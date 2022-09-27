Read full article on original website
Ridgefield Resident John E. Simpson, 86, has Died
John Edward Simpson, 86, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Chambers) Simpson. John was born on April 18, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the eldest child of the late John W. and Freda (Beck) Simpson. Following his graduation from Denby High School in Detroit, he went on to attend the University of Michigan and graduated from Wayne State University in 1958, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant, stationed in San Antonio, TX.
Cut-a-thon this Sunday Benefits Danbury Nonprofit WeCAHR
ALL HAIRCUTS WILL BE $25 (Donations to WeCAHR are also accepted) APPOINTMENTS MUST BE MADE - RSVP HERE. "WeCAHR is a disability rights advocacy organization serving the Greater Danbury area. Advocating for people with disabilities and their families since 1977." (WeCAHR.com) Full details: https://kateemiliessalon.com/cut-a-thon.
Fairfield Ludlowe Senior Promoting Connecticut School Dance 4 All
Fairfield, CT - Amelia Vallillo, a rising senior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, has turned her personal passion for ballet into a mission to bring the joy of dance to kids and adults with disabilities. A student of classical ballet since the age of three, Vallillo first fell in love with dance at Connecticut Dance School, a not-for-profit 501©3 organization in Fairfield, CT, dedicated to dance education of the highest standard.
Dog Allowed at Compo Beach in Westport Starting Saturday, October 1!
Westport Parks & Recreation is reminding the community that dogs are permitted at Compo Beach from October 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer A. Fava reminds residents and visitors that from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 the following regulations will be in effect for Compo Beach:
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 6 Lounsbury Lane, Exceptional Colonial on Cul-de-sac
Exceptional colonial with extensive recent updates on 2.36 private acres located on a picturesque cul de sac just minutes to town. Impressive from the first glimpse with circular drive, front porch and expansive yard with flowering trees. Light, bright, and open floor plan featuring 4,254 sf, 4 bedrooms and 2/1 baths on 3 finished levels with refinished hardwood floors, crown moldings, French doors and a spacious rear deck.
Westport First Selectwoman Announces WCSA Director’s Retirement
Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Susan L. Pfister, Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective January 1, 2023. Sue joined the Department of Human Services in 1987. She graduated from Sacred Heart University with a BSW, received...
Meet Dr. Jessica Morton, Newest Physician to Join OrthoConnecticut
Get to know Dr. Jessica Morton, OrthoConnecticut's Newest Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Jessica Morton. OrthoConnecticut welcomes Dr. Jessica Morton, the newest physician to join the team of fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons. Learn more about her, her passion for her work, her insights into the field of orthopedic surgery, and more. WHY...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Zumba & Fitness with Christina Rabasco
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Zumba &...
Redding’s John Read Middle School Celebrates Grand Opening of Project C.O.O.L
Redding’s John Read Middle School Celebrates Grand Opening of Project C.O.O.L. John Read Middle School will hold a Grand Opening Ceremony for Project C.O.O.L on Tuesday, October 4th at 9:30 am at the school grounds, located at 486 Redding Road, Redding, CT. Sponsored in part by the JRMS PTA,...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Admin This Desiree
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Admin This...
DEEP Advises Motorists to Watch for Moose, Sightings in Greater Danbury Area
Recent Sightings of Moose near Roadways Poses Hazard Potential, Especially During Early Morning and Evening Hours. Recent sightings of moose in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield, though believed to be the same moose, serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.
Bethel Public Library CLOSED for Renovations on October 11
The Bethel Public Library will be CLOSED Tuesday, October 11 while we complete renovations to the second floor. The building will be closed and inaccessible to patrons on October 11. However, you will still be able to... * Call the library with questions or item requests. * Talk to staff...
Amos House Holds Open House, Ribbon Cutting and Pack the Pantry Events
Amos House in Danbury will hold an Open House - Pack the Pantry event tomorrow, Friday, September 30 from 3 to 8pm and Saturday, October 1 from 9am to noon. Guests are invited to tour the nonprofit's newly remodeled facility for women and children at a Ribbon Cutting on Monday, October 3 at 1pm.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: 100 Mile Markets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT 100 Mile...
New Canaan's Walk To School Day - Friday, October 7
Saxe Middle School is partnering with South Elementary and the Town of New Canaan to encourage students and families to begin walking or bicycling to school to promote healthy lifestyles (and ultimately reduce traffic in the Saxe, High School and South campus areas). For anyone wanting to participate who may...
RVNAhealth in New Milford Holds Diaper Drive to Support Families in Need
RVNAhealth in New Milford is holding a Diaper Drive to support our neighbors in need through the Diaper Bank of Connecticut. Donations are accepted now through October 16 and there is a drop-off bin located at New Milford RVNAhealth located at 68 Park Lane Road. If you prefer to donate online, please click HERE.
Ridgefield Police Department is HIRING
$68,696 to $103,181 (Top step July 2022) The Ridgefield Police Department is accepting applications for the position of full-time, entry-level police officer and CT POST certified laterals. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age at time of hire. A competitive wage and benefit package as well as a...
Only 567 Ridgefielders Currently Receive Town Alerts! Sign Up Now!
Did you know that 567 Ridgefielders have something that the remaining 9,000 households do not? These informed residents have signed up for Ridgefield Alerts, the town emergency notification system purchased because the state system allows municipalities to use the CTAlert system for immediate take-action emergencies only. Many of you have...
New Support Model at Positive Directions Addresses the Increase in Suicidal Ideation
Alternatives to Suicide, a free peer-led support group for adults struggling with suicidal thoughts, comes to the region thanks to funding from United Way of Coastal Fairfield County. More Americans are struggling with mental health conditions since the pandemic began. In February 2021, a national survey by the Kaiser Family...
Westport Building and Fire Marshal’s Offices Statement on New Building Codes
The 2022 Connecticut Fire Safety Code, Fire Prevention Code and State Building Code was granted legislative approval and will go into effect on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Westport Fire Marshal’s Office in conjunction with the Westport Building Department would like to remind all design professionals that permits issued after October 1, 2022, will need to be designed utilizing these news Codes. The State of Connecticut makes amendments to the model Codes and a link to the Connecticut Amendments can be found here. “Utilizing these new Code sets, our office will continue to ensure the highest standard of fire and life safety and as such all new buildings will be constructed to the standards set forth in the new Codes”, said Westport Fire Marshal Terry Dunn.
