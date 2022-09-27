ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Abbeville Meridional

Archie H. Delino

ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Archie H. Delino, 91, will held at 1:00PM on Friday, September 30, 2022 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. Francois Sainte -Marie officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of...
Abbeville Meridional

2022 Kaplan High Homecoming Court

The 2022 Kaplan High Homecoming Court: Seated: Marlee Hebert, Camryn LeMoine and Emily Terro; Standing: Jahra Francis, Caroline LeMaire, Kaidence Broussard, Noble Hebert, Keisha White, Claire Broussard and Lainie Hebert. The annual Homecoming Game is this Friday against Beau Chene. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Queen will be crowned at halftime.
Abbeville Meridional

Man arrested after jumping fence by North Vermilion gymnasium

On Thursday, at 8:30 a.m. Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Deputy Brooks David responded to a male subject seen jumping a fence at the North Vermilion High School near the gym. An immediate lockdown of the school was initiated. Several units with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and...
Abbeville Meridional

Abbeville blows out West St. Mary

Abbeville head coach Roderick Moy knew what the Wildcats’ first eight plays of the game would be before the game began. However, by the time he completed calling seven out of the eight plays, Abbeville had a convincing 28-0 lead. The Wildcats cruised to a 51-6 win over West...
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
theadvocate.com

This downtown Lafayette restaurant has closed for good

G Tavern, a restaurant and bar located at 802 Jefferson St., has closed down. The business had opened nearly two years ago in one of the first-floor spaces of the Juliet Hotel, but the business closed quietly in August, a source said. Joshua Wells, who opened the business as Grocery...
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park

A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
theadvocate.com

Prejean's Restaurant owner to buy this Broussard restaurant building, to open second location

The building that recently housed Trapp’s Broussard seafood restaurant will be the new home of a second Prejean’s restaurant, reports indicate. Lafayette restaurant owner Tim Metcalf, who owns Dean-O’s Pizza locations in Lafayette and two years ago bought the Prejean’s Restaurant, announced Monday on KPEL radio he had a deal in place to buy the building at 209 N. Morgan Ave. in Broussard and the Trapp's group.
stmarynow.com

Domestic, drug arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City police reported domestic battery arrests Monday and early Tuesday, and St. Mary deputies made an arrest on drug charges over the weekend. Patterson police made five arrests after an incident on Leonard Street, and a Morgan City man is accused of driving away after his vehicle struck a Napoleonville hydrant.
