Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next contract might not turn out very well, MLB insider says
Aaron Judge’s free agency is approaching. The New York Yankees just clinched the American League East and will soon begin a playoff run, but after that their star will be free from team control. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5...
Pair of ex-Yankees are on Marlins’ possible short list of manager candidates to replace Don Mattingly
Derek Jeter and Gary Denbo are gone and Don Mattingly’s days are numbered. But don’t worry because a heavy New York Yankees presence remains in place for the Miami Marlins. General manager Kim Ng was a one-time Brian Cashman disciple and she appears to have a pair of ex-Yankees on her short list to fill the club’s managerial opening.
Ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher decides if he will retire or return in 2023
Rich Hill wants one more season, well, on the hill. Masslive.com reports the 42-year-old Boston Red Sox left-hander hopes to return for the 2023 MLB season. “I think that’s something that I want to discuss with (wife) Caitlin and (son) Brice and sit down and talk with them about what the plan is going to be and how we want to move forward,” Hill said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that a full season is completely in the cards for moving forward. Minus a hiccup with the knee, a freak injury, I think the entire year, I would have been able to make all 32 starts or more. ... I would obviously love to come back here to Boston and play here. We love it here. I think Chaim (Bloom) and the front office is going to build a winner next year. It’s something that, if it works out, it works out. We’ll keep the options open on whether it’s going to be a full season or a half season.”
As Aaron Judge looks to surpass Roger Maris, Nets’ Kyrie Irving roots for ‘clean’ Yankees slugger
NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving has never been shy about expressing his opinions on controversial subjects -- and now that extends to Major League Baseball and its home run record, too. The Nets’ star grew up a Yankees fan is rooting for Aaron Judge as the slugger looks to surpass...
Inside story of how Yankees’ Aaron Judge got his 61st home run ball back
TORONTO — The line drive screamed over the left-field wall, glanced off a fan’s glove and a cement wall, then ricocheted into the Blue Jays’ bullpen. Eventually, the ball ended up in the hands of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who had crushed it for his record-tying 61st home run of the season, matching the American League and franchise mark set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Curt Schilling had a big problem with Michael Kay’s call of Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st homer
Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season on Wednesday. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. Baseball fans are excited about the milestone. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Michael Kay had the call on YES Network. You...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo praises New York with contract decision looming
NEW YORK — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has a $16-million decision to make this offseason. He could opt into the second year of his deal in New York. Or he could become a free agent and seek a bigger payday. On Friday, Rizzo said he won’t allow the...
Mets make big change to starting rotation ahead of Braves series
The New York Mets are moving all their chips to the middle of the table, changing the date of ace Jacob deGrom’s next start. MLB.com’s Anthoy DiComo reports “The Mets are moving Jacob deGrom up to start Friday’s series opener against the Braves, per Buck Showalter.”
Ex-Yankees prospect, N.J. native on the move (again) after being designated for assignment (again)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Ford is on the move. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment on Wednesday. Ford signed with the Angels last month after being released by the Atlanta Braves. In 28 games with Los Angeles, Ford hit .231 with three home runs and five RBI.
Will Aaron Judge be true HR champ? Yankees great Reggie Jackson reflects on historic season | Q&A
TORONTO — Reggie Jackson isn’t slowing down at age 76. The Hall-of-Fame slugger and Yankees great constantly is on the move traveling from his two California homes to Texas to minor league ballparks around the country. Following a surprising breakup with the Yankees before the 2021 season, Jackson...
What 61 homers means to Yankees’ Aaron Judge
TORONTO — Aaron Judge took some time to study up on Babe Ruth during the week that they were tied for second for most homers in a season by a Yankee. Ruth hit 60 in 1927, Judge hit No. 60 last Tuesday.
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Mariners almost there; Blue Jays clinch; Brewers miss opportunity (9/30/22)
The Majors’ longest playoff drought is on the verge of ending. The Seattle Mariners need just one win or one Baltimore Orioles loss to clinch one of three American League Wild Cards and qualify for postseason play for the first time since 2001. The Mariners’ reduced their magic number...
Yankees’ Michael King gets final word on possible Tommy John surgery
The waiting is the hardest part. When Michael King went down in July with a broken right elbow, the New York Yankees were not sure if the reliever would need Tommy John surgery. Two months later, King and the team have their answer. Per SI’s Gary Phillips, the 27-year-old said...
Mets call up MLB’s top prospect
The New York Mets have been hiding a secret weapon in their farm system and they have decided they are ready to employ it. Francisco Alvarez is headed to the majors. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Late Thursday night, source told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo that the Mets...
Mets stud named to MLB Pipeline’s prospect team of the year
Some exciting news for the future of the New York Mets. MLB Pipeline came out with their Prospect Team of the Year on Thursday. The selections are based solely on minor league performance and to be eligible, the player must have spent at least half of the season in the minors.
Meet Frankie Lasagna, the Blue Jays fan who almost caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st homer
You can’t make this stuff up. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season in Wednesday’s 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The blast tied Judge with Roger Maris for the club and American League single-season record. The ball landed...
Yankees summon journeyman with awful numbers to replace Zack Britton
NEW YORK — The morning after, the Yankees addressed their latest bullpen breakdowns on Saturday by placing Zack Britton on the injured list and opting not to IL Clay Holmes to keep him eligible for their upcoming Division Series. The Yankees brought in a journeyman to take Britton’s roster...
Yankees shake up pitching with rain threatening Sunday
NEW YORK — Rain could prove a problem for the Yankees again Sunday. So they’re not taking any chances with their starting pitching. The Yankees will give Chi Chi Gonzalez his team debut if weather allows them to face the Orioles a 1:38 p.m. Sunday in what would be their final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees have 1st-of-its-kind opportunity before playoffs
TORONTO — The Yankees will have five days off before their postseason begins. By winning the American League East, they guaranteed themselves a spot in the Division Series, which doesn’t start until Oct. 11. Their regular season ends Oct. 5 in Arlington. Want to bet on MLB?. It’s...
