Billings, MT

Train derailment near Bridger; law enforcement asking public to avoid area

BRIDGER AREA: A train derailed approximately 1/2 mile east of Bridger. East Bridger Road is closed at the RR crossing; South River Road is closed at the intersection of Rushwater Rd. and law enforcement is asking the public “PLEASE AVOID THE AREA TO ALLOW CREWS TO WORK SAFELY, ” according to Stillwater County.Approximately 15 cars derailed at 11:30pm Friday night.Bridger Fire, Carbon County DES, BNSF, and multiple other agencies have responded, and damage assessment is underway. This morning. Residents in the immediate area have been issued an evacuation warning. Follow this site or visit www.CarbonAlert.org for more information and be very careful in the area.
BRIDGER, MT
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand

Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings police looking for armed carjacking suspect

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for the suspect of an armed carjacking on N 30th St. At 12:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim, pointed a handgun and used pepper spray while taking the victim’s SUV, the Billings Police Department reports. The suspect is described as being...
BILLINGS, MT
#Central Avenue#Bike#Accident
Historic Montana Ave. in Billings unveils new crosswalk beacon

A new flashing crosswalk beacon was installed on N. 25th and Montana Avenue in downtown Billings Thursday morning, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the afternoon. Members of the Historic Montana Avenue Association (HMAA) and others gathered to celebrate this project to improve safety and walkability on Montana Avenue. Max Griffin...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza

Flathead County confirmed a case of influenza this week with RiverStone Health (Yellowstone County) confirming the second case of influenza this season in a Yellowstone County adult.  The individual did not require hospitalization. “Historically, we begin seeing flu cases in December and this early confirmed case is a reminder not to delay getting a flu […] The post Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT

