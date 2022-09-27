Volatility has become the byword for the stock market this year. After enduring a tough first half, the U.S. markets breathed a sigh of relief from the big summer rally that started in mid-June and continued till mid-August. But the rally petered out in the second half of August. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s resolute stance at the Jackson Hole conference that he won’t back off in the fight against inflation even if it results in economic pain didn’t go down too well with investors.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO