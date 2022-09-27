Senate lawmakers confirmed the next leaders of U.S. Space Force and U.S. Strategic Command on Thursday during wrap-up work ahead of the October recess. Lt. Gen. Bradley Saltzman will serve as the second-ever chief of space operations and Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton will take over U.S. Strategic Command after the chamber unanimously approved the nominations. Both are expected to formally be sworn into the new roles in coming days.

