Denver, CO

Plumb Joy
2d ago

A symbol of inflation from Trump's last year to now? A hot dog then cost $3.54, today it's $5.22. I'm back to my college years buying just a bun and filling it with free condiments.

99.9 KEKB

Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning

Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Latinx outdoor group gives members chances to experience Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Latino Outdoors Colorado is an organization that aims to change the narrative around what it means to be "outdoorsy." "When we see like experts in the outdoors they don't like us," said Modesta McGrath-Martinez, who leads the group. "They aren't typically women, they aren't typically people of color."
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide

According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

How to help researchers track pika in Colorado

DENVER — A new app allows anyone interested to report American pika sightings in Colorado and help researchers collect key data for the species listed as a "State Special Concern" by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The Colorado Pika Project is a collaborative research project involving community scientists across...
DENVER, CO
Daily Record

Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history

It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless

(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
DENVER, CO
lamarledger.com

Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain”; Colorado says it’s a fire hazard

Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Colorado teams deployed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian response

DENVER — Teams from Colorado have been deployed to Florida to provide disaster relief to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tuesday morning, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) sent 13 public safety professionals who will provide emergency operations center support to Florida. They've been assigned to a logistics staging area in Ocala, where they will be responsible for receiving and distributing supplies for two weeks.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Muse announces concert at Ball Arena

DENVER — Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse has announced their 2023 North American Will of the People tour will make a stop in Colorado. Coming off the success of their ninth studio album "Will of the People," the rock trio will play April 4, 2023, at Ball Arena with special guest Evanescence.
DENVER, CO
