Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County COVID masking changes; bus riders can go maskless
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County updated its masking policy after the CDC lowered the COVID-19 community risk level to "low" on Thursday, Sept. 29. Effective Friday, Sept. 30, masking will no longer be required at the Courthouse Complex for employees and for all visitors. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Study: Consuming too much artificial sweeteners increases risk of stroke, heart disease
LOS ANGELES - While millions of Americans prefer artificial sweeteners as a healthy alternative to "the real thing," new research has found that these sweet substitutes actually may negatively impact your health, especially when consumed in high quantities. The risks of high consumption of artificial sweeteners include an increased chance...
Comments / 0