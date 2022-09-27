Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
Josh Donaldson clearly uncomfortable in Yankees clubhouse after Judge, Rizzo trolls
Josh Donaldson recently became a father (again) in the beginning of September after welcoming his second daughter into the world. He got to celebrate once again this month on Tuesday night when the New York Yankees clinched the AL East in Toronto. A party ensued in the visiting clubhouse when...
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB・
3 notable SF Giants who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable San Francisco Giants players won’t be back next season and this is where they will sign. What will the next phase of the San Francisco Giants universe look like? The team bought into what they did in 2021 and came back with a similarly built club for the 2022 campaign. It didn’t work out so well.
Padres take down White Sox to move closer to playoff berth
Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth Saturday night as the San Diego Padres reduced their magic
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears vs. Giants Prediction: Both Offenses Should Struggle in Battle of Over Achieving Teams
The New York Giants suffered their first loss of the 2022 season on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, but they find themselves as favorites once again in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are also 2-1 entering this game, but they have looked...
Commanders vs. Cowboys Prediction: Trust Copper Rush to Win Again
The Washington Commanders lost a divisional game last week, but get a chance to win another this week against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas beat the New York Giants on Monday night and are now 2-0 this season under Cooper Rush. With the defense rolling and the Commanders struggling to find...
Browns vs. Falcons Prediction: Back the Over with Two Underrated Offenses Head-to-Head
The Cleveland Browns are staying afloat with Jacoby Brissett as their quarterback early in the season, and Brissett played especially well on Thursday night against Pittsburgh. Though Brissett is still a career backup and going head-to-head with Marcus Mariota who has a starting job for the first time since the start of 2019.
Cardinals vs. Panthers Best Prop Bets for NFL Week 4 (Take Advantage of the Vance Joseph Disaster)
I’ll be honest. I have no idea what to do with either of these teams. Are the Cardinals still a playoff team or just a total disaster? Should both coaches be fired, or can they actually turn this around? Do the Cardinals actually call plays or just let Kyler run around and wing it? Why did everyone get fooled into thinking Baker Mayfield should have been the first overall pick in that draft? So many good questions.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Broncos vs. Raiders Prediction: Denver’s Defense Stays Dominant, Bet the UNDER
The Las Vegas Raiders are the only 0-3 team in the NFL heading into a Week 4 matchup with another AFC West foe, the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have had struggles of their own, despite a 2-1 start, scoring the second fewest points in the NFL and watching head coach Nathaniel Hackett struggle mightily with time management.
Chargers vs. Texans Prediction: Chargers Aiming for Revenge From Last Season's Loss
The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers, both coming off losses, look to get on track this week down in Texas. Los Angeles got demolished by injuries this week, with Rashawn Slater and Joey Bosa both requiring surgery – as well as Jalen Guyton tearing his ACL. The one positive note is that Keenan Allen is back practicing.
Four dream trade targets to help Atlanta Falcons make playoff push
The Atlanta Falcons still need some help to make a legit postseason push. The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of their first win of the year against the Seahawks and while it feels great to win, there is still no denying that this team will need some extra assistance to keep the winning ways going.
Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 Season Preview and Best Bet (Odds, Offseason Moves and More)
Grit and Grind – or the remix of it – is alive and well in Memphis. The Grizzlies were the darlings of the NBA last season. They finished with the second best record in the Western Conference, looked like contenders for the first time in a long time and talked the most trash in the league while doing so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New free agent could be key to fixing Lakers’ wing problems
The Los Angeles Lakers have an unbalanced roster heading into the 2022-23 season that is going to struggle to succeed. Los Angeles has a roster that is extremely guard-heavy despite having a $47.1 million guard who wants to play big minutes and have a high usage rate. As a result,...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Falls Flat at Texas
Recapping West Virginia's loss to the Texas Longhorns.
Clemson Football: Three takeaways from home win against NC State
Clemson Football wins a physical game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Last season, the NC State Wolfpack upset the Clemson Tigers, effectively ending their reign as ACC champions. That loss had to be on the mind of Dabo Swinney and his team. Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary was expected to have a big season, leading NC State to a possible conference title.
A positive injury update regarding LSU football’s Sevyn Banks
When LSU and Auburn get together to play football, the world seemingly stands still to watch. The Tiger Bowl never ceases to entertain, and anything can happen when these two programs collide. This is especially true when the scene is Jordan-Hare Stadium at night. However, the ruckus environment quickly went silent when Sevyn Banks was injured on the opening kickoff.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0