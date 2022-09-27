Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Sept. 30
No. 1 Westfield vs. New Providence, 4 p.m. No. 6 Ramapo at Old Tappan, 4:15 p.m. No. 7 Immaculate Heart vs. Bergen Tech, 4:15 p.m. No. 17 Scotch Plains-Fanwood at Summit, 4 p.m. No. 18 Ocean City at Egg Harbor, 4 p.m. No. 20 Mount Olive at Montville, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball Top 20: Strictly business at the top as 3 new teams join the list
Except for the very top teams in the state, it was another rollercoaster of a week in girls volleyball. The bottom-half of the ranking continues to shuffle a few teams in and out with each passing week, so have a look at some of the newer programs to enter NJ.com’s latest Top 20.
Girls volleyball: Group rankings for September 30
1-Bogota (10-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Sept. 22
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Reigning champion Ramapo was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Bergen County Tournament on Thursday night. The top seven seeds - Ramapo, Ramsey, Tenafly, Old Tappan, Waldwick, Ridgewood and Demarest - earned byes into the second round. The first round needs to be played by Sunday, Oct. 2, while...
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Sept. 23-29
These selections are made from games played between Friday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 29. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week for Sept. 23:
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0