID'd as bicyclist fatally injured in Arlington Heights crash on Lake Cook Road
A woman has died after an Arlington Heights crash involving two cars and a bicycle Thursday morning.
Man, 21, shot several times in Gage Park drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when someone in a white sedan started shooting in the 3100 block of West 54th Street, police said. He...
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
Explainer: Here's When the Chicago Area Typically Sees Its First Freeze
A series of frigid nights have emphatically delivered the message that fall is in the air for the Chicago area, but residents still haven’t quite experienced the first dreaded freeze of the season. A freeze is the bane of farmers and gardeners, as frigid temperatures can badly damage or...
New details revealed in suspected terror plot targeting Chicago area mosques and synagogues
The scheme to separate and kill Chicago religious worshipers was backed up by multiple guns, swords, knives, and bow and arrows seized from Pelkey's home, according to FBI records.
Man charged in violent CTA robbery that resulted in victim being hit in the head with a bottle: police
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with robbing two people on the CTA Red Line this month. Solomon Washington, 30, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of robbery and one felony count of theft under $500.
