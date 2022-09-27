ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Nile Rodgers Just Got an Asteroid Named After Him for His 70th Birthday

By Kory Grow
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fqelm_0iC6CeYO00

Nile Rodgers can now destroy worlds. As of this past April, an asteroid — a minor planet hurtling through space in an orbit between Mars and Jupiter — is now officially known (at least to us Earthlings) as “Nilerodgers (191911),” according to the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

Rodgers, who has recorded astronomically popular songs with Chic, Madonna, David Bowie, Daft Punk, and countless others, still can’t wrap his head around how cool it is to have an asteroid named after him. “When you think about movies that you’ve seen in the past, and they talked about, ‘We just saw an asteroid and we think that it’s on a trajectory with whatever … oh, that asteroid is Nilerodgers!'” he says, laughing. “‘Oh, my God, it’s gonna be a direct collision with …’ It’s just so crazy. It’s so … out of this world.” He laughs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TaJtX_0iC6CeYO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJYpo_0iC6CeYO00

Rodgers learned of the honor last week at a dinner for his 70th birthday when his partner in life, Nancy Hunt, and their close friend, Simon Lowery — who works for the European Southern Observatory that houses “the biggest telescope in the world and that’s all you need to know” — presented him with a certificate from the IAU. Hunt also gifted him a unique Bulova watch that shows the asteroid’s exact position in space on his birthday that day to commemorate the extraterrestrial homage. Rodgers has now joined the privileged few musicians, such as Bob Dylan, Freddie Mercury, and Stevie Wonder, to have asteroids named after them.

Lowery came up with the idea of christening a space rock after Rodgers before the artist’s 69th birthday but decided to wait until his 70th since it would be time-consuming, and he wanted to do it right. When Lowery suggested the concept to Hunt, she immediately got on board. In the past few years, she’s been helping Rodgers pare down his worldly possessions, donating his guitars and cars to charity given the massive breadth of stuff he’s acquired. As he’s become something of a minimalist, shopping for him has become incredibly difficult. (Rodgers’ birthday present to himself, incidentally, was a $1 million gift to the We Are Family Foundation , the charity he and Hunt run that funds schools, fights systemic racism, and empowers “Global Teen Leaders.”)

“What do you get somebody who’s turning a milestone birthday who doesn’t really want things ?” she says on a Zoom the day of Rodgers’ birthday. “We both really love space; we’re sci-fi fans. So as soon as Simon brought this up to me, I said, ‘Whatever I can do, let’s make this happen. This is the perfect gift for him.’ His music is legendary and will live on way past him, and this asteroid is going to be legendary and live way past him. So it’s an eternal gift.”

Lowery worked his professional connections, and eventually one of his friends contacted the Catalina Sky Survey, which discovered the asteroid in April 2005. During the naming discussions, when the person who had discovered it learned that it would be named after Rodgers, he freaked out. “What the fuck? Of course!” Lowery remembers him saying. It turns out, the scientist was a Chic fan, which gave Lowery enough momentum in the endeavor to get the asteroid renamed at the highest level.

“I spoke to one of my astronomy friends in Australia today and told him about it, and he said, ‘Yeah, so it’s a $49 thing from the Internet,'” Lowery says on the same Zoom with Hunt. “I sent him the certificate and he went, ‘Fuck me. The IAU have assigned this? Just how did you do that?’ And this is a guy who’s been an astronomer for 40 years.”

On the day after his birthday dinner, Rodgers explains that his interest in astronomy blossomed in grade school around age 13, when he watched the first moon landing on primitive jumbotrons in Central Park. He has kept an interest in science and sci-fi ever since, even befriending Dr. Stephen Hawking at a Google seminar a few years back. “I was, like, fanboying and I asked him a question, and I forgot that he couldn’t respond quickly right because he had to do the whole thing,” Rodgers says, referring to the assistive technology that spoke for Hawking. “I was just this kid basically who somehow has never lost that love of learning more about the unknown.”

The asteroid, Nilerodgers (191911), is shaped like a potato with a dusty, pitted surface, according to Lowery, and is about one-and-a-quarter miles wide and located a little less than 300 million miles from Earth. It takes 5.7 Earth years to circle the sun at a speed relative to about 37,000 miles per hour. “If it hit Earth, it would destroy Earth basically,” Lowery says. “It wouldn’t ever do that because it’s in such a long orbit. But that would be funny, wouldn’t it?” Hunt says, “No, not really,” as Lowery jokes, “Nilerodgers Destroys Earth.”

At the birthday dinner, many of Rodgers’ musician friends, including Robert “Kool” Bell from Kool and the Gang, former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, and the family of the late Chris Cornell, stopped by to wish him well. At one point, someone showed him a video with Queen guitarist Brian May, who quizzically told Rodgers that they now had two things in common. They both have played guitar on huge hit songs, so what could it be? When Rodgers learned that it was the asteroid connection (in addition to writing “We Will Rock You,” May is an astrophysicist with his own minor planet named after him) Rodgers didn’t know what to think. “I got the shock of my life when I was gifted an asteroid,” he says laughing.

“Once you get past the gesture, you’re connected with the love that made it happen,” he says. “I guess that’s why I have tears in my eyes now. It’s the love, the human emotions and feelings other people giving back to you, so for my entire life I will hopefully continue to give to others as best I can.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Hear the Beatles Work Out ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ on First ‘Revolver’ Take

When the Beatles started work on their masterpiece Revolver, in April 1966, they knew they were after the sound of the future. And they got there on the very first day of the sessions, with the wildly experimental buzz of “Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1).” The psychedelic outtake was released on Friday and it’s a taste of the new Super Deluxe Edition of Revolver, which arrives on October 28. The new edition tells the story of how the Beatles took their gigantic creative leap into the unknown. As producer Giles Martin says, “It’s the Beatles punching their way out...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59

Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Trump Says Mitch McConnell Has a ‘Death Wish’ During Racist Meltdown

Ah, Friday night. Time to kick back, watch a little TV, and casually threaten the Senate Minority Leader on your website.  “He has a DEATH WISH,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, while also adding a racist dig at McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, who is Asian American and a former member of Trump’s own cabinet. “Must immediately seek help and advise [sic] from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!” Chao was born in Taiwan. “Is McConnell approving all of these trillions of dollars worth of Democrat-sponsored bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
David Bowie
Person
Richie Sambora
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Madonna
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Nile Rodgers
Rolling Stone

Ed Sheeran Loves Pokémon So Much He Wrote a Song About It

A week after Lil Nas X linked up with League of Legends, Ed Sheeran has turned his love of Pokémon into a new song called “Celestial,” a track written for an upcoming pair of new video games. “I met the people from Pokémon when I was traveling in Japan, and we joked about me writing a song for them,” Sheeran said last week on social media while he showed off his new tattoo of the character Squirtle.  The joke, however, turned into actual music and a corresponding music video, which combines Sheeran’s everyday life with occasional plunges into the world of Pokémon. “I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Not a Big Happy Family: ‘Barney’ Doc Explores the Hatred and Threats the Show Faced

Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Madison Pettis all got their start on Barney and Friends. But the show and its creators got to witness a much darker side of the “I love you”-singing dinosaur, thanks to those who spewed hate for the beloved character, as a new docuseries addresses. I Love You, You Hate Me — which covers the rumor mill, threats, and disdain the dinosaur character faced — shared its trailer on Wednesday. The trailer features interviews with actors who portrayed the purple dinosaur, including Bob West, along with other folks who worked on the show, and pop culture...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Secretly Tried to Get Jared Kushner to Broker Pardon for Roger Stone, Book Reveals

For years, Fox News star Tucker Carlson has served as a vital voice in Donald Trump’s ear, including privately urging him not to bomb Iran, giving him ideas for crackdowns on immigrants and the homeless, and even gossiping with the former president about another man’s “fucking gross” sexual ongoings. During Trump’s fourth year in office, Carlson also held a secret meeting at the White House with Jared Kushner as part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Trump to pardon Roger Stone, according to the upcoming book Confidence Man. “Carlson came to [Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser] Kushner...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

LAPD Charges Three Murder Suspects in Shooting Death of PnB Rock

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a person of interest in the killing of rapper PnB Rock, who has shot to death during a robbery attempt at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. Police named Freddie Lee Trone as a suspect Wednesday and asked for the public’s help in finding the person of interest; Trone has not yet been apprehended, and police consider him “armed and dangerous.” Trone has been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of second-degree robbery, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday. Additionally, Trone’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Asteroid Day#Extraterrestrial Life#Earth#Chic#Bulova
Rolling Stone

How Coolio Reimagined a Country Hit With His Unlikely Friend Kenny Rogers

Coolio, who died on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the age of 59, was part of the generation that shepherded hip-hop into the American mainstream, topping the charts and soundtracking hot films like Dangerous Minds and Clueless. He seemed hard yet approachable; gritty but lively. Somewhere along his ascent, he and country legend Kenny Rogers became buddies and made a song called “The Hustler.”  “As a friend of Coolio, I’ll do whatever he wants me to do,” Rogers said in an interview with MTV about their collaboration, a hip-hop update to “The Gambler,” the track that the singer had made a hit...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Freddie Gibbs Has Made It To the Penthouse. Now What?

At the center of Freddie Gibbs’ $oul $old $eparately is “Rabbit Vision,” which finds him regretting moments in his life. “Me and Jeezy haven’t spoken in years, but I got love for him/Coulda talked it out, but I spoke out, I let it get to me,” he raps, offering an olive branch to the man who signed him in 2011 before the two had a very public falling-out. As a lush beat from Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, and Roget Chahayed winds down, an answering-machine service for the Triple S Hotel Resort & Casino chimes in. (The automated voice belongs to...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See Babyface, Baby Tate Jam Out to ‘Don’t Even Think About It’ With the Roots

Girls’ night arrived early on The Tonight Show Thursday when Babyface performed “Don’t Even Think About It,” a track off his upcoming album Girls’ Night Out with Baby Tate. Tate, wearing a coat of blue feathers, handled the first few verses while Babyface strummed a sparkly Stratocaster (left-handed), leading up to the chorus, “Don’t even think about it, take a shot … don’t even think about forever.” Babyface, wearing dark shades, finally stepped up to the mic for the bridge, singing, “You don’t want to see you when you wake up/’Cause you don’t want face another breakup.” The Roots...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

White Guy Involved With Controversial A.I. Rapper FN Meka Frequently Used the N-Word in Old Hardcore Band Lyrics

Anthony Martini was no stranger to the music industry before getting involved with the controversial AI rapper FN Meka, who enjoyed a week-long stint at Capitol Records before being dropped amid fierce criticism that the project was an insulting caricature of Black and hip-hop culture. Back in the day, Martini worked at the prominent management company Crush Management; more recently, he served as CEO of Royalty Exchange. But before all that, Martini, who is white, co-founded and fronted the New Jersey hardcore band E.Town Concrete — and frequently used the n-word in his lyrics on the band’s first two...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Are Melting Down Because Lizzo Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute

James Madison defeated DeWitt Clinton in 1812 to secure a second term in the White House. To commemorate his inauguration, a craftsman from Paris made him a crystal flute. The flute eventually made its way into the possession of the Library of Congress and sat unplayed until this week, when Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden invited Lizzo, a classically trained flautist, to blow a few notes and even take the piece of history onstage during her concert in Washington, D.C. Conservatives are none too pleased! “Simply desecrating American history just for the sake of it,” wrote right-wing pundit Matt Walsh, adding...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre Reteam for Upcoming Album, ‘Missionary’

Snoop Dogg has revealed he has a new album coming out, and it is produced by Dr. Dre. Missionary is set to arrive in November, the rapper told Stephen A. Smith on the new podcast K[no]w Mercy. Around 35 minutes into the podcast, they discussed Snoop’s longstanding friendship (“We’ve bonded over the years and we’ve been a part of each other’s life,” he explained) and working relationship with Dr. Dre. “You’re the first one to hear this,” Snoop told Smith during the episode that aired Friday. “Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Give Space for Stories Often Ignored and Silenced:’ Jazmine Sullivan to Debut ‘Uplifting’ Song for Emmett ‘Till’ Biopic

Jazmine Sullivan will be lending her powerful vocals for the upcoming film, Till — Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. The soulful, “uplifting” R&B track, titled “Stand Up,” is set to release next Friday, ahead of the film’s premiere on Oct. 14. “I’m honored to be able to contribute to such a powerful film about such a historic and tragic moment in American history,” Sullivan tells Rolling Stone about the track. “I believe that part of my purpose is to give space for stories that are often ignored and silenced; the black experience in particular.” The film, directed by Chinonye Cukwu, follows...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

How Coolio Took the Nineties on a Fantastic Voyage

Goodbye to the late great Coolio, one of the Nineties’ top hitmakers, and one of the best-loved voices in West Coast hip-hop or anywhere in Nineties music. The Compton-born MC died way too young on Wednesday night, at the age of 59. Coolio blew up in the summer of 1994 with his epochal hit “Fantastic Voyage,” a total game changer, making him an icon for his deadpan humor, wild braids, and playful beats. It was a blast of West Coast G-funk, but it was a dance-floor call to the party people, who weren’t getting much radio love in the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Willow Covers Yungblud’s ‘The Funeral,’ Praises Song’s ‘Billy Idol Vibe’

Willow put her own emotional spin on Yungblud’s pop-punky single “The Funeral” by strumming it on an acoustic guitar and tapping into the lyrics’ intention during a performance for BBC Radio 1. Where the original song is a straight-ahead, upbeat rocker, Willow slowed it down and drew out words like “I’ve been dancing at my funeral” while backed up by drums, electric guitar, and upright bass, making it something of a folk-rock song. She performed the song as part of the station’s “Live Lounge Month” series. “I just love the lyrics,” she said of the song, according to NME.”I love...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert on Apple Music

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour might be coming to an end, but the Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist is giving fans who couldn’t make it to a show a front-row ticket thanks to a new livestream concert on Apple Music today. Eilish fans can watch the livestream on Apple Music starting on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST. The livestream show is part of the brand’s Apple Music Live series, which has previously included livestream sets from Harry Styles to Luke Combs, and was previously recorded during Eilish‘s London concert at the O2 Arena. Buy...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Don Omar’s ‘Let’s Get Crazy’ With Lil Jon Is a Delightful Blast From the Past

Reggaeton legend Don Omar has been busy in the studio over the last year. After releasing the hard-hitting rap banger “Flow HP” with Puerto Rican artist Residente in September 2021, he followed things up with a more playful and romantic track called “Soy Yo,” featuring longtime genre veteran Wisin and the Cuban duo Gente de Zona. Don Omar is having even more fun on his latest offering: “Let’s Get Crazy” is a delightful throwback to mambo sounds that pulls in Lil Jon for an unexpected dose of energy, thanks to his signature ad-libs and call-outs. The song is a little...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

82K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy