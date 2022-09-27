ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Comments / 0

Related
PLANetizen

Will Snohomish County Light Rail Bypass the Airport?

Snohomish County leaders have expressed disagreement with proposed light rail routes that would skip the region’s airport, Paine Field, reports Ben Watanabe for HeraldNet. According to the article, “Prior public comment and the Everett Link community advisory group had asked for those options to be studied. They cited concerns about displacement and gentrification through southwest Everett, development and ridership potential, as well as getting light rail built earlier than the projected start in 2037 or 2041.” But some local leaders refuse to study the options, saying the airport-omitting options were not what voters approved when they voted to support the project.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma

TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Snohomish County tsunami sirens will sound warning tone for Great Washington ShakeOut Oct. 20

At 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, millions of people in Washington State will participate in the largest earthquake and tsunami drill ever: ShakeOut! Why? Earthquakes can happen anywhere, so everyone should know how to protect themselves when an earthquake occurs. Coastal earthquakes can be followed by tsunamis – which is why the Great Washington ShakeOut includes a tsunami drill.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Skykomish, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
auburn-reporter.com

Tireless car rim sparks fast-moving brush fire | Fire blotter

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 25, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 659 total calls to 911 for service, among them the following:. Kitchen fire: 10:11 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters responding to a sprinkler water flow alarm caused by a cooking fire arrived to find it had already been extinguished by the sprinkler system. Firefighters confirmed that there was no fire extension to the building and worked with maintenance to restore the system. The VRFA arranged lodging through the Red Cross for the displaced families.
AUBURN, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard

A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
GIG HARBOR, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 2#Us 2#The Bolt Creek Fire#Wsdot
kpq.com

Bolt Creek Fire Picks Up Activity, Evacuations Increased

The Bolt Creek Fire is moving near the Skykomish community while it burns across steep slopes heading west and north. A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours for the fire with temperatures in the mid-80's and low humidity expected Monday and Tuesday. The critical fire...
SKYKOMISH, WA
The Associated Press

5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
q13fox.com

2 injured in shooting near homeless encampment under I-5

SEATTLE - Troopers are investigating a shooting near a homeless encampment in Seattle that left two men injured Friday morning. The shooting happened under I-5, just north of Northeast 40th Street at about 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two men were taken to Harborview Medical Center...
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park

Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy