A Dover man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer. Court documents say 50 year old David Perrera contacted a Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee from Delaware pretending to be a member of the US Marshals Service in order to obtain personal information about another person – including their address and vehicle information. Officials in the office of the US Attorney for the District of Delaware say this is just the latest in Perrera’s long criminal history.

DOVER, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO