Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
Cardinals vs. Panthers Best Prop Bets for NFL Week 4 (Take Advantage of the Vance Joseph Disaster)

I’ll be honest. I have no idea what to do with either of these teams. Are the Cardinals still a playoff team or just a total disaster? Should both coaches be fired, or can they actually turn this around? Do the Cardinals actually call plays or just let Kyler run around and wing it? Why did everyone get fooled into thinking Baker Mayfield should have been the first overall pick in that draft? So many good questions.
Clemson Football: Three takeaways from home win against NC State

Clemson Football wins a physical game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Last season, the NC State Wolfpack upset the Clemson Tigers, effectively ending their reign as ACC champions. That loss had to be on the mind of Dabo Swinney and his team. Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary was expected to have a big season, leading NC State to a possible conference title.
A positive injury update regarding LSU football’s Sevyn Banks

When LSU and Auburn get together to play football, the world seemingly stands still to watch. The Tiger Bowl never ceases to entertain, and anything can happen when these two programs collide. This is especially true when the scene is Jordan-Hare Stadium at night. However, the ruckus environment quickly went silent when Sevyn Banks was injured on the opening kickoff.
