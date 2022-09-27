ATLANTA — With a lot of uncertainty in the coming days, Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials are planning for what could come from Hurricane Ian. Kemp announced that he, along with the director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), have ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, Sept. 26, to prepare for any potential impact from the storm later in the week.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO