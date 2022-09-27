New England governors want 'at least' $500 million to aid expected spike in heating bills

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to upend global energy markets, New England customers are facing record high energy bills for gas and electricity. Across the U.S., households could pay 17 percent more to heat their homes this winter, according to a report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. The cost of natural gas in particular is expected to increase about 34 percent compared to last year, and 66 percent compared to the winter of 2020-2021, according to the report.

