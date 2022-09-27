ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint ready to be more than just a great blocker for Georgia Football

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8TFg_0iC69euM00

Watch a big Georgia play this season and you’ll probably see Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint involved. The junior wide receiver has just six catches for 70 yards this season but his impact on the Georgia program expands far beyond the state sheet.

His far and away best attribute is his blocking. He’s a physical player who takes joy in moving defenders out of the way. Anyone who saw Georgia’s final offensive touchdown of the 2021 season knows this, as Rosemy-Jacksaint cleared the way for Brock Bowers in Georgia’s win over Alabama in the national championship game.

“Blocking is all about attitude,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “If you’ve got the attitude that you’re going to go in there and hit somebody, that’s what you’re going to do. If you don’t got that attitude, that’s not what you’re going to do. That’s something I’ve always had growing up playing football. That attitude, I always liked to play physical so that’s just part of my attitude and play style.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Family fuels Georgia football outside linebacker MJ Sherman

ATHENS -- Mekhail Sherman, or MJ for those who can’t pronounce his first name of Muh-kyle, has had to wait his turn for playing and leadership opportunities. Now a junior, Sherman is making the most of his significant playing time on special teams. Sherman has remained patient and determined...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Why Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is on the hot seat, clinging to hope and little else with No. 1 Georgia

ATHENS — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz surely feels his seat warming, and last Saturday’s brutal overtime loss at Auburn certainly didn’t help things. The 17-14 loss to fellow hot seat member Bryan Harsin on The Plains — a defeat that saw Missouri squander three opportunities in the final moments —wasn’t the end of the world for the 2-2 Tigers.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week Seven

ATLANTA - Friday football just could not wait this week, especially with the weather the way it looked earlier in the week. High 5 Sports moved to Thursday night this week because most of the games moved to Thursday night. That's a great thing because this week, many of the...
ATLANTA, GA
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb high school football games moved up to Thursday night

Due to possible heavy rains and storms stemming from Hurricane Ian, a number of high school football games in Georgia have been moved up to Thursday night, including those involving teams from Cobb schools. The Cobb County School District Media Relations office said in a message that all of the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blocker#American Football#College Football#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian

The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Cow surprises neighbors near Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A cow is back with its owner after making an escape and surprising neighbors in an Atlanta neighborhood on Thursday. The Milton Police Department on Facebook shared a photo of the cow that was seen roaming in a neighborhood near Francis and Thompson roads on Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
ATLANTA, GA
idesignarch.com

Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm

This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clark Atlanta students complain of lack of keys

ATLANTA - Several Clark Atlanta University students staying at one of the school's residence halls say their either don't have keys or don't have working keys to open and lock their doors. The school says there was an error with their key distribution system but since then, school leaders say...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters

GOP state candidates who support Buckhead seceding from the city of Atlanta “do so at their own peril,” according to a new poll and data commissioned by groups opposed to the cityhood movement. The Committee for United Atlanta and Neighbors for a United Atlanta released polling data from 20/20 Insight LLC on Sept. 28. Numbers […] The post Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
95K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy