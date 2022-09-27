ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

11Alive

Georgia 'dodged a bullet,' Gov. Kemp says as Ian moves east

ATLANTA — 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring Ian as begins to move up the east coast toward South Carolina, after leaving heavy damage and knocking out power to 2 million people in Florida. Rain and winds associated with Hurricane Ian are likely in north Georgia Friday and Saturday. >>This timeline...
11Alive

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state's next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after...
11Alive

Kemp, officials activate State Operations Center ahead of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA — With a lot of uncertainty in the coming days, Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials are planning for what could come from Hurricane Ian. Kemp announced that he, along with the director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), have ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, Sept. 26, to prepare for any potential impact from the storm later in the week.
11Alive

John Lewis Student Center opens at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Students at Georgia Tech will have a daily reminder of the legacy and impact of the late Congressman John Lewis. The university unveiled its John Lewis Student Center Thursday, named in honor of the civil rights icon and long-time Georgia lawmaker. Lewis died in July of 2020.
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
11Alive

Celebrate cinema, culture at Georgia Latino International Film Festival

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Movie buffs in Georgia can partake in an international film event this Hispanic Heritage Month. Georgia Latino International Film Festival is celebrating its 11th year with organizers dubbing it the fastest-growing southeast cinematic celebration. Screenings and events run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. 11Alive's Paola...
11Alive

11Alive

