Read full article on original website
Related
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
msn.com
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later
Slide 1 of 18: "Hocus Pocus" came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic. Its star Omri Katz quit acting, and Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in "Sex and the City." The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus. Read the original article on Insider.
Popculture
'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film
The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
What Time Will ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Be on Disney+?
Someone call Elton John because the witches are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which is coming to living rooms everywhere on Disney+ this weekend. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, who are brought back to present-day Salem, 29 years after the events of Hocus Pocus. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
You Can Now Stay at the Sanderson Sisters' Cottage From 'Hocus Pocus' This October
The infamous cottage that served as the home to the Sanderson Sisters in Disney's Hocus Pocus is set to host guests (and probably some ghosts) this fall season. In honor of their return to Disney Studios for the upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2, the Sanderson Sisters partnered with Airbnb to give two fans the ultimate retreat this spooky season.
ComicBook
New Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Released
With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ End Credits Explained: How It Sets Up ‘Hocus Pocus 3’
As of today, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally running amok (amok, amok, amok!) on Disney+. The spooky season can finally begin!. After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy have all returned to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, three witches who are summoned, once again, to Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy discuss "Hocus Pocus" sequel
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – the three iconic actresses who play the infamous Sanderson sisters in the Halloween classic, "Hocus Pocus" – discuss what it was like to reunite for a new sequel 29 years after the original premiered.
Hocus Pocus-Inspired Sanderson Sister Shots Recipe
The "Hocus Pocus" sequel has us eagerly awaiting the return of the lovably evil Sanderson sisters. The iconic witchy trio of Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) is finally back for more haunts on Disney+, and we are ready to watch their antics with a few potions for ourselves in hand.
Hocus Pocus 2 Ending Explained: The Sanderson Sisters’ Latest Plot And How It All Played Out
Almost 30 years since they last visited Salem, the Sanderson Sisters run into some unexpected twists and turns throughout their Disney+ sequel.
What Happened to the Original Cast of 'Hocus Pocus'
As the beloved Halloween cult classic returns to our screens, here's a look at what the cast has been up to since 1993.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Thora Birch Reveals Reason 'Hocus Pocus 2' Return Didn't Work Out and If She'll Still Watch (Exclusive)
After revealing that she was “dismayed” she couldn’t reprise her role as Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus 2, Thora Birch spoke with ET on the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women event, where she explained that there were attempts made to have her return for the sequel and shared whether she’s planning to watch.
'Hocus Pocus 2' Themed Apparel Just In Time For Halloween
Check out some of our favorite Hocus Pocus-themed apparel just in time to celebrate the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+. Visit cakeworthystore.com for more information about some of these products. Watch!
Creepy AI is ‘birthing digital humans that talk and look just like us’
ARTIFICIAL intelligence is getting increasingly advanced and has even started 'birthing digital humans'. That's according to Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, who spoke to an MIT Technology Review podcast. Cross's AI company makes avatars of real humans and brings them to life in a digital sense. He...
Paris Jackson Talks Upcoming Tour Ahead of Fashion Week Gigs
If there’s anything to calm a bit of nerves, it’s attending a Giambattista Valli show as beautiful dresses float dreamily by. At least that was the case for Paris Jackson, who sat front row at the Friday afternoon show, just ahead of her first fashion week gig set later at Le Popup du Label, and a Sunday night stint at Silencio.More from WWDMarco Ribeiro RTW Spring 2023Lutz Huelle RTW Spring 2023Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring 2023 “I get to warm up a little bit. I’m so excited to be on this side of the world playing,” she said. They’re intimate acoustic sets, but...
16 Screenshots Of People Who Borrowed Someone's Login Info, Then Got Way Too Comfortable On Their Account
Be careful who you lend passwords to.
Comments / 0