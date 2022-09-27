Block Club Chicago Awarded $1.6 Million Grant From McCormick Foundation To Launch Investigative Team

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Outdoor Dining Comes To 71st Street Right As Fall Hits — But Curbside Patios Will Return And Expand Next Year, Officials Say
SOUTH SHORE — Colorful patios have opened in front of restaurants along 71st Street in South Shore, and business leaders said they hope weather will allow the patios to stay open for a while after delays in their rollout. Wooden curbside plazas with seating, painted by local artist Damon...
CFD pulls body of man from lake in Rogers Park: Chicago police
The 54-year-old was found Friday morning, according to officials.
16 Places To Go Apple-Picking In The Chicago Area
CHICAGO — While there may not be apple orchards in the city, there are still opportunities for Chicagoans to go apple-picking in the suburbs. Here’s a Chicagoan’s guide to apple-picking opportunities within 80 miles of the city:. Heinz Orchard. 1050 Crest Road in Green Oaks, Illinois (38...
Chicago Tool Library Finds A New Home On The West Side, Plans To Open There In Early 2023
BRIDGEPORT — The Chicago Tool Library will have a new home in the city next year. The nonprofit at 1048 W. 37th St. in Bridgeport has been searching for a bigger space for months since its tool collection has grown rapidly and the organizers, said co-founder Tessa Vierk. Operations will completely move early next year to a warehouse at 4015 W. Carroll Ave. in East Garfield Park, Vierk said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
Do Chicago Bagels Stink? NYC Transplant Looks To Solve ‘Bagel Problem’ By Selling Them Out Of His Apartment
WICKER PARK — Jonathan Sessa thinks Chicago has a bagel problem. The Jewish comedian, who is originally from New York, makes bagels in his Wicker Park apartment and sells them on Instagram, a hustle he started early in the pandemic. The bagels have grown in popularity, with hundreds of people following updates from “Bagel Boy.”
Food Hall And Event Venue Proposed For Bronzeville’s The Grove Development
GRAND BOULEVARD — A Time-Out-style food hall and marketplace could soon be coming to Bronzeville. Milhouse Development wants to build a three-story, 86,000-square-foot venue at 4731-59 S. Cottage Grove Ave., dubbed The Grove Bronzeville. In addition to a food hall and marketplace, The Grove Bronzeville would offer entertainment, developers said at a recent 4th Ward community meeting.
Pullman And Roseland Community Bike Ride Mixing History And Halloween Fun This Weekend
PULLMAN — Community leaders are re-launching a fall community bike ride through Pullman and Roseland. Saturday’s Pullman/Roseland Neighborhood History Ride will see participants take a group bike ride to stops at significant locations on the Far South Side, where there will be narrated history lessons. Participants will gather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Lincoln Square’s St. Matthias Rectory Would Become Apartments Under Developer’s Proposal
LINCOLN SQUARE — A developer wants to build 17 apartments at the Lincoln Square corner lot occupied by the St. Matthias Catholic Church’s rectory. Developer CKG Realty Group, LLC wants to convert the existing rectory at 2300 W. Ainslie St. into a nine-unit apartment building and build another eight-unit building on the lot, according to plans shared with Ald. Andre Vasquez’s (40th) office.
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago Chefs Hosting Fundraising Dinner For Hurricane Fiona Relief Efforts In Puerto Rico
CHICAGO — More than 20 Chicago chefs are teaming up to host a fundraiser dinner Wednesday to benefit relief efforts in Puerto Rico as the island recovers from Hurricane Fiona. The 6-9 p.m. Wednesday event, Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico, will feature music, cocktails and a range of...
Ellis Lakeview Repairs Stall Again As Owner Stops Work, Falls $555,000 Behind On Bills, Court-Appointed Property Manager Says
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment stopped its court-appointed property manager from making needed repairs, has not paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for finished work and is at least months away from resolving the building’s numerous issues, officials said Tuesday. Residents of the...
Revitalizing LaSalle Street: Lightfoot Offers Up TIF Money To Convert Vacant Offices Into Housing
DOWNTOWN — The city is trying to revitalize Chicago’s iconic LaSalle Street corridor by offering up incentives to convert vacant office buildings into apartments and condos. The program, announced Monday, aims to add more than 1,000 new residential units to the immediate area by offering developers tax-increment financing...
City Officials Want To Get September ‘Supercell’ Storm Declared A Disaster To Qualify For Federal Aid
ALBANY PARK — City officials are trying to tap federal funding to help Chicagoans who experienced flood damage during this month’s “supercell” storm that drenched the North and Northwest sides. Representatives from the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications shared the update during a Thursday...
Women Behind Mujeres Brillantes, A Southeast Side Cleaning Cooperative, Say They’re Making Strides Toward A Safer, Fairer Industry
EAST SIDE — Maria Estela Nava, who’s spent decades as a domestic and commercial cleaning worker, is tired of the wage theft, mistreatment and favoritism that is rampant in her industry. Nava has seen her employers take advantage of her and her colleagues — many of whom are...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
WGNtv.com
South Side eatery serving up Chicago classics
Fabulous Freddie’s on 31st is a family-owned, women-led Southside eatery that has been serving up Chicago classics for over 30 years. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of their signature burgers is co-owner Denise Bertucci. 701 W. 31st Street. Facebook @freddieson31st. Instagram @freddieson31st. Twitter @freddieson31st.
Save The Mudpuppies: There’s A New Push To Protect A Cute But Threatened Chicago Salamander
HEGEWISCH — Salamanders with adorable red manes call Chicago’s Far South Side home — but they’re at risk this fall and winter, and local researchers are starting a campaign to save them. The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative is launching a Save the Mudpuppy campaign...
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1