Train derailment near Bridger; law enforcement asking public to avoid area
BRIDGER AREA: A train derailed approximately 1/2 mile east of Bridger. East Bridger Road is closed at the RR crossing; South River Road is closed at the intersection of Rushwater Rd. and law enforcement is asking the public “PLEASE AVOID THE AREA TO ALLOW CREWS TO WORK SAFELY, ” according to Stillwater County.Approximately 15 cars derailed at 11:30pm Friday night.Bridger Fire, Carbon County DES, BNSF, and multiple other agencies have responded, and damage assessment is underway. This morning. Residents in the immediate area have been issued an evacuation warning. Follow this site or visit www.CarbonAlert.org for more information and be very careful in the area.
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand
Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
House south of Billings completely destroyed by early morning fire
A house in the hills south of the Yellowstone River in Billings was completely destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. Multiple reports said flames could be seen from miles.
Car break-ins near Billings West High School causing frustrations
Friday did not get off to a good start for Nadia Stryker. Someone had broken into her brand new Jeep overnight.
BREAKING: Billings Police are Investigating an Intense Armed Carjacking
According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, they are requesting the public's help in investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the corner of 11th Avenue North and North 30th Street at around 12:43 this afternoon (09/30). Police state that the victim was held at gunpoint and...
Billings police looking for armed carjacking suspect
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for the suspect of an armed carjacking on N 30th St. At 12:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim, pointed a handgun and used pepper spray while taking the victim’s SUV, the Billings Police Department reports. The suspect is described as being...
Train derails east of Bridger; 31,000 gallons of gas spill
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday and forced the closure of East Bridger Road at the railroad crossing and South River Road at the Rushwater Road intersection.
New downtown Billings crosswalk aiming to improve safety for pedestrians
Montana avenue and 24th street in Billings is tough place to cross the street for pedestrians. A brand new cross walk that was unveiled today aims to change that.
Billings firefighters respond to reported structure fire in the Heights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters responded to a reported fire in the Heights Thursday afternoon. The Billings Fire Department says a structure fire was reported on the 1100 block of Mary St. The fire was outside of the house, and no injuries were reported in relation to the fire. Not much...
Historic Montana Ave. in Billings unveils new crosswalk beacon
A new flashing crosswalk beacon was installed on N. 25th and Montana Avenue in downtown Billings Thursday morning, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the afternoon. Members of the Historic Montana Avenue Association (HMAA) and others gathered to celebrate this project to improve safety and walkability on Montana Avenue. Max Griffin...
One Shot, One Hit By a Car in Downtown Billings Near Daisy Dukes
Tonight, around 7:45 PM, Billings Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Broadway in Downtown Billings. A 27 year old male was shot inside a vehicle, which then struck a 30 year old male bicyclist on the street. Both were transported to a local hospital, which was not...
Lawsuit claims Billings school district failed to protect student rape victim
The lawsuit filed earlier this year seeks unspecified damages from the school district for sexual discrimination under Title IX.
This is How Serious the Jail Problem is in Billings, Montana
How bad is the crime problem in Billings? How overcrowded is the jail in Billings? If you ask me- this was the biggest news that came out of the Billings City Council meeting on Monday night. I don't know if any of the local Billings news outlets covered this. I...
Major commercial developments key to continued Billings West End growth
Billings' West End is littered with construction these days, but some of it is causing more excitement than frustration.
Update: Missing kayaker found safe in Rosebud County
Larry Grine of Arizona was identified in the Laurel area on Sept. 16-17 through his cell phone. On Sept. 20, he was identified by cell phone near the Gritty Stone Fishing Access point near Worden.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza
Flathead County confirmed a case of influenza this week with RiverStone Health (Yellowstone County) confirming the second case of influenza this season in a Yellowstone County adult. The individual did not require hospitalization. “Historically, we begin seeing flu cases in December and this early confirmed case is a reminder not to delay getting a flu […] The post Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings man captures rare albino deer with camera
“I’ve never seen another albino of anything in the wild, so it’s pretty rare to see. It’s pretty exciting to see one in such closer proximity.”
