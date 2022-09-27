Read full article on original website
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
FEMA moving its focus for Hurricane Ian response to Georgia, South Carolina
ATLANTA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) center in Atlanta is open and helping to coordinate the response in Florida while looking to what may happen here in Georgia. FEMA has more than had its hands full with flooding throughout much of the United States over the past...
Georgia 'dodged a bullet,' Gov. Kemp says as Ian moves east
ATLANTA — 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring Ian as begins to move up the east coast toward South Carolina, after leaving heavy damage and knocking out power to 2 million people in Florida. Rain and winds associated with Hurricane Ian are likely in north Georgia Friday and Saturday. >>This timeline...
Live updates | Ian intensifies back into a hurricane, Tybee Island begins to feel impacts
ATLANTA — 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring Ian as begins to move up the east coast after bearing down on southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people. Rain and winds associated with Tropical...
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state's next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after...
He fed thousands after devastating hurricanes - and plans to do it again after Ian
CUMMING, Ga. — When massive storms like Hurricane Ian make their way along Florida and Georgia, Dan Francis always asks himself, 'how can I reach the rural, devastated areas?'. So, it's no surprise to find Francis at his laptop Wednesday, as Ian finally made U.S. landfall. He's keeping track...
First 24 to 48 hours after Ian hits is top priority for nonprofit's response
ATLANTA — Nonprofits and disaster relief teams spent much of the weekend coming up with plans to assist Florida, Georgia, and other southeastern states once Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The American Red Cross of Georgia and Caring 4 Others, Inc. are focusing on the first 24 to 48 hours...
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Kemp, officials activate State Operations Center ahead of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — With a lot of uncertainty in the coming days, Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials are planning for what could come from Hurricane Ian. Kemp announced that he, along with the director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), have ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, Sept. 26, to prepare for any potential impact from the storm later in the week.
John Lewis Student Center opens at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — Students at Georgia Tech will have a daily reminder of the legacy and impact of the late Congressman John Lewis. The university unveiled its John Lewis Student Center Thursday, named in honor of the civil rights icon and long-time Georgia lawmaker. Lewis died in July of 2020.
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
'TPS for Central America' | Rally near Georgia's Capitol kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with policy awareness
ATLANTA — As hundreds of Central Americans celebrated their independence days, Latinos in Georgia rallied outside the State Capitol on Thursday. A modest crowd used awareness of Hispanic Heritage Month to urge the Biden Administration to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Central Americans living in the United States.
Here's how Hurricane Ian could impact north Georgia | Timeline and forecast
ATLANTA — Ian strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane Monday afternoon. The storm made landfall over Cuba Tuesday morning and is now moving through the eastern Gulf. It is producing sustained winds of 115 mph and gusts up to 140 mph. It underwent rapid intensification, becoming a hurricane early Monday.
Two killed after chase with Georgia State Patrol on I-20, troopers say
ATLANTA — Two people are dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a police chase on Friday, Georgia State Patrol says. This all happened early Friday morning when a trooper tried to stop a Jeep for speeding on I-85 at Cleveland Avenue. That's when the driver led the...
Sickle cell patients concerned over Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — In a little over a month, Atlanta Medical Center will close, leaving a gap in care for patients throughout metro Atlanta. Kadeem Harrison with the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia tells 11Alive's Karys Belger that people living with the blood disorder are particularly on edge. "Because of...
11Alive moms teams up with 'Helping Mamas' to collect donations for Diaper Awareness Week
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from earlier this year. After crushing nationwide shortages of baby formula and period supplies, and amid ongoing increases in demand for baby supplies, Helping Mamas is rallying teams to collect 300,000 diapers during Diaper Need Awareness Week. Diaper...
Celebrate cinema, culture at Georgia Latino International Film Festival
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Movie buffs in Georgia can partake in an international film event this Hispanic Heritage Month. Georgia Latino International Film Festival is celebrating its 11th year with organizers dubbing it the fastest-growing southeast cinematic celebration. Screenings and events run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. 11Alive's Paola...
