Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25.

The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking lot and fell down a steep embankment into a marsh.

Casino security used their flashlights to find him laying in the brush. That concerned security and a medic who responded for a welfare check.

The man reportedly fell several more times as he tried to leave the area.

PSP issued a citation for public drunkenness.

