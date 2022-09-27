Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania officers to face trial in girl’s death after high school football game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game will face trial on manslaughter charges, a suburban Philadelphia judge ruled Monday. Prosecutors contend the Sharon Hill officers negligently fired at a car […]
18-Year-Old Gloucester County Man Sentenced In Shooting
An 18-year-old man from Gloucester County was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Swedesboro resident Noah Hess was sentenced subject to the No Early Release Act, whereby the defendant must serve 85% of his sentence prior to becoming eligible for parole, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
Victim Of NJ Sports Bar Shooting, Chad Stuart, Becomes Organ Donor
The man shot in the head outside of a South Jersey bar allegedly by a former US Marine over the weekend has died, and his organs will save the lives of others, family members tell Daily Voice. Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 24, his...
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD LURING AND INDECENT EXPOSURE – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating an indecent exposure. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Castlebrook Apartments in reference to an indecent exposure involving two male juvenile victims.
firststateupdate.com
Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
St. Joseph's University student who was tied up and robbed speaks out
Police say the suspects kicked in the air conditioning unit on the victim's window to get in.
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?
Janteyl Johnson knew she wanted to go to beauty school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to train to be a hairstylist. She planned to go to business school to open and run her salon.
phillyvoice.com
Two arrested, third suspect sought in fatal shooting of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock
A 17-year-old and a woman were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock. Los Angeles police also are searching for a third suspect. Shauntel Trone, 38, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder and the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of murder,...
Family files lawsuit against care home after resident found dead with towel in windpipe
PHILADELPHIA — The family of a 50-year-old woman who was found dead at a care home for people with developmental disabilities has filed a lawsuit claiming those responsible for her care were reckless and negligent. Cheryl Yewdall suffered from cerebral palsy, spastic diplegia, a leg length discrepancy and a...
Main Line Media News
Man admits to daytime burglaries in multiple counties
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to charges he committed multiple daytime residential burglaries and attempted burglaries in Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, including one during which he performed a sex act in view of a 102-year-old Cheltenham woman. Raheem White, 42, of the 200 block of East Montana...
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of Pa. rapper PnB Rock
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned...
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Sentenced to Federal Prison
A Dover man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer. Court documents say 50 year old David Perrera contacted a Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee from Delaware pretending to be a member of the US Marshals Service in order to obtain personal information about another person – including their address and vehicle information. Officials in the office of the US Attorney for the District of Delaware say this is just the latest in Perrera’s long criminal history.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Two shot Monday in Wilmington
A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Police said officers are still investigating the shooting which occurred in the 1,000-block of D Street at about 4:35 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital in stable condition. Then, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to...
fox29.com
'Protecting his sister': Mom hopes son, 16, will walk again after being 'shot by sister's half-brother'
PHILADELPHIA - A mother's worst nightmare; a phone call breaking the news that her son just became another victim of gun violence at just 16 years old. That was the reality for Ebony Williams when she learned that her son, Wilbert Green, was reportedly shot in the back in North Philadelphia last week.
Body Found In Bucks ID'd As Missing Philadelphia Man: Report
A body found last month in Bucks County has been identified as a 46-year-old missing man, LevittownNow reports. The remains of Abdool Nazim, who is Guyanese-South American, were found by teenagers near the Burlington-Bristol Bridge in Maple Beach on Sunday, Aug. 21, the outlet said. According to Philadelphia police, Nazim...
Philly man arrested in killing of EHT man in Atlantic City casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man is charged in the killing of an Egg Harbor Township man found dead inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Brian Wilkinson, 47, was found in a room at the casino at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. He died of...
Delaware man killed after being pinned beneath truck
A man was killed when he was pinned beneath a truck, police in Delaware said. Officers were called to Beehler Court in the Wilmington area on Sunday for a report of a person hit by a vehicle, New Castle County Police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they...
Washington Examiner
In Philadelphia, the majority of hate crime victims were white people
In 2018, Joseph Messina walked outside his house and saw a racial slur spray-painted on his South Philadelphia home. "SNITCHIN A** DIE CRACKER" was what the hate-filled message read. He was 12 years old at the time. It’s the kind of horrifying situation that you never forget. It’s also the kind of situation that has come to dominate hate crimes in Philadelphia. Despite little, if any, media coverage, data show Messina was part of the racial group most victimized by hate crimes in Philadelphia: white people.
Xylazine, drug known as ‘tranq,’ eats flesh, is linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of drug overdoses in states surrounding New York have been linked to a flesh-eating animal tranquilizer called xylazine, as the substance has inundated heroin and fentanyl supplies in Philadelphia, Delaware and Michigan, according to multiple reports. The sedative known as “tranq” is found in...
Fox News
