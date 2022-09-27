ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge Springs, PA

Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayhlL_0iC6D6vg00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25.

The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking lot and fell down a steep embankment into a marsh.

North East woman struck by vehicle on Sept. 26

Casino security used their flashlights to find him laying in the brush. That concerned security and a medic who responded for a welfare check.

The man reportedly fell several more times as he tried to leave the area.

PSP issued a citation for public drunkenness.

Comments / 6

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
2d ago

Take all his money then boot him out ! Sound like the right thing to do. If something bad happened to him he'd of been able to sue the casino

Reply
2
 

YourErie

PSP finds tools scattered on roadway, seeks owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Car hits tree, flips into house on W. 29th & Liberty streets

A rollover accident in Erie left one homeowner with quite the mess in their yard. This crash happened near the intersection of West 29th and Liberty streets. That’s where police say a driver lost control and struck a tree, which flipped the car. The car then came to rest against the porch of a home. […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Prison time given to former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted of shooting man

The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department has been sentenced for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones appeared before Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge D. Nel McEwen on Friday and was handed a sentence of four to 12 years in the state correctional system, according to District Attorney Peter Acker.
JAMESTOWN, PA
YourErie

Domestic dispute report turns out to be suspected burglary by ex-girlfriend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Corry woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found burglarizing a residence. The incident occurred at about 3:54 p.m. on Sept. 28. Troopers were dispatched to a home on Route 6 in Wayne Township for a domestic dispute. When troopers arrived, they found that it was actually a burglary. According to […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Jeep rollover accident closes Edinboro Road overnight

Traffic was slowed along a stretch of Edinboro Road overnight after a rollover accident. Calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a one-car accident just south of east Stancliff Road in McKean. According to Pennsylvania State Police, when they arrived, they found a jeep that had crashed and rolled onto it’s roof. […]
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

Man hospitalized with burns after Charlotte Street house fire

A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot. The fire inspector […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East woman struck by vehicle on Sept. 26

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A North East woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 26. At about 5:36 a.m., a 25-year-old North East woman was walking on Loomis Street near Pleasant Valley Drive in North East Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the woman was wearing dark clothing and allegedly […]
NORTH EAST, PA
