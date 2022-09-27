Despite the looming threat of a hurricane, polls for Student Government elections opened Tuesday morning for students to vote in their next round of area senators. While some students voted to “get the sticker” — to fulfill a student organization or Greek voting requirement — others came with specific issues and priorities they hope new senators will address. Gator, Change and Liberation parties have slated candidates in the Fall election. Two independent candidates, Nathaniel Pelton and Jayden Adjodha, are running as well.

