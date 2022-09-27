ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 3

WMDT.com

Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
LEWES, DE
firststateupdate.com

Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware#Accident#Beehler Court#New Castle County Police#Ford
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Airlifter After Being Trapped In Route 40 Crash

Just before 10:30, Wednesday morning rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company, Aetna Hose, Hook, and, Ladder, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police and Trooper 4 were dispatched to Route 40 at Wellington Drive in Bear for reports of an injury accident with entrapment. While en route...
BEAR, DE
CBS Philly

Man found shot inside Range Rover in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Friday. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. in a white Range Rover at Ridge and Lehigh Avenues.Police say the 39-year-old victim drove up to the intersection and asked another driver for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
WGAL

Neighbors say vehicle was drag racing before Lancaster crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Lancaster that was caught on tape has neighbors saying it was caused by drag racing. "Racing. Yep. Just racing, as usual," Freddy Rivera Jr. said. Rivera lives along the 300 block of East Walnut Street and ran out when the crash happened...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire

A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
HENDERSON, MD
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Car accident on PA 222 leaves two dead, one injured

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A car accident on PA 222, near mile marker 43.2, left two people dead on Tuesday, Sept. 27, per a police report. Police officers reported a Hyundai sedan and a commercial truck stopped on opposite shoulders of the highway. The police’s investigation found that the sedan rear-ended the stopped truck, ejecting the two people in the sedan out of the car.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Vehicle Found in Vineland, Cape May Court House Man Missing

Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. State Police say Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 pm, walking away from his vehicle on State Highway 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
VINELAND, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
WILMINGTON, DE
Fox News

Fox News

