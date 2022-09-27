Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Highway 2 reopened with reduced speed limit; Bolt Creek Fire at 12,000 acres
SKYKOMISH — US Highway 2, closed since Monday night due to the Bolt Creek Fire, reopened Thursday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The highway is open with a reduced speed limit as the fire remains active and crews are still working in the reopened area near Skykomish.
PLANetizen
Will Snohomish County Light Rail Bypass the Airport?
Snohomish County leaders have expressed disagreement with proposed light rail routes that would skip the region’s airport, Paine Field, reports Ben Watanabe for HeraldNet. According to the article, “Prior public comment and the Everett Link community advisory group had asked for those options to be studied. They cited concerns about displacement and gentrification through southwest Everett, development and ridership potential, as well as getting light rail built earlier than the projected start in 2037 or 2041.” But some local leaders refuse to study the options, saying the airport-omitting options were not what voters approved when they voted to support the project.
The Suburban Times
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma
TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Snohomish County tsunami sirens will sound warning tone for Great Washington ShakeOut Oct. 20
At 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, millions of people in Washington State will participate in the largest earthquake and tsunami drill ever: ShakeOut! Why? Earthquakes can happen anywhere, so everyone should know how to protect themselves when an earthquake occurs. Coastal earthquakes can be followed by tsunamis – which is why the Great Washington ShakeOut includes a tsunami drill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
auburn-reporter.com
Tireless car rim sparks fast-moving brush fire | Fire blotter
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 25, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 659 total calls to 911 for service, among them the following:. Kitchen fire: 10:11 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters responding to a sprinkler water flow alarm caused by a cooking fire arrived to find it had already been extinguished by the sprinkler system. Firefighters confirmed that there was no fire extension to the building and worked with maintenance to restore the system. The VRFA arranged lodging through the Red Cross for the displaced families.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard
A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The officials stated that at around 3:44 p.m. a man in his 40s grabbed a package from a UPS truck cargo area and fled the scene. The man was hit by a Ford truck’s mirror when he stepped off the curb with the package. The Seattle Fire Department pronounced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
Bolt Creek Fire Picks Up Activity, Evacuations Increased
The Bolt Creek Fire is moving near the Skykomish community while it burns across steep slopes heading west and north. A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours for the fire with temperatures in the mid-80's and low humidity expected Monday and Tuesday. The critical fire...
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
KUOW
After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades
In 2017, catastrophic failures at the West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park turned into one of the worst infrastructure disasters in the region’s history – sending 30 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Sound. The Department of Ecology fined King County and ordered improvements. But smaller...
Woman killed in wrong way crash on eastbound I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — A woman was killed in a wrong way crash on eastbound I-90 at around midnight on Friday. The crash occurred at milepost 3 at around 12:26 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 74-year-old woman from Spokane Valley was involved in a head-on collision with a 32-year-old man from Lynnwood. Both drivers were taken to the Kootenai...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
2 injured in shooting near homeless encampment under I-5
SEATTLE - Troopers are investigating a shooting near a homeless encampment in Seattle that left two men injured Friday morning. The shooting happened under I-5, just north of Northeast 40th Street at about 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two men were taken to Harborview Medical Center...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
q13fox.com
Construction of new Seattle Waterfront Park begins at site of 2020 pier collapse
SEATTLE - Construction of a new park began on Seattle's Waterfront this week at Pier 58, the site of the pier collapse in 2020 that injured two construction workers. Barges and small boats are expected to arrive this week off Pier 58 and divers will be performing inspections and installing monitoring devices.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park
Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
q13fox.com
PLU went into a two hour lockdown, but it took law enforcement an hour to respond
Students were told to 'seek safety' and 'stay secured until further notice' for reports of a gunman on campus. However, it took law enforcement an hour to respond to the call, raising questions on what would happen if there was actually an active shooter.
Comments / 0