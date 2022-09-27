Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
WMDT.com
Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
firststateupdate.com
Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?
Janteyl Johnson knew she wanted to go to beauty school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to train to be a hairstylist. She planned to go to business school to open and run her salon.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifter After Being Trapped In Route 40 Crash
Just before 10:30, Wednesday morning rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company, Aetna Hose, Hook, and, Ladder, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police and Trooper 4 were dispatched to Route 40 at Wellington Drive in Bear for reports of an injury accident with entrapment. While en route...
Man found shot inside Range Rover in Strawberry Mansion
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Friday. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. in a white Range Rover at Ridge and Lehigh Avenues.Police say the 39-year-old victim drove up to the intersection and asked another driver for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.
WBOC
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
2 dead, another hurt in crash on that closed Lancaster County road
Two people were killed and another was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. The southbound lanes of the road were closed between the turnpike interchange and the exit for Route 322 for several hours. Two vehicles were involved in the crash...
WGAL
Neighbors say vehicle was drag racing before Lancaster crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Lancaster that was caught on tape has neighbors saying it was caused by drag racing. "Racing. Yep. Just racing, as usual," Freddy Rivera Jr. said. Rivera lives along the 300 block of East Walnut Street and ran out when the crash happened...
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire
A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
WGAL
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
abc27.com
Car accident on PA 222 leaves two dead, one injured
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A car accident on PA 222, near mile marker 43.2, left two people dead on Tuesday, Sept. 27, per a police report. Police officers reported a Hyundai sedan and a commercial truck stopped on opposite shoulders of the highway. The police’s investigation found that the sedan rear-ended the stopped truck, ejecting the two people in the sedan out of the car.
fox29.com
Video: Two teens, 14 and 16, shot while walking down Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young teenagers were shot while walking down a Philadelphia street Thursday night by a gunman who got out of a vehicle. Friday morning, police released surveillance video of the incident as they continue to search for a suspect and the vehicle he was in. Officers...
Vehicle Found in Vineland, Cape May Court House Man Missing
Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. State Police say Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 pm, walking away from his vehicle on State Highway 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
firststateupdate.com
Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
Man, 47, Found Stabbed Dead In Atlantic City Casino-Hotel Room; Philly Suspect Arrested
A 47-year-old man was found stabbed to death in an Atlantic City casino hotel room, authorities said. On Friday, Sept. 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a hotel room within the Ocean Casino Resort for an unresponsive man. The man, later identified as Brian Wilkinson, of...
