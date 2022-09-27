ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Heisman contender has same odds as Stetson Bennett, looking back at historic Saturday action

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS —Stetson Bennett took a place in SEC history on Saturday, but the national buzz centered on a different SEC East quarterback last weekend.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, like Bennett a sixth-year quarterback with a transfer in his background, joined the Georgia quarterback among the top five Heisman Trophy candidates.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud remained the favorite at 1.5-to-1, while Alabama’s Bryce Young is 3.5-to-1 and USC’s Caleb Williams is 6-to-1.

Bennett and Hooker are next up, each at 16-to-1.

