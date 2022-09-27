Read full article on original website
Abbeville Meridional
Deanna “Dee” Monteaux Charpentier
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Noon at Fountain Memorial Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St. in Lafayette for Deanna Charpentier, 74, who passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Oschner University Hospital in Lafayette. Inurnment will follow the service. Deacon Joseph Hebert will officiate. Dee...
Abbeville Meridional
Archie H. Delino
ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Archie H. Delino, 91, will held at 1:00PM on Friday, September 30, 2022 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. Francois Sainte -Marie officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of...
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
Lafayette Restaurants With the Most Health Violations in August
There were almost 1400 health violations by Lafayette Parish restaurants in the month of August.
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in St. Martin Parish
News 10 reported on a hit-and-run incidents in Breaux Bridge
This downtown Lafayette restaurant has closed for good
G Tavern, a restaurant and bar located at 802 Jefferson St., has closed down. The business had opened nearly two years ago in one of the first-floor spaces of the Juliet Hotel, but the business closed quietly in August, a source said. Joshua Wells, who opened the business as Grocery...
“Every day I cry”: Family of missing Marksville man speaks out wanting closure
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. Mary Helen Dupas, Simon’s mother, said March 13 was...
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
Ville Platte man arrested after setting mobile home on fire with relatives inside
According to the State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM), a Ville Platte man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a mobile home with four people inside.
UPDATE: Woman indicted in St. Landry Parish shooting
St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced Niesha S. Charles was indicted in the second degree murder of Jason Edwards.
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
Fentanyl related death leads to arrest in Lafayette Parish
An arrest was made after a man died in Maurice from using drugs laced with fentanyl.
Missing 16-year-old in Iberia Parish returned home
Dakota Rodriguez has returned home.
Prejean's Restaurant owner to buy this Broussard restaurant building, to open second location
The building that recently housed Trapp’s Broussard seafood restaurant will be the new home of a second Prejean’s restaurant, reports indicate. Lafayette restaurant owner Tim Metcalf, who owns Dean-O’s Pizza locations in Lafayette and two years ago bought the Prejean’s Restaurant, announced Monday on KPEL radio he had a deal in place to buy the building at 209 N. Morgan Ave. in Broussard and the Trapp's group.
Domestic, drug arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported domestic battery arrests Monday and early Tuesday, and St. Mary deputies made an arrest on drug charges over the weekend. Patterson police made five arrests after an incident on Leonard Street, and a Morgan City man is accused of driving away after his vehicle struck a Napoleonville hydrant.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies say the victim was sold drugs that were laced with fentanyl, and overdosed.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Lafayette After Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Victim
Authorities in Vermilion Parish say Lafayette Police have arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to a man who later died from them.
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
A 17-year-old died of an overdose, and the man accused of giving him the drugs has been arrested on a murder charge.
