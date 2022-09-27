ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayne, LA

Abbeville Meridional

Deanna "Dee" Monteaux Charpentier

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Noon at Fountain Memorial Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St. in Lafayette for Deanna Charpentier, 74, who passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Oschner University Hospital in Lafayette. Inurnment will follow the service. Deacon Joseph Hebert will officiate. Dee...
Abbeville Meridional

Archie H. Delino

ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Archie H. Delino, 91, will held at 1:00PM on Friday, September 30, 2022 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. Francois Sainte -Marie officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of...
theadvocate.com

This downtown Lafayette restaurant has closed for good

G Tavern, a restaurant and bar located at 802 Jefferson St., has closed down. The business had opened nearly two years ago in one of the first-floor spaces of the Juliet Hotel, but the business closed quietly in August, a source said. Joshua Wells, who opened the business as Grocery...
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park

A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
theadvocate.com

Prejean's Restaurant owner to buy this Broussard restaurant building, to open second location

The building that recently housed Trapp's Broussard seafood restaurant will be the new home of a second Prejean's restaurant, reports indicate. Lafayette restaurant owner Tim Metcalf, who owns Dean-O's Pizza locations in Lafayette and two years ago bought the Prejean's Restaurant, announced Monday on KPEL radio he had a deal in place to buy the building at 209 N. Morgan Ave. in Broussard and the Trapp's group.
stmarynow.com

Domestic, drug arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City police reported domestic battery arrests Monday and early Tuesday, and St. Mary deputies made an arrest on drug charges over the weekend. Patterson police made five arrests after an incident on Leonard Street, and a Morgan City man is accused of driving away after his vehicle struck a Napoleonville hydrant.
KPLC TV

Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
