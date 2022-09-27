Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Abbeville Meridional
Archie H. Delino
ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Archie H. Delino, 91, will held at 1:00PM on Friday, September 30, 2022 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. Francois Sainte -Marie officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of...
Abbeville Meridional
2022 Kaplan High Homecoming Court
The 2022 Kaplan High Homecoming Court: Seated: Marlee Hebert, Camryn LeMoine and Emily Terro; Standing: Jahra Francis, Caroline LeMaire, Kaidence Broussard, Noble Hebert, Keisha White, Claire Broussard and Lainie Hebert. The annual Homecoming Game is this Friday against Beau Chene. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Queen will be crowned at halftime.
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
Lafayette Restaurants With the Most Health Violations in August
There were almost 1400 health violations by Lafayette Parish restaurants in the month of August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
Abbeville Meridional
Man arrested after jumping fence by North Vermilion gymnasium
On Thursday, at 8:30 a.m. Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Deputy Brooks David responded to a male subject seen jumping a fence at the North Vermilion High School near the gym. An immediate lockdown of the school was initiated. Several units with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and...
Abbeville Meridional
Abbeville blows out West St. Mary
Abbeville head coach Roderick Moy knew what the Wildcats’ first eight plays of the game would be before the game began. However, by the time he completed calling seven out of the eight plays, Abbeville had a convincing 28-0 lead. The Wildcats cruised to a 51-6 win over West...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
theadvocate.com
This downtown Lafayette restaurant has closed for good
G Tavern, a restaurant and bar located at 802 Jefferson St., has closed down. The business had opened nearly two years ago in one of the first-floor spaces of the Juliet Hotel, but the business closed quietly in August, a source said. Joshua Wells, who opened the business as Grocery...
UPDATE: Woman indicted in St. Landry Parish shooting
St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced Niesha S. Charles was indicted in the second degree murder of Jason Edwards.
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Prejean's Restaurant owner to buy this Broussard restaurant building, to open second location
The building that recently housed Trapp’s Broussard seafood restaurant will be the new home of a second Prejean’s restaurant, reports indicate. Lafayette restaurant owner Tim Metcalf, who owns Dean-O’s Pizza locations in Lafayette and two years ago bought the Prejean’s Restaurant, announced Monday on KPEL radio he had a deal in place to buy the building at 209 N. Morgan Ave. in Broussard and the Trapp's group.
Missing 16-year-old in Iberia Parish returned home
Dakota Rodriguez has returned home.
stmarynow.com
Domestic, drug arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported domestic battery arrests Monday and early Tuesday, and St. Mary deputies made an arrest on drug charges over the weekend. Patterson police made five arrests after an incident on Leonard Street, and a Morgan City man is accused of driving away after his vehicle struck a Napoleonville hydrant.
Opelousas man convicted for multiple violent offenses
Brandon J. Smith, Sr., 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fentanyl related death leads to arrest in Lafayette Parish
An arrest was made after a man died in Maurice from using drugs laced with fentanyl.
Man indicted for murder in Maurice overdose death
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies say the victim was sold drugs that were laced with fentanyl, and overdosed.
theadvocate.com
Three teens, adult charged after Iberia Parish party leads to gunshots, fights
Three teens were charged after gunshots were fired and at least one fight broke out at a New Iberia party. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia around 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 after gunshots were reported at a teenager’s party in the area, the department said in a statement.
Major accident on Hwy 190 near Lawtell involving school bus and tow truck
Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a major accident with injuries west of Lawtell on Hwy. 190.
Comments / 0