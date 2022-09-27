The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. September 21, 2022 (Bellegrove Drive): The resident reported that she was in a second floor bedroom and noticed her motion light activated. She looked outside through the window and as she was approaching her rear glass sliding door she heard her screen door shut and observed a male running south down her driveway. The suspect was described as a male in his twenties or thirties, medium build, under 6’0″ feet tall. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt which was pulled over his face and dark colored pants. He did not make entry into the home.

