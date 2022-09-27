Rich Hill wants one more season, well, on the hill. Masslive.com reports the 42-year-old Boston Red Sox left-hander hopes to return for the 2023 MLB season. “I think that’s something that I want to discuss with (wife) Caitlin and (son) Brice and sit down and talk with them about what the plan is going to be and how we want to move forward,” Hill said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that a full season is completely in the cards for moving forward. Minus a hiccup with the knee, a freak injury, I think the entire year, I would have been able to make all 32 starts or more. ... I would obviously love to come back here to Boston and play here. We love it here. I think Chaim (Bloom) and the front office is going to build a winner next year. It’s something that, if it works out, it works out. We’ll keep the options open on whether it’s going to be a full season or a half season.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO