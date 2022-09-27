Tory MP Rebecca Harris reveals her surprise after a 623-year-old role saw her lead the Queen's funeral procession through London and Windsor - as she admits the 'incredible honour' was 'a bit of a bolt in the blue' and left her on the verge of tears

Conservative MP Rebecca Harris has revealed her surprise at having formed part of Queen's funeral procession through London and Windsor.

The Castle Point MP admitted it was 'a bit of a bolt in the blue' to discover the 623-year-old role she holds handed her a key part in the nation's farewell to Her Majesty.

Ms Harris was appointed Comptroller of HM Household by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July - the first woman to hold the post in its long history.

In modern times, the unsalaried and largely ceremonial role has usually been given to a member of the Government's whips office.

Ms Harris has now described how she had no idea - until this month - that her position would see her take on a high-profile role after the Queen's death.

Along with two other Government whips - Craig Whittaker, Lord Treasurer of HM Household, and Jo Churchill, Vice-Chamberlain of HM Household - she walked ahead of the Royal Navy ratings pulling the gun carriage carrying Her Majesty's coffin through Westminster.

Ms Harris and her fellow MPs also took part in the funeral procession through Windsor later in the day.

Conservative MP Rebecca Harris took part in the Queen's funeral procession through Windsor due to her role as Comptroller of HM Household

Along with two other Government whips, the Castle Point MP also walked ahead of Royal Navy ratings pulling the gun carriage carrying Her Majesty's coffin through Westminster

Ms Harris has described how she had no idea - until this month - that her position would see her take on a high-profile role after the Queen's death

She told BBC Essex: 'Several days into mourning Her Majesty, the three of us in the whips' office with ceremonial roles in the household found out we also had roles in the ceremony.

'It's been 70 years since the last monarch's funeral, so no-one had remembered. So it came as a bit of a bolt in the blue and what an incredible honour.'

Ms Harris described how for much of the procession she was 'just focusing on making sure I was putting one foot in front of the other and not letting the side down' through a 'very moving few hours'.

'There were lots of points along the way I was thinking "please don't cry, don't cry, try not to cry",' she added.

Ms Harris also revealed her she and her fellow Tory whips had no rehearsals ahead of the funeral day - and no instruction on what to wear.

'It had not occurred to anyone we were women,' she said.

'Myself and the Vice-Chamberlain (Ms Churchill) are women, the suggested information to wear a dress suit or morning coat was the presumption we must be blokes.'

Ms Harris carried a ceremonial staff as she joined the procession, while - along with her fellow MPs - she was also flanked by two Captains of Her Majesty's Bodyguard and two Captains of the Queen's Gurkha Bodyguard.

She said in a statement on her website: 'It was the honour of my life to play a small part in the procession that day.

'While I was incredibly nervous about my role, it was an experience I will treasure forever.

'There were several moments I found my eyes welling with tears. Close to the end of the procession route at Windsor, we left the public behind as we approached the Castle and the sea of people turned into a sea of beautiful flowers.

'Thousands of floral tributes left from members of the public filled the air with the most amazing scent, and there among them was Her Majesty’s pony, brought to say one last goodbye with her riding headscarf resting on its saddle.'