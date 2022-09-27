Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
WLKY.com
WATCH: See what Kentucky Kingdom's 'pumpkin wonderland' looks like
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is getting in on some fall fun with their new attraction "Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom." The event will run on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October. It features thousands of pumpkins throughout the park along with games and rides available for all ages.
WLKY.com
St James Court Art Show returns to Old Louisville for the 66th year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of vendors and booths lined the paths of Old Louisville's Central Park Saturday for the 66th St James Court Art Show. More than 600 of the nation's best artists are showing off their work this weekend. You can find almost anything there, from fine art...
WLKY.com
6 things to do around Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
WLKY.com
Hello Kitty Café Truck will be in Louisville again this October
Calling all Hello Kitty fans. The popular themed food truck is coming back to Louisville again. The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be at the Oxmoor Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. It'll be near the California Pizza Kitchen between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck has been to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Jeffersontown baker launches DIY cookie kits for 'Hocus Pocus 2' watch parties
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Jeffersontown bakery hopes a little hocus pocus will drum up some business this Halloween season. The Pocket Bakery is elevating your "Hocus Pocus" watch parties with custom cookies and DIY kits. The bakery operates out of a kitchen in Jeffersontown for pickup orders and has...
WLKY.com
New Albany welcome fall with homecoming harvest festival
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Fall is here and New Albany is celebrating with a beloved tradition. Harvest Homecoming kicked off Saturday with a parade starting at New Albany High School and ending on Bank Street. The parade featured floats, bands and vintage cars. This year's parade theme was a...
WLKY.com
Louder Than Life breaks attendance record, announces 2023 dates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you thought there were a lot of people at the 2022 Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, you were right. Festival organizers said they broke the attendance record this year with 170,000 fans at the fairgrounds over four days. They said that officially makes them the country's biggest rock festival.
WLKY.com
Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on $22M authentic Japanese garden
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Waterfront Botanical Gardens has been talking about bringing an authentic Japanese garden to Louisville for a while. On Thursday, they finally broke ground on the expansion. Kasey Maier, CEO of the Waterfront Botanical Gardens, was joined by Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Greg Fischer and landscape...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
New restaurant opens in downtown Louisville as area sees boom of tourists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new downtown restaurant aims to give Louisville a taste of Nashville hot chicken. "Downtown is like going home. It has that familiar sound, familiar smell, familiar look," said chef Shaquan McDonald. The spot at 612 South 5th Street was the perfect location for Chef Shaq's...
WLKY.com
Kentuckians head to Florida to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With miles and miles of destruction, ruined, homes and businesses, Florida's governor expects it could take years to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. "I've been to about four or five hurricanes, so I kind of know what to expect once I get down there," Mike Sewell, a Red Cross volunteer said.
WLKY.com
Historically Black Bullitt County schoolhouse is now a museum, education center
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — What once was a one-room schoolhouse for Black students in Bullitt County has now been transformed into a museum and education center. The Bowman's Valley Schoolhouse closed in 1957. It was Bullitt County's last all-Black schoolhouse before the end of segregation. It's now been repurposed into a museum and learning center.
WLKY.com
Beloved Louisville Zoo gorilla recovering after surgery on abdominal mass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A gorilla at the Louisville Zoo is recovering after surgery to remove an abdominal mass. The zoo shared the news Thursday about the "world-famous" silverback gorilla Jelani, who zoogoers know as an animal who likes to interact with guests and their devices. They said the 25-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
WLKY.com
Louisville coffee shop Sunergos opening location in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville coffee shop is opening up its fifth location in St. Matthews this fall. Sunergos Coffee announced they will be opening a new location at 3922 Willis Ave., sometime in late November. "We have been casually eyeing St. Matthews and other east end locations for...
WLKY.com
Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine installed in Vine Grove
VINE GROVE, Ky. — When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he overdosed in her bathroom. "That got me to thinking about making it available to...
WLKY.com
'This isn't my first hurdle in life': Spinal cord injury survivor tells story in hopes to spread awareness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In July 2020, Briana Williams was on her way back from a vacation in Florida with friends. The next thing she knew, she woke up in a hospital in Georgia. The car she was riding in was involved in an accident, flipping over several times. Williams was ejected through the front windshield.
WLKY.com
Weekend weather planner: Dry skies and lots of sunshine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A quiet weekend ahead with dry skies and lots of sunshine, perfect for kicking off the fall festival season. Friday will deliver mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 70s. Clouds will begin to stream in as remnants from Hurricane Ian push further inland, however,...
WLKY.com
Louisville man with autism has moped stolen at work just after starting new job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville man with autism are continuing to search for a stolen moped. It was taken last Friday from the parking lot of the Tumbleweed restaurant on Dixie Highway. On Thursday, Chris Clark, the victim's brother, returned to the parking lot to search...
WLKY.com
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
WLKY.com
CAL wins battle of unbeatens over Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christian Academy of Louisville improved to 7-0 this season after beating Henry County 51-7 on Friday night. The loss was the first loss for the Wildcats this season. All seven of CAL's wins this season have been by at least 35 points. Click on the video...
Comments / 0