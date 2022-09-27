New England governors want 'at least' $500 million to aid expected spike in heating bills

Read full article on original website
joe prick
3d ago
And somebody answer me please where will all this money go oh wait I know in their pockets or people on welfare buddy to begin with that the poor not the senior citizens this governor sympathetic they all should be arrested for treason
Yale Daily News
Seven weeks out, Connecticut governor’s race heats up at debate
With seven weeks to go before the midterms elections, GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski faced off against incumbent Democratic governor Ned Lamont in the race’s first debate. The sparring came one week after Stefanowski swept into deep-blue New Haven to unveil his tax plan and tout his city roots.
CT leaders mull special session for essential worker relief, gas tax
Connecticut lawmakers may call a special session after elections to extend the gas tax holiday and add money to the Premium Pay Program.
Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law
Bob Stefanowski said crime was “out of control” and CT's 2-year-old accountability law was the main cause of police recruiting difficulties.
Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country
Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Winfield: “Black The Vote” Higher
Gary Winfield upped the ante at a “Black the Vote” campaign rally for the statewide Democratic slate — by urging the party to think beyond 2022 to envision a Black governor. Winfield, a New Haven state senator, put forward that call for the importance of diverse...
Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month
Connecticut residents in 17,600 households will soon be eligible to receive food assistance from SNAP. The post Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctexaminer.com
Record High Energy Prices Expected for New England — Reliance on Imported Gas Seen as Key
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to upend global energy markets, New England customers are facing record high energy bills for gas and electricity. Across the U.S., households could pay 17 percent more to heat their homes this winter, according to a report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. The cost of natural gas in particular is expected to increase about 34 percent compared to last year, and 66 percent compared to the winter of 2020-2021, according to the report.
newbritainindependent.com
In Lieu of Early Voting CT Has AB Voting Option
The land of “steady habits” is one of four states without early voting but fear of COVID gives residents another way to vote without going to the polls in 2022. A pandemic-inspired change in CT’s Absentee Voting Law will be the closest residents will come to early voting in the November 8th mid-term election as voters decide whether to change the state Constitution to allow a real form of early voting in future elections.
WBUR
Report: Mass. health care costs expected to rise again after temporary pandemic drop
Health care spending in Massachusetts dropped in 2020 for the first time since implementation of a decade-old landmark cost control law, but the decline is likely a one-time outlier driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and does not reverse worrying trends, state analysts concluded in a new report. The latest annual...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People
For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
As inflation concerns grow, Jahana Hayes says she takes 'nothing for granted' in 5th District
The 5th District is considered Connecticut’s most competitive congressional seat, with incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes running for reelection against Republican George Logan. In 2018, Hayes made history as the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. This year, she’s seeking a third term as America battles inflation and...
WBUR
Inside the fight to end hunger in Massachusetts and beyond
A third of all people in Massachusetts experienced food insecurity at some point last year. This past week, the White House held its Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health in hopes to end hunger. We hear from Congressman Jim McGovern, who helped organize the conference. We also speak with folks from the Greater Boston Food Bank and Cambridge's PAGU restaurant on what efforts look like on the ground.
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
Connecticut senators want to ban guns from election sites
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut senators introduced federal legislation Wednesday that would ban guns near polling sites. The Vote Without Fear Act would make it illegal to have a firearm within 100 yards of any federal election site. There are exemptions for on-duty law enforcement officers and security guards. The bill was introduced by […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Blumenthal leading Senate race
The Channel 3, CT Insider, and Western New England University poll results were released on Wednesday morning. Candidates for governor react to WFSB/CT Insider poll. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media breaks down what the WFSB/CT Insider poll means for the candidates. Updated: 23 hours ago. WFSB/CT Insider poll shows...
Eyewitness News
Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida
How will Hurricane Ian impact us in CT this weekend. Friday marked the start of the last weekend for the Big E in West Springfield, MA. The driver of a vehicle was issued an infraction for causing a tractor trailer driver to crash on Interstate 91 in East Windsor Friday morning.
WBUR
Catholic hospital systems in Washington limit patients' reproductive care options
Nearly half of the hospital beds in Washington state are owned by Catholic hospital systems, limiting the reproductive care offered to patients. Providers at these hospitals terminate pregnancies only when the life of the pregnant person is at risk. But determining when to do so is not always clear. KUOW's...
Eyewitness News
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
