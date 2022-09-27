ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Long COVID is costing Texans thousands of dollars

Long COVID is costing Texans thousands of dollars more than the rest of the country, according to new data from health care company Nomi Health. The big picture: Long COVID symptoms can vary and include brain fog, fatigue, organ damage, chest and joint pains, loss of senses of smell and taste, cough, headache, and gastrointestinal and cardiac issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Suicides increased 4% in 2021 after two consecutive years of decline

Suicide rates in the U.S. increased 4% in 2021 after declining for two years, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Driving the news: Suicide remains a "major contributor to premature death in the United States, especially among people aged 10–34, for...
MENTAL HEALTH
