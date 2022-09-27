ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran Transformed Ibiza Club Into a Karaoke Party With Surprise Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys Covers

By Larisha Paul
 4 days ago
Ed Sheeran performs on the main stage as a special guest of Bring Me The Horizon at Reading Festival day 2 on August 27, 2022 in Reading, England. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Ed Sheeran always seems to be going above and beyond to maintain a sense of normalcy despite his positioning as one of pop music’s most successful artists. Nothing he puts on is ever too flashy, he’s rarely spewing half-baked thoughts on Twitter, and now he’s popped up at a random beach club in Ibiza on a Monday night in a t-shirt and cargo shorts for an impromptu karaoke concert. He’s as normal as it gets.

“We’ve got a very, very special guest in the house,” one of the club owners teased the unsuspecting guests. “We’ve got the biggest pop star in the world. You know who it is. Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Ed Sheeran!”

Sheeran started with his own music to get it out of the way. Wine glass in tow, the singer launched into “Shape of You” with the boost of a backing track and a saxophone. From there, he wanted to mingle among the partygoers, like they were all one and the same.

“I love karaoke,” Sheeran told them. “I’m gonna sing karaoke now, and you’re gonna sing along with me.” Escaping into the middle of the crowd, he queued up a classic karaoke setlist: Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time,” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

By the time he made his way back to the stage after the first song in the karaoke portion of his set, he was wearing someone’s drink, probably spilled during the chaos of the crowd trying to capture videos of the spontaneous appearance. Sheeran didn’t seem to mind, chanting along with the collective group backed by an electric guitar, violin, and saxophone.

Sheeran spent about 20 minutes turning Ibiza’s House in Paradise into a pop party. When he was done, the DJ went back to spinning tunes like a normal Monday evening – business as usual.

