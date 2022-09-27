Read full article on original website
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Bell and clock tower will soon arrive in Fitzpatrick Park
The new bell and clock tower for Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne is expected to arrive soon, Mayor James Davis has announced. The bell tower will be delivered on or about Wednesday, October 5. The City Council voted unanimously in January of this year to award the contract for the construction...
theobserver.com
Police: Brother of woman arrested & noted in last week’s blotter is arrested himself this time, marking the 18th KPD visit to that home since Sept. 11
On Sept. 18 at 7:53 p.m., a 31-year-old Kearny woman, whose story was anonymously chronicled in last week’s edition of The Observer, walked in to KPD headquarters to report her brother had violated a restraining order by sending her text messages. Officer Knighton applied for a warrant charging the...
Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say
A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
City of Hoboken unveils expanded Southwest Resiliency Park design
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the City of Hoboken have unveiled the final concept design for the expanded Southwest Resiliency Park that will serve the dual purpose of providing recreation space and flood mitigation. . The expansion doubles the size of the existing one-acre Southwest Resiliency Park at 58 Jackson Street,...
Man kicked, spit at officers in Branchburg, NJ, police say
BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot,...
Unruly Lyft Passenger Assaults Officers, EMS Workers In North Jersey, Police Say
A 56-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting police officers and EMS workers in North Jersey, authorities said. It all happened around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 when officers responded to First Street and Hudson Street in Hoboken on a report of a potentially drunk and unruly Lyft passenger, local police said.
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall
A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
Four-story building on Grand Street approved in Jersey City
After having been denied for more than a year, a four-story development on Grand Street has been approved by the Jersey City Planning Board, paving the way for 23 residential units and additional commercial space to be built in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. The applicants, Mecca Realty Properties Inc., will be...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Off-duty police officer charged with DUI, fleeing after crash in N.J. town, authorities say
A police officer in Bergen County was arrested while off-duty earlier this month and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, court records show. Attilio Dente, 39, a patrol officer, was arrested by Bergen County Sheriff’s Officers about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 outside his...
theobserver.com
Several locals arrested in HCSO warrant sweep, Schillari says
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 people during a warrant sweep across the county Saturday, Sept. 24, and several of those arrested are from The Observer’s readership area. Led by Sheriff Francis “Frank” X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”...
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
NBC New York
Police Shoot Suspect in Pursuit of Brooklyn Gunman Who Wounded 2
A New York City cop shot and wounded a man Thursday night during a brief pursuit for suspects in a double shooting in Brooklyn moments earlier. Police were in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m. responding to reports of shots fired near Broadway and Kosciuszko Street. There they found two men, ages 33 and 44, wounded from gunfire. One was shot in the leg and arm, the other in his hand, according to NYPD officials.
Secaucus honors long-time civil servant and former newspaper editor
Secaucus has recognized a long-time municipal employee and former media woman for her service over the years. At the September 27 meeting, Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council presented a proclamation to Louise Rittberg. Prior to reading the proclamation to Rittberg, Gonnelli remarked she was a “very special” person in Secaucus.
Bayonne reminds property owners about heat and hot water requirements
The Bayonne Health Division is reminding property owners that local municipal health regulations require them to furnish heat at a minimum of 68 degrees Fahrenheit from October 1 to May 1. The Health Division, part of the Bayonne Department of Municipal Services, is also reminding property owners that the health...
wwnytv.com
DA blames bail reform on release of 3 accused of possessing drugs to sell
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s district attorney says bail reform is why three men accused of possessing drugs to sell in Massena are now free to continue selling drugs. District Attorney Gary Pasqua is using the case to call on state lawmakers to change the law.
Bayonne NAACP announces honorees and recognition recipients for 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The Bayonne Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has announced the Honorees and Recognition Recipients for its 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 for the annual fundraiser to be held...
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Burglary at Greek Taverna; Suspicious Incident on Buckingham Road
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. September 21, 2022 (Bellegrove Drive): The resident reported that she was in a second floor bedroom and noticed her motion light activated. She looked outside through the window and as she was approaching her rear glass sliding door she heard her screen door shut and observed a male running south down her driveway. The suspect was described as a male in his twenties or thirties, medium build, under 6’0″ feet tall. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt which was pulled over his face and dark colored pants. He did not make entry into the home.
Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022
Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
