Read full article on original website
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
Thousands of UF students vote in Fall Student Government election despite Hurricane Ian delay
Despite the looming threat of a hurricane, polls for Student Government elections opened Tuesday morning for students to vote in their next round of area senators. While some students voted to “get the sticker” — to fulfill a student organization or Greek voting requirement — others came with specific issues and priorities they hope new senators will address. Gator, Change and Liberation parties have slated candidates in the Fall election. Two independent candidates, Nathaniel Pelton and Jayden Adjodha, are running as well.
Independent Florida Alligator
Students say late UF announcement, lack of Tuesday cancellation messed with Hurricane Ian planning
On Monday at approximately 8 p.m., UF announced a plan of action for Hurricane Ian — nearly seven hours after FSU and a full day after USF. In chronological order, other public universities like USF, UCF and FSU, released directives for Hurricane Ian before UF. Some students have criticized UF’s response for a variety of reasons: not giving enough time to evacuate, disrupting exam schedules and having a slower response than other universities.
Comments / 0