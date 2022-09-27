Read full article on original website
Ann Gables
3d ago
Once the new jail is built, it will go back down. Yeah right. That's what they said about the wheel tax, and decades later we're still paying it!
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings lowers property tax levy, many locals upset with budget process
HASTINGS, NE — The City of Hastings is lowering its property tax levy for the first time since 2016. The city council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday night to lower the city’s property tax request from the originally proposed amount of $7,721,186 to $7,497,280 - a difference of $233,906. The reduction sets the tax rate at $0.424342 per $100 of assessed valuation, about 3% less than originally called for.
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Gibbon, Nebraska location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Gibbon, Nebraska. Kalvin Lonowski will manage the branch. Lonowski joined ABC Supply at the Lincoln, Nebraska, location, where he worked as a driver, backup delivery services manager, inside sales associate and outside sales representative. This October, Lonowski will also complete the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
Kearney Hub
Richard 'Dick' Jurgens
HOLDREGE — Richard ‘Dick' J. Jurgens, 89, of Holdrege died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Christian Care Community in Holdrege. He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma cancer in May and had been cared for at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege. A funeral service will be 10:30...
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Newcomers Club has October activities
KEARNEY The Kearney Newcomers Club will hold four events in October. Any Kearney woman, whether a newcomer or a long-time resident, is welcome to attend. Thursday, 11:15 a.m.: First Thursday Luncheon will meet at Alley Rose, 2013 Central Ave. Jason Whalen from the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will talk about fire safety, smoke detectors and ways to stay safe. October is Fire Prevention Month. Questions? Contact Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
Kearney Hub
Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones
KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison for meth possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in federal prison until sometime in 2032 for drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Eugene West, 39, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, West will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
KSNB Local4
Group in Grand Island shining a light on human trafficking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several Grand Island agencies gathered on Wednesday morning to learn about the problem of human trafficking in the city. The event was hosted by the Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking. They used to the event to present some alarming statistics such as how human trafficking is the second largest organized crime in the United States.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools receives $30K Eaton grant
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools elementary school principals have developed a project called Making Space for Innovative Thinking Resources that will bring new opportunities for science, technology, engineering and math exploration to 2,739 Kearney students in grades K-5. The program recently received a grant for $30,000 to partially fund the project.
Kearney Hub
Tradehome Shoes donates free shoes to Kearney's Central Elementary
KEARNEY — Six kindergarteners couldn’t contain their excitement Wednesday morning when they saw 52 boxes of brand new shoes sitting on the steps at Central Elementary School. The school received the gift from Tradehome Shoes at Kearney’s Hilltop Mall. Jason Wasmund, the store’s general manager, said the...
KSNB Local4
Hall County District judge denies transfer to juvenile court in Walmart shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The charges against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas will be heard in Hall County District Court. He is facing 19 charges following the May 2022 shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Those include attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. He’s also facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
KSNB Local4
Trailer overturns near Grand Island, several hogs don’t survive
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol discovered hogs running along Interstate 80 when they responded to a livestock trailer crash near Grand Island Wednesday. According to NSP, the report of the incident was received around 4:50 p.m. and several agencies responded near mile marker 318. Upon arrival, they found a fire in the engine compartment of the overturned vehicle and a number of hogs that got loose.
Kearney Hub
Kearney service clubs getting kids geared up for winter
KEARNEY — A handful of service organizations handed out a small truckload of winter coats to needy children earlier this week during Thursday’s Coats for Kids event. On Monday, some of the same kids will get cozy at the Kearney Public Library during the Kearney Elks’ Lodge Warm Welcome to the Library.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
Kearney Hub
Wind forces Ravenna schools to cancel skydive demonstration
RAVENNA — Michael Bursaw has skydived 1,206 times. Friday night he’ll make it 1,207. Bursaw is a professional skydiver with Team Fastrax, and will skydive for the second year in a row at Ravenna High School’s homecoming football game. Bursaw was in the United States Air Force...
News Channel Nebraska
Three people arrested after brief standoff in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Three people are in custody after a brief standoff in central Nebraska. According to Grand Island Police, multiple arrests were made at a home on North Locust Street after a tactical response team was deployed at the home. Officers were reportedly trying to apprehend 24-year-old Alejandro...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for September 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (21) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man facing felony charge following doll incident
Slightly higher budget on the way for Grand Island Public Schools. Grand Island Public Schools have a budget incoming. Property taxes should increase around 25%. Officer-involved shooting near Hastings Police Station. Updated: 11 hours ago. An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings.
