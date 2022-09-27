ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

WATCH: See what Kentucky Kingdom's 'pumpkin wonderland' looks like

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is getting in on some fall fun with their new attraction "Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom." The event will run on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October. It features thousands of pumpkins throughout the park along with games and rides available for all ages.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

6 things to do around Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
WLKY.com

New Albany welcome fall with homecoming harvest festival

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Fall is here and New Albany is celebrating with a beloved tradition. Harvest Homecoming kicked off Saturday with a parade starting at New Albany High School and ending on Bank Street. The parade featured floats, bands and vintage cars. This year's parade theme was a...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Louder Than Life breaks attendance record, announces 2023 dates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you thought there were a lot of people at the 2022 Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, you were right. Festival organizers said they broke the attendance record this year with 170,000 fans at the fairgrounds over four days. They said that officially makes them the country's biggest rock festival.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Zoo#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Lost And Found#The Zoo#Cartoon
WLKY.com

Kentuckians head to Florida to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With miles and miles of destruction, ruined, homes and businesses, Florida's governor expects it could take years to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. "I've been to about four or five hurricanes, so I kind of know what to expect once I get down there," Mike Sewell, a Red Cross volunteer said.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WLKY.com

Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville coffee shop Sunergos opening location in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville coffee shop is opening up its fifth location in St. Matthews this fall. Sunergos Coffee announced they will be opening a new location at 3922 Willis Ave., sometime in late November. "We have been casually eyeing St. Matthews and other east end locations for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Weekend weather planner: Dry skies and lots of sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A quiet weekend ahead with dry skies and lots of sunshine, perfect for kicking off the fall festival season. Friday will deliver mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 70s. Clouds will begin to stream in as remnants from Hurricane Ian push further inland, however,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

CAL wins battle of unbeatens over Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christian Academy of Louisville improved to 7-0 this season after beating Henry County 51-7 on Friday night. The loss was the first loss for the Wildcats this season. All seven of CAL's wins this season have been by at least 35 points. Click on the video...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy