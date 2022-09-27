ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

theobserver.com

Police: Brother of woman arrested & noted in last week’s blotter is arrested himself this time, marking the 18th KPD visit to that home since Sept. 11

On Sept. 18 at 7:53 p.m., a 31-year-old Kearny woman, whose story was anonymously chronicled in last week’s edition of The Observer, walked in to KPD headquarters to report her brother had violated a restraining order by sending her text messages. Officer Knighton applied for a warrant charging the...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man kicked, spit at officers in Branchburg, NJ, police say

BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot,...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall

A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
MAHWAH, NJ
theobserver.com

Several locals arrested in HCSO warrant sweep, Schillari says

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 people during a warrant sweep across the county Saturday, Sept. 24, and several of those arrested are from The Observer’s readership area. Led by Sheriff Francis “Frank” X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Police Shoot Suspect in Pursuit of Brooklyn Gunman Who Wounded 2

A New York City cop shot and wounded a man Thursday night during a brief pursuit for suspects in a double shooting in Brooklyn moments earlier. Police were in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m. responding to reports of shots fired near Broadway and Kosciuszko Street. There they found two men, ages 33 and 44, wounded from gunfire. One was shot in the leg and arm, the other in his hand, according to NYPD officials.
BROOKLYN, NY
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Burglary at Greek Taverna; Suspicious Incident on Buckingham Road

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. September 21, 2022 (Bellegrove Drive): The resident reported that she was in a second floor bedroom and noticed her motion light activated. She looked outside through the window and as she was approaching her rear glass sliding door she heard her screen door shut and observed a male running south down her driveway. The suspect was described as a male in his twenties or thirties, medium build, under 6’0″ feet tall. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt which was pulled over his face and dark colored pants. He did not make entry into the home.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022

Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
BAYONNE, NJ
