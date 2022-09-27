Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities has more mental health services than ever. Then why are so many in crisis?
What to do when you or someone you love is in crisis.
Richland, Walla Walla Kennel Clubs host Dog Show at Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash. — From September 29th through October 2nd, the Richland and Walla Walla Kennel Clubs are hosting the Tri-City Cluster Dog Show at Columbia Park in Kennewick. Several different breeds will compete in conformation and agility, featuring some of the nation’s top competitors. Laura Myles with the...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
AED save station now open in Howard Amon Park
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is now in place off of Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park in Richland. The AED can be used on people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. Howard Amon was chosen for the location of the save station because of the number of people that go to the park.
Community anonymously "thanks" WSP
YAKIMA, Wash.- Someone anonymously left Thank You cards on Washington State Patrol (WSP) cars in Yakima recently. Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted out his appreciation for the sentiment, "Whoever left nice cards on patrol cars in Yakima yesterday, thank you! Our troopers in D-3 have been upset and uneasy since Trooper Atkinson was shot last week in Walla Walla, Thank you again!"
Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities
The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door. Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.
OR gets $3.3 million in school safety funding
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon will receive $3.3 million in school safety and violence prevention grants. "Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe," Oregon Governor Kate Brown said of the funds.
WSDOT begins putting up fences around Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has begun putting fences around the perimeter of Camp Hope. This comes after WSDOT, Jewels Helping Hands, and people at Camp Hope helped clean up excess trash and rearranged RVs around the border of the camp. WSDOT expects the...
Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
Students at WWCC come together in Farm to Fork program
Students in the agriculture program are caring for a garden, planting basil, other herbs and foods, as part of the program. The culinary students use the food grown in kitchens and get a chance to see the work agriculture students put into growing it. “We get to see where it...
Power back on in Richland after transformer blows
RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
Half-price admission for Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opening weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. -- The Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch welcomes people back this season with a 13-acre corn maze, games, hay rides, pumpkin chucking and more. People can go in for half-price, which is five dollars during opening weekend Oct. 1st and 2nd. "I think it's great,...
Kennewick food truck hub will host fundraiser for Trooper Atkinson
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A fundraiser to help with Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson’s recovery has been planned for the Tri-Cities. Summer’s Hub in Kennewick, a food truck mecca, will be hosting the event. Trooper Atkinson was shot in the face and hand while confronting a suspect...
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
Washington kills 2 wolves to prevent preying on cattle
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Biologists working for the state of Washington have killed two members of the Leadpoint wolf pack this week in an effort to stop the pack from preying on cattle in Stevens County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday. An adult male wolf...
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
Walla Walla to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health will participate in the annual National Disability Employment Awareness Month campaign, to educate people about disability employment issues and celebrate workers with disabilities through the month of October, according to an announcement made by the department on September 30. This year, the theme is Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.
Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
Cost for enhanced Washington IDs increasing by $3
WASHINGTON - The price for an enhanced ID in Washington State will be increasing by $3 for each year the ID is valid starting Oct. 1. This means a six-year ID will cost $18 more, and an eight-year ID will cost $24 more. The enhanced ID fee is not the...
