Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25.
The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking lot and fell down a steep embankment into a marsh.North East woman struck by vehicle on Sept. 26
Casino security used their flashlights to find him laying in the brush. That concerned security and a medic who responded for a welfare check.
The man reportedly fell several more times as he tried to leave the area.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
PSP issued a citation for public drunkenness.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 6