Richland, WA

NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

AED save station now open in Howard Amon Park

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is now in place off of Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park in Richland. The AED can be used on people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. Howard Amon was chosen for the location of the save station because of the number of people that go to the park.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community anonymously "thanks" WSP

YAKIMA, Wash.- Someone anonymously left Thank You cards on Washington State Patrol (WSP) cars in Yakima recently. Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted out his appreciation for the sentiment, "Whoever left nice cards on patrol cars in Yakima yesterday, thank you! Our troopers in D-3 have been upset and uneasy since Trooper Atkinson was shot last week in Walla Walla, Thank you again!"
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities

The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door. Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

OR gets $3.3 million in school safety funding

SALEM, Ore.- Oregon will receive $3.3 million in school safety and violence prevention grants. "Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe," Oregon Governor Kate Brown said of the funds.
OREGON STATE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#The Tri Cities#Leona Libby Middle School#Rsd
nbcrightnow.com

Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Students at WWCC come together in Farm to Fork program

Students in the agriculture program are caring for a garden, planting basil, other herbs and foods, as part of the program. The culinary students use the food grown in kitchens and get a chance to see the work agriculture students put into growing it. “We get to see where it...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power back on in Richland after transformer blows

RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
RICHLAND, WA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
whatcom-news.com

Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington kills 2 wolves to prevent preying on cattle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Biologists working for the state of Washington have killed two members of the Leadpoint wolf pack this week in an effort to stop the pack from preying on cattle in Stevens County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday. An adult male wolf...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health will participate in the annual National Disability Employment Awareness Month campaign, to educate people about disability employment issues and celebrate workers with disabilities through the month of October, according to an announcement made by the department on September 30. This year, the theme is Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cost for enhanced Washington IDs increasing by $3

WASHINGTON - The price for an enhanced ID in Washington State will be increasing by $3 for each year the ID is valid starting Oct. 1. This means a six-year ID will cost $18 more, and an eight-year ID will cost $24 more. The enhanced ID fee is not the...
WASHINGTON STATE

