Sharon Hill, PA

Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Gloucester County Man Sentenced In Shooting

An 18-year-old man from Gloucester County was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Swedesboro resident Noah Hess was sentenced subject to the No Early Release Act, whereby the defendant must serve 85% of his sentence prior to becoming eligible for parole, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Sharon Hill, PA
Delaware State
Sharon Hill, PA
Philadelphia, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD LURING AND INDECENT EXPOSURE – NEW CASTLE

(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating an indecent exposure. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Castlebrook Apartments in reference to an indecent exposure involving two male juvenile victims.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
DOVER, DE
Sean Dolan
Devon Smith
Main Line Media News

Man admits to daytime burglaries in multiple counties

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to charges he committed multiple daytime residential burglaries and attempted burglaries in Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, including one during which he performed a sex act in view of a 102-year-old Cheltenham woman. Raheem White, 42, of the 200 block of East Montana...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Dover Man Sentenced to Federal Prison

A Dover man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer. Court documents say 50 year old David Perrera contacted a Sheriff's Office in Tennessee from Delaware pretending to be a member of the US Marshals Service in order to obtain personal information about another person – including their address and vehicle information. Officials in the office of the US Attorney for the District of Delaware say this is just the latest in Perrera's long criminal history.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Two shot Monday in Wilmington

A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Police said officers are still investigating the shooting which occurred in the 1,000-block of D Street at about 4:35 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital in stable condition. Then, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to...
WILMINGTON, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Delaware man killed after being pinned beneath truck

A man was killed when he was pinned beneath a truck, police in Delaware said. Officers were called to Beehler Court in the Wilmington area on Sunday for a report of a person hit by a vehicle, New Castle County Police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they...
Washington Examiner

In Philadelphia, the majority of hate crime victims were white people

In 2018, Joseph Messina walked outside his house and saw a racial slur spray-painted on his South Philadelphia home. "SNITCHIN A** DIE CRACKER" was what the hate-filled message read. He was 12 years old at the time. It's the kind of horrifying situation that you never forget. It's also the kind of situation that has come to dominate hate crimes in Philadelphia. Despite little, if any, media coverage, data show Messina was part of the racial group most victimized by hate crimes in Philadelphia: white people.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Xylazine, drug known as 'tranq,' eats flesh, is linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of drug overdoses in states surrounding New York have been linked to a flesh-eating animal tranquilizer called xylazine, as the substance has inundated heroin and fentanyl supplies in Philadelphia, Delaware and Michigan, according to multiple reports. The sedative known as "tranq" is found in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

