Giants lose to D-backs, eliminated from playoff contention
SAN FRANCISCO - Sergio Alcántara had a pair of two-run doubles for Arizona in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over San Francisco which eliminated the Giants from postseason contention on Saturday. Christian Walker went 3 for 5 with an RBI double, finishing a homer shy of hitting for the cycle, for Arizona. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Walker is "in a really good spot offensively." "I think he's got an all-field approach and he can change mentalities," Lovullo said. "He can drive baseballs, he can stay on it and deliver clutch base hits like he did today." Josh Rojas added two...
Cronenworth, Padres beat White Sox 5-2, magic number at 1
Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Mike Clevinger was brilliant for six innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 to reduce their magic number for clinching an NL wild card to one
Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons odds, picks and predictions
The Cleveland Browns (2-1) meet the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Browns vs. Falcons odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Browns play their 2nd road...
WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton Texas Postgame
West Virginia University WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton met with the media following tonight's 38-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Falls Flat at Texas
Recapping West Virginia's loss to the Texas Longhorns.
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity. Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Saturday night, nearly 1 million homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Said After Alabama Loss
No. 2 Alabama ran past No. 20 Arkansas, 49-26, as the Razorbacks took their second straight loss.
Can Titans re-energize their season in Indianapolis?
Happy Sunday morning! This is trending sports writer Nick Gray. No college football from the SEC teams in the state on Saturday, so let's talk Titans. Today's matchup is one of the games you circle on the schedule each year. Titans at Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium. ...
