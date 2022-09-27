Read full article on original website
FARMERS MARKETS: Ellington market to hold apple festival
There is nothing better than a crisp juicy Connecticut apple, and the Ellington farmers market is the place to get one — or more — on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the annual apple festival. The market will welcome Irish Bend, Easy Pickins, and Bussa Orchards with plenty of...
Manchester planning series of 200th anniversary events
MANCHESTER — The town is gearing up to celebrate its 200th anniversary next year. The town of Manchester was incorporated on May 28, 1823. The area had been part of East Hartford. Celebration events will be held from May 2023 through the end of the year. A calendar of...
Windsor Locks PZC OKs warehouse
WINDSOR LOCKS — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month approved construction of a warehouse on Hamilton Road where an unused parking lot now sits. The commission approved construction of what will be an approximately 250,000-square- foot warehouse at 30 Hamilton Road. Hamilton Sundstrand used the parking lot at...
DiFiore’s carries on family tradition: Ravioli shop owner is third generation to be in the food business
ELLINGTON — Running food businesses has been in the DiFiore family since Don DiFiore’s grandfather immigrated to the United States in 1901, opening a bakery in Greenwich Village in New York City in 1904. DiFiore’s parents, Andy and Louise, chose a different path than baking, and instead opened...
Dive unit searches pond in Enfield homicide investigation
ENFIELD — The state police dive unit was called to Freshwater Pond near the Town Green on Thursday in connection with the investigation of a homicide that occurred in August. Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the pond was temporarily drawn down to the level where the divers from...
Bowers on track to reopen for 2023, Keeney for 2024
MANCHESTER — With Buckley Elementary School renovations complete and students back in the classrooms at 250 Vernon St., Bowers and Keeney elementary are up next for renovations, local officials say. Contractors broke ground on the Bowers renovation project June 13, starting with rehabilitation of the existing building at 141...
MUSIC: Three concerts on tap at Little Theatre of Manchester
MANCHESTER — Little Theatre of Manchester will continue its Sep-TUNE-ber series of concerts on Friday, Sept. 30, with “Motor City Fever: A Musical Celebration of Motown,” performed by a national touring musical revue. The series concludes on Saturday, Oct. 8, with “Wild Taxi: A Tribute Concert to...
Police review board wants more visibility
MANCHESTER — After 15 months on the job, the Civilian Police Review and Relations Board is hoping to gain more visibility in the community. WHAT: The board is tasked with reviewing complaints regarding the police department, and facilitating discussions between residents and police. WHEN: It meets at 6 p.m....
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Voting for library
This November, I will be enthusiastically voting to support a new library as part of the future of Manchester’s Main Street. A great library is more than just a book depository; it should be a home for our city's intellectual, social and cultural communities. A first-class library in a prime location will be a major draw for visitors and new residents, and will help drive new investment on the southern end of Main Street.
Journal Inquirer
PERSONALITIES: Personal experience, mom’s library influenced poet
For as long as she’s been able to write, former Vernon resident Emily Alta Hockaday has been composing poetry. Now based in Queens, she has released her first full-length collection of poetry, “Naming the Ghost,” which premiered Sept. 22. Born in Hartford, Hockaday grew up in Vernon,...
Journal Inquirer
Windsor Woman’s Club to serve Oktoberfest dinner
WINDSOR — The Windsor Woman’s Club (General Federation of Women's Clubs) will have an Oktoberfest benefit dinner at Dom’s Broad Street Eatery on Friday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $30. The menu will include a dinner choice of roasted chicken, wurst (German...
Man gets 7¼ years for selling drugs from East Hartford ‘shop’
A Bloomfield man who ran a home remodeling business and a drug ring, using a “shop” on Tolland Street in East Hartford for both, has been sentenced to 7¼ years in federal prison for his drug dealing and illegal gun possession, federal authorities say. DEFENDANT: Phillip “Flip”...
Tolland subcommittee discusses efforts to upgrade firehouses
TOLLAND — The Firehouse Subcommittee, established by the Town Council last month, held its first meeting on Thursday to discuss building a new fire station and renovating another one. The subcommittee is made up of Town Manager Brian Foley, Public Works Director Scott Lappen, Human Services Director Bev Bellody,...
Journal Inquirer
Windham hospital unions file charges with Labor Relations Board
WILLIMANTIC — The Windham Community Memorial Hospital unions have filed five charges with the National Labor Relations Board, the most recent of which were filed last week. The charges were filed by Windham United Employees, AFT Local 5099, the technical and support services staff union, and Windham Hospital Federation of Professional Nurses, AFT Local 5041, the nurses’ union.
State police dispatcher charged in Manchester drug sting operation
MANCHESTER — A state police dispatcher was arrested by local police Tuesday when she was found in the vehicle of a suspected crack cocaine dealer during an undercover drug purchase, according to a police report. The target of the operation was Ryan Thompson, 29, of Hartford, who had already...
Burglars cut holes through wall at jewelry store
TOLLAND — State police are investigating a burglary early Wednesday morning at Morande Jewelers, where holes were cut into a neighboring business to access the store. State police from Troop C were called to the jewelry store at Fieldstone Commons on Route 195 on Wednesday and were joined by detectives from Eastern District Major Crimes.
Windsor man gets 105 years for killing two, wounding one
A Hartford Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced Latroy Johnson of Windsor to 105 years in prison for the murders of two men and the non-fatal but life-altering shooting of a third man on Albany Avenue in Hartford early on Sept. 23, 2017. Senior Judge Frank M. D’Addabbo Jr. called...
Dart Hill Road Bridge re-opening delayed
VERNON — The completion date for the $2.5 million replacement of the Dart Hill Road bridge, which has been out of commission since May, has been pushed back to the end of the November. Town officials said the bridge was expected to re-open by the end of October. However,...
Journal Inquirer
EVENTS: Saint Peter's to have annual Harvest Festival this weekend
HEBRON — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 30 Church St. (Route 85) will hold its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. There will be hayrides, a bake table, fall- and Halloween-based tag...
Journal Inquirer
Randy Cox sues police, city of New Haven for $100 million
Randy Cox, the Black man still paralyzed from the chest down after his head slammed into the wall of a New Haven police van and whose calls for help were disregarded after transport, is suing the five officers involved and the city of New Haven for $100 million. Cox formally...
