Springfield, MA

Journal Inquirer

Windsor Locks PZC OKs warehouse

WINDSOR LOCKS — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month approved construction of a warehouse on Hamilton Road where an unused parking lot now sits. The commission approved construction of what will be an approximately 250,000-square- foot warehouse at 30 Hamilton Road. Hamilton Sundstrand used the parking lot at...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Journal Inquirer

Bowers on track to reopen for 2023, Keeney for 2024

MANCHESTER — With Buckley Elementary School renovations complete and students back in the classrooms at 250 Vernon St., Bowers and Keeney elementary are up next for renovations, local officials say. Contractors broke ground on the Bowers renovation project June 13, starting with rehabilitation of the existing building at 141...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police review board wants more visibility

MANCHESTER — After 15 months on the job, the Civilian Police Review and Relations Board is hoping to gain more visibility in the community. WHAT: The board is tasked with reviewing complaints regarding the police department, and facilitating discussions between residents and police. WHEN: It meets at 6 p.m....
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Voting for library

This November, I will be enthusiastically voting to support a new library as part of the future of Manchester’s Main Street. A great library is more than just a book depository; it should be a home for our city's intellectual, social and cultural communities. A first-class library in a prime location will be a major draw for visitors and new residents, and will help drive new investment on the southern end of Main Street.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: Personal experience, mom’s library influenced poet

For as long as she’s been able to write, former Vernon resident Emily Alta Hockaday has been composing poetry. Now based in Queens, she has released her first full-length collection of poetry, “Naming the Ghost,” which premiered Sept. 22. Born in Hartford, Hockaday grew up in Vernon,...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor Woman’s Club to serve Oktoberfest dinner

WINDSOR — The Windsor Woman’s Club (General Federation of Women's Clubs) will have an Oktoberfest benefit dinner at Dom’s Broad Street Eatery on Friday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $30. The menu will include a dinner choice of roasted chicken, wurst (German...
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland subcommittee discusses efforts to upgrade firehouses

TOLLAND — The Firehouse Subcommittee, established by the Town Council last month, held its first meeting on Thursday to discuss building a new fire station and renovating another one. The subcommittee is made up of Town Manager Brian Foley, Public Works Director Scott Lappen, Human Services Director Bev Bellody,...
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windham hospital unions file charges with Labor Relations Board

WILLIMANTIC — The Windham Community Memorial Hospital unions have filed five charges with the National Labor Relations Board, the most recent of which were filed last week. The charges were filed by Windham United Employees, AFT Local 5099, the technical and support services staff union, and Windham Hospital Federation of Professional Nurses, AFT Local 5041, the nurses’ union.
WINDHAM, CT
Journal Inquirer

Burglars cut holes through wall at jewelry store

TOLLAND — State police are investigating a burglary early Wednesday morning at Morande Jewelers, where holes were cut into a neighboring business to access the store. State police from Troop C were called to the jewelry store at Fieldstone Commons on Route 195 on Wednesday and were joined by detectives from Eastern District Major Crimes.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Dart Hill Road Bridge re-opening delayed

VERNON — The completion date for the $2.5 million replacement of the Dart Hill Road bridge, which has been out of commission since May, has been pushed back to the end of the November. Town officials said the bridge was expected to re-open by the end of October. However,...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

EVENTS: Saint Peter's to have annual Harvest Festival this weekend

HEBRON — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 30 Church St. (Route 85) will hold its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. There will be hayrides, a bake table, fall- and Halloween-based tag...
HEBRON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Randy Cox sues police, city of New Haven for $100 million

Randy Cox, the Black man still paralyzed from the chest down after his head slammed into the wall of a New Haven police van and whose calls for help were disregarded after transport, is suing the five officers involved and the city of New Haven for $100 million. Cox formally...
NEW HAVEN, CT

