Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Buying Opportunities in the Auto Sector as Volatility Surges
Volatility has become the byword for the stock market this year. After enduring a tough first half, the U.S. markets breathed a sigh of relief from the big summer rally that started in mid-June and continued till mid-August. But the rally petered out in the second half of August. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s resolute stance at the Jackson Hole conference that he won’t back off in the fight against inflation even if it results in economic pain didn’t go down too well with investors.
Zacks.com
5 Top ETF Stories of Nine Months of 2022
U.S. stocks have collapsed this year, with the major bourses in bear market (a drop of 20% or more from a recent high). Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, persistently high inflation, aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and global growth concern have roiled the stock market badly. With just a...
Zacks.com
Are Asia ETFs Immune to Fed Rate Hikes This Time?
The world economy may have fallen into conditions that were seen during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, thanks to aggressive interest rate hikes and a soaring dollar in the United States. But the Asian financial crisis seen in 1997 is unlikely to be repeated, per a CNBC article. The last...
Zacks.com
Here's Why MLP ETFs Stood Out in Q3 Despite Oil Plunge
USO - Free Report) and United States Brent Oil ETF (. BNO - Free Report) slumped 22% and 18%, respectively, in the past three months (as of Sep 23, 2022), due to global recessionary fears and a likely fall in demand. A surging greenback has also been weighing on the broad-based commodities as the latter is priced in the U.S. dollar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
AxoGen (AXGN) Soars 8.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
AXGN - Free Report) shares soared 8.6% in the last trading session to close at $12.25. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 22% gain over the past four weeks. Axogen scored a strong...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Zacks.com
Repay Holdings (RPAY) Soars 5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
RPAY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $7.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks. Repay extended its rally for the...
Zacks.com
5 Big Tech Tickers
Five big tech names have played a major role in U.S. stock market cap weighted large cap indices -- for the last two decades. In other words, S&P500 index returns are and have been tied to 5 big tech names. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to elaborate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Sep 30, 2022
Wall Street closed sharply lower on Thursday and gave up all recovered ground of the last trading session. Market participants are gradually adjusting the cost of an imminent recession in stock valuations. Investors’ sentiment has dented significantly as a global technology tycoon is assessing demand shortage going forward. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Amid September Rout
September is historically known as the worst-performing month on Wall Street. With just a day of trading left, this September is set to record the worst performance in more than a decade. The S&P 500 Index is likely to post third-straight quarter of losses, for the first time since 2009.
Zacks.com
Is WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DON - Free Report) made its debut on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
5 Winning Global ETFs of First Nine Months of 2022
Global markets have been into a tailspin this year on red-hot inflation and rising rate worries. The Fed has hiked interest rates this year by 300 bps so far. The European Central Bank (ECB) too embarked on the rate hike mode. The ECB has raised interest rates by 125 so far this year (read: ECB Hikes Rates: ETFs to Win/Lose).
Zacks.com
Make a Wish List of Value Stocks
(0:30) - Making A Strong Investment Strategy For Today’s Market. (5:45) - Deploying Cash: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. (18:45) - Episode Roundup: CNC, FANG, KR, WFC, URI. Welcome to Episode #299 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares...
Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
Zacks.com
5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Beat Market Volatility
The year 2022 has been roiled by huge volatility and uncertainty, which have raised the appeal of dividend investing. Dividend stocks are major sources of consistent income for investors to create wealth when returns from the equity market are at risk even though these do not offer dramatic price appreciation.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Avis Budget (CAR)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy bpost (BPOSY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
WFC - Free Report) closed at $40.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Shipping Stocks Exporting Hefty Dividend Payouts
FDX - Free Report) withdrew its FY23 earnings forecast, citing a volatile operating environment. The news spooked many investors, with FDX shares losing more than 20% in value the following trading period. Obviously, the announcement has potentially enormous ramifications, as FedEx's operations span worldwide, providing us with a decent feel...
Zacks.com
Are Stocks Gearing Up For A Big Q4 Rally?
It’s been a rough year so far. 40-year high inflation, which forced the Fed to aggressively raise rates in an effort to bring it down, has been weighing on stocks. As tough as this year has been, I’m reminded of the comparison that was made between the first half of this year, and the first half of 1970.
Comments / 0