Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later

The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus.
'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film

The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
What Time Will ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Be on Disney+?

Someone call Elton John because the witches are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which is coming to living rooms everywhere on Disney+ this weekend. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, who are brought back to present-day Salem, 29 years after the events of Hocus Pocus. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.
New Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Released

With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ End Credits Explained: How It Sets Up ‘Hocus Pocus 3’

As of today, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally running amok (amok, amok, amok!) on Disney+. The spooky season can finally begin!. After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy have all returned to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, three witches who are summoned, once again, to Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.
Hocus Pocus-Inspired Sanderson Sister Shots Recipe

The "Hocus Pocus" sequel has us eagerly awaiting the return of the lovably evil Sanderson sisters. The iconic witchy trio of Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) is finally back for more haunts on Disney+, and we are ready to watch their antics with a few potions for ourselves in hand.
Paris Jackson Talks Upcoming Tour Ahead of Fashion Week Gigs

If there’s anything to calm a bit of nerves, it’s attending a Giambattista Valli show as beautiful dresses float dreamily by. At least that was the case for Paris Jackson, who sat front row at the Friday afternoon show, just ahead of her first fashion week gig set later at Le Popup du Label, and a Sunday night stint at Silencio.More from WWDMarco Ribeiro RTW Spring 2023Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2023Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring 2023 “I get to warm up a little bit. I’m so excited to be on this side of the world playing,” she said. They’re intimate acoustic sets, but...
