ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 5

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02A8eP_0iC6CljT00

A look at where each team stands heading in to Week 5.

Week 4 Results

West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

Baylor 31, Iowa State 24

TCU 42, SMU 34

Kansas 35, Duke 27

Texas Tech 37, Texas 34 (OT)

Kansas State 41, Oklahoma 34

Week 5 Rankings (last week's ranking if changed)

10. West Virginia Mountaineers

Beating Virginia Tech convincingly was good for the morale of the team and it's what they should have done. The Big 12 doesn't have a single bad team in it this year, but someone has to take the 10th spot and from what we've seen so far, WVU makes the most sense.

9. TCU Horned Frogs

The Battle for the Iron Skillet is always a fun game to watch. High-flying offenses putting up points in bunches is what I expected and it did not disappoint. TCU edged out the win but because of KU winning, they'll stay put.

8. Kansas Jayhawks

I can't believe I'm saying this but yes, the Kansas Jayhawks are 4-0. Are they legit? We'll find out soon but I think they just might be.

7. Texas Longhorns (3)

Texas is in a tough spot now. If they fall to West Virginia this weekend, Steve Sarkisian could be on the hot seat already. There is pressure for this team to win and after losing to Texas Tech, that pressure intensified.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7)

I'm still not a big believer in Texas Tech this season. Joey McGuire is the right coach for the job, but it's going to take a couple of years before the Red Raiders really take off. Big win over Texas in overtime, so have to give them credit.

5. Iowa State Cyclones

I'll be honest, I was a little shocked to see Iowa State hang in against Baylor. Since they played one of the top teams in the league tough, they'll sit tight at No. 5 for another week.

4. Oklahoma Sooners (2)

Losing to K-State isn't a bad loss, but I think what we saw Saturday is that Oklahoma is vulnerable. They're not going to run through the league as they have in years past.

3. Kansas State Wildcats (6)

The more I think about it, the loss to Tulane was just a fluke. It was a clear look ahead game with Oklahoma on deck and they just simply didn't come to play. Adrian Martinez put on a show against OU's defense.

2. Baylor Bears (4)

Right where I thought Baylor would be through the first month of the season. They're only going to get better as the year moves along and that defense gets more experience playing together.

1. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Bye last week.

Week 5 Matchups (all times Eastern)

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU, 12 p.m. on ABC

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State, 12 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor, 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Iowa State at Kansas, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year

Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News

Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

AJ McCarron Claims An SEC Coach Has Already Been Fired

Earlier this afternoon, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year. That coach? Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, who has been the subject of coaching rumors for much of the past few months. “From...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#American Football#College Football#Smu#Duke#Texas Tech 37#Ot Rrb#Wvu#The Kansas Jayhawks
The Spun

Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025

On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class. A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 recruit in the class right now. That last name should sound...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'

Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
College
Tulane University
The Spun

College Football Game Canceled Due To Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian approaches the state of Florida, sporting events in the state are being rescheduled, postponed or outright canceled. The college football world has seen a number of games rescheduled, with most being pushed back until Sunday. However, on Tuesday night, one game was canceled. FCS program Stetson will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska

After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

On3 top-50 2024 prospect Adarius Hayes names top eight schools

Largo (Fla.) four-star 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes is down to eight schools in his recruitment, he announced Thursday on Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, UCF, Oklahoma and Notre Dame on the list. Hayes is the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2024 class,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy