Manchester planning series of 200th anniversary events
MANCHESTER — The town is gearing up to celebrate its 200th anniversary next year. The town of Manchester was incorporated on May 28, 1823. The area had been part of East Hartford. Celebration events will be held from May 2023 through the end of the year. A calendar of...
Dive unit searches pond in Enfield homicide investigation
ENFIELD — The state police dive unit was called to Freshwater Pond near the Town Green on Thursday in connection with the investigation of a homicide that occurred in August. Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the pond was temporarily drawn down to the level where the divers from...
DiFiore’s carries on family tradition: Ravioli shop owner is third generation to be in the food business
ELLINGTON — Running food businesses has been in the DiFiore family since Don DiFiore’s grandfather immigrated to the United States in 1901, opening a bakery in Greenwich Village in New York City in 1904. DiFiore’s parents, Andy and Louise, chose a different path than baking, and instead opened...
EVENTS: Saint Peter's to have annual Harvest Festival this weekend
HEBRON — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 30 Church St. (Route 85) will hold its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. There will be hayrides, a bake table, fall- and Halloween-based tag...
East Windsor accident closes part of I-91
EAST WINDSOR — An accident involving a car and tractor-trailer closed part of Interstate 91 southbound this morning. The accident occurred around 6 a.m. near the Exit 45 on-ramp, state police said. State police said the car and tractor-trailer were driving in the center lane, when the car moved...
Windsor man gets 105 years for killing two, wounding one
A Hartford Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced Latroy Johnson of Windsor to 105 years in prison for the murders of two men and the non-fatal but life-altering shooting of a third man on Albany Avenue in Hartford early on Sept. 23, 2017. Senior Judge Frank M. D’Addabbo Jr. called...
Windsor Woman’s Club to serve Oktoberfest dinner
WINDSOR — The Windsor Woman’s Club (General Federation of Women's Clubs) will have an Oktoberfest benefit dinner at Dom’s Broad Street Eatery on Friday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $30. The menu will include a dinner choice of roasted chicken, wurst (German...
Suspect in Willington stabbing arrested on UConn campus
A suspect in a stabbing early Thursday in Willington was later located and arrested on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs — but subsequently posted $500,000 bond and was released, state police say. UConn police officers spotted a suspicious man walking on campus around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and...
Letter to the editor: Voting for library
This November, I will be enthusiastically voting to support a new library as part of the future of Manchester’s Main Street. A great library is more than just a book depository; it should be a home for our city's intellectual, social and cultural communities. A first-class library in a prime location will be a major draw for visitors and new residents, and will help drive new investment on the southern end of Main Street.
State police dispatcher charged in Manchester drug sting operation
MANCHESTER — A state police dispatcher was arrested by local police Tuesday when she was found in the vehicle of a suspected crack cocaine dealer during an undercover drug purchase, according to a police report. The target of the operation was Ryan Thompson, 29, of Hartford, who had already...
Dart Hill Road Bridge re-opening delayed
VERNON — The completion date for the $2.5 million replacement of the Dart Hill Road bridge, which has been out of commission since May, has been pushed back to the end of the November. Town officials said the bridge was expected to re-open by the end of October. However,...
Tolland subcommittee discusses efforts to upgrade firehouses
TOLLAND — The Firehouse Subcommittee, established by the Town Council last month, held its first meeting on Thursday to discuss building a new fire station and renovating another one. The subcommittee is made up of Town Manager Brian Foley, Public Works Director Scott Lappen, Human Services Director Bev Bellody,...
Donovan leads Stafford co-op past Coventry in football
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers co-op football quarterback Zack Donovan is capable of winning a game with his legs or his arm. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior ran for two touchdowns against North Branford last Friday. On Thursday, he led an aerial assault. Donovan completed 16 of 21 passes for 200 yards and four...
FARMERS MARKETS: Ellington market to hold apple festival
There is nothing better than a crisp juicy Connecticut apple, and the Ellington farmers market is the place to get one — or more — on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the annual apple festival. The market will welcome Irish Bend, Easy Pickins, and Bussa Orchards with plenty of...
State police cruiser strikes utility pole in Ellington
ELLINGTON — A state police cruiser struck a utility pole on Pinney Street this afternoon. State police said that there were no injuries as a result from the crash, and that there was minor damage to the utility pole. The road is closed so crews can fix the pole,...
Police review board wants more visibility
MANCHESTER — After 15 months on the job, the Civilian Police Review and Relations Board is hoping to gain more visibility in the community. WHAT: The board is tasked with reviewing complaints regarding the police department, and facilitating discussions between residents and police. WHEN: It meets at 6 p.m....
State police investigate burglary at Tolland jewelry store
TOLLAND — State police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Morande Jewelers on Tuesday night. The state police Major Crime Unit arrived on the scene at Fieldstone Commons around 10 a.m. to investigate. Town Manager Brian Foley posted on Facebook this afternoon that the town’s building inspector and...
Tolland to amend charter to reflect voting district changes
TOLLAND — The Town Council on Tuesday accepted changes to the town charter on voting districts. While the changes are mandated via state redistricting, the council had to hold a public hearing to ratify changes to the charter. With no further discussion from the public or the council, the motion to accept the changes passed unanimously.
Windsor Locks PZC OKs warehouse
WINDSOR LOCKS — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month approved construction of a warehouse on Hamilton Road where an unused parking lot now sits. The commission approved construction of what will be an approximately 250,000-square- foot warehouse at 30 Hamilton Road. Hamilton Sundstrand used the parking lot at...
PERSONALITIES: Personal experience, mom’s library influenced poet
For as long as she’s been able to write, former Vernon resident Emily Alta Hockaday has been composing poetry. Now based in Queens, she has released her first full-length collection of poetry, “Naming the Ghost,” which premiered Sept. 22. Born in Hartford, Hockaday grew up in Vernon,...
