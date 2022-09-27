ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city

The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
Leaders at Hangar Theatre considering fewer shows in 2023

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Hangar Theatre is looking ahead to 2023. Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky tells WHCU they’re considering a smaller amount of shows next year. The Hangar currently produces five shows during their summer season. Serotsky stresses no decisions have been made about next year’s...
Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
Regional Lawmakers call for Gov. Hochul to provide financial assistance for Steuben County Flooding Victims

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It has now been thirteen months after Steuben County was impacted by flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred. Today Regional lawmakers and local leaders called today on Governor Hochul to provide financial assistance to businesses and home owners to allow them to fully rebuild and recover from the flooding. A press […]
Sidewalk improvements may cost Ithaca homeowners, businesses

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Higher fees may mean better sidewalks in Ithaca. Officials are considering raising sidewalk improvement fees to offset construction prices. The fees have stayed the same since 2015. City Engineering Director Tim Logue says it’s time for change. The increases would affect businesses and homeowners....
UPDATE: Missing Ithaca woman found, says police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department says Marie Jackson has been located safely. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a missing person. 72-year-old Marie Jackson was last seen leaving her house after six o’clock last evening. It’s not known in which direction she went. Jackson has dementia, and police say her safety is at risk. Jackson is a Black woman, five-11 in height and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat. No other clothing description is available.
Spencer mulls adopting village-wide 30 MPH speed limit

SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tioga County village aims to enhance street safety. The Village of Spencer is considering dropping the speed limit to 30 MPH on all of its roads. Officials say it would soften vehicle noise and reduce road wear. The Village Board is seeking feedback from...
Ithacans impressed by new park, trails

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
Hector Street road work extended two weeks in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The asphalt repair project on Hector Street is not complete. The work being done to repair the roadway from the 100 to 1000 block of Hector Street is being extended by two weeks. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work zone areas. Delays are expected during paving. The project is now slated to finish on Friday, October 14th.
Broome County convict returning to prison

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted rapist in Broome County is returning to prison on new charges. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Derek McNeil choked an 18-year-old woman in March during a domestic dispute, then broke a window at the Broome County Jail in May. McNeil will serve five years behind bars on charges of assault and criminal mischief, to which he pleaded guilty.
National Grid predicts big increase in heating bills

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — National Grid is predicting a big increase in heating costs this winter. According to LocalSYR.com, the energy company expects heating bills to increase by 39 percent over last winter. A National Grid spokesperson says a combination of supply and demand, the war in Ukraine, and the warmer than usual summer are all factors in the likely rise in heating bills over the next few months.
