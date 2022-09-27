Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
North Dakota teams up with neighboring states as an option for international travelers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau sent an ambassador to Frankfurt, Germany to pitch visitors to stop by the F-M region and surrounding states. In multiple meetings with international travel agents, Charley Johnson, the President and CEO of the F-M CVB, says agents are starting...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead High activities and athletics facing bus driver shortages
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Moorhead High School mentioned the possibility games being canceled for the high school sports teams due to a bus driver shortage. Thankfully, they were able to come up with enough drivers this time around. “We just weren’t able...
valleynewslive.com
Grace period for free and reduced school lunches ending soon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School District is reminding families that the grace period for free and reduced lunch is ending soon. Households that qualified during the 2021-22 school year have continued to receive those benefits at the beginning of this school year, but that grace period ends on October 8.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakotans evacuating and rushing to aid in Florida for hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s usually a safe bet up north that the only extreme weather you’ll have to worry about are blizzards and flooding. However, one former North Dakota resident has found himself in the crosshairs of hurricane Ian. Bruce Asbury, who now lives in...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mike Hill’s not just a truck driver for Spartan Nash, he’s been a driver for them for nearly 4 decades. Over his 39 year career, Hill has driven nearly 4 million miles, delivered 250 million pounds of food and all without one single accident.
valleynewslive.com
Welcoming October with a scare at the Haunted Farm
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Haunted Farm in Moorhead is kicking off their season September 30. Scaring people in the Valley for 32 years, owner Mel Nygaard said they have expanded greatly over that time. This year you can find a haunted woods, haunted house, vortex, insane clown...
kfgo.com
Fargo area residents targeted in ‘spoofing’ phone scam
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – Devils Lake Police say scammers spoofing the phone number of the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center and using the name of a purported DLPD member may be targeting the Fargo area with a gift card scam. Police say they received more than half a...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU homecoming parade will affect parking downtown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown streets will be filled with NDSU students, alumni, and fans for the homecoming parade. Fargo police department has put up signs downtown to warn people they will be unable to park along the parade’s route from 2pm-7pm Friday. The parade starts at...
newsdakota.com
Frontier Village General Store Work Underway for 2023
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been a few years since the General Store at the Frontier Village has been open and operating. But, Jamestown Tourism Visitor Experience Manager Allison Limke says they’re working to prepare the building for 2023. Limke says with the changeover to the city...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead sporting events may be canceled due to lack of bus drivers
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Area Public School District says the bus driver shortage may impact high school sporting events. A tweet was sent from the Moorhead Spuds Twitter account saying “We are in uncharted territory. Over the next few days we will likely cancel games due to lack of bus drivers.”
valleynewslive.com
Canada’s best-selling kids music group heading to the Fargo Theater
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With 2+Billion digital streams across platforms and counting, Canada’s original, best-selling kids’ music group the MINI POP KIDS is back. After a temporary touring hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, the MINI POP KIDS finally returned stateside this summer, where they will be touring through the fall.
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
valleynewslive.com
Deck fire evacuates West Fargo apartment building
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was an alarming late-night for people in a West Fargo apartment building when they evacuated as fire alarms went off. Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, crews were called to the building in the 2900 block of Bluestem Dr. for a fire.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
kfgo.com
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
Minnesota Woman on New Season of The Bachelor
The most recent season of The Bachelorette recently wrapped up, Bachelor in Paradise kicked off this week, and the list of the women who will be on the new season of The Bachelor has been released. It's a big time of year for fans of the Bachelor franchise! And it's especially exciting for Minnesotans because a Minnesota woman is a part of the cast.
valleynewslive.com
‘Now is the time to keep talking about it’: Over 100 people gather in Grand Forks to spread awareness on suicide prevention
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September is suicide prevention month and in Grand Forks, ND, over 100 people gathered to help spread awareness on mental health and suicide. The Medd family, who lost their son Liam to suicide last year, were among those sharing their experiences to help others.
