Dolphins ST coordinator gets 'absolutely zero amusement' out of 'butt punt' vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It's been nearly 48 hours since the conclusion of the Week 3 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. In the final minutes of action, while punting out of their own end zone, the Dolphins entered "butt punt" into the NFL lexicon and etched themselves onto blooper reels for years to come.

Fortunately for fans in South Beach, the miscue didn't end up costing Miami the game -- and may have actually helped them -- as first-year head coach Mike McDaniel's squad is now the only undefeated AFC team remaining at 3-0. Despite coming away with the win, there's at least one member of the coaching staff who is finding no entertainment in the situation.