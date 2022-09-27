Read full article on original website
Related
3 GA woman created fake college, stole financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pled guilty Thursday in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pled guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pled guilty in the case.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta tax preparer sentenced to prison for defrauding IRS with faked tax returns
ATLANTA - An Atlanta tax preparer will spend more than a year in prison for defrauding the IRS using fake tax returns for clients. According to the charges and information presented in court, 48-year-old Kyle Self ran a tax preparation business called DeKalb Tax Services LLC, also known as Tax Shield and Instant Tax.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident. Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.
Gunna’s lawyers claim new indictment ‘dismisses’ involvement in any ‘violent’ act
ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Gunna’s lawyers have filed their third motion for a bond hearing, this time claiming the new indictment from prosecutors presented ‘no evidence to support its claims of dangerousness and has dismissed the only serious over act’ that was initially presented during his first bond hearing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Daily World
Gunna Seeks Jail Release After New Indictment Dismisses Connection To Violent Crime
Atlanta-based rapper Gunna will seek to be released from jai. On Sept. 28, Gunna’s lawyers filed a third motion for a bond hearing. Incarcerated since May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.
Man sentenced to two life sentences in 2016 murder at Atlanta rap studio
The second of three defendants to face trial for a fatal 2016 shooting at a southwest Atlanta recording studio was convi...
fox5atlanta.com
Report: Authorities trying to seize rapper Young Thug's car, jewelry collect after arrest
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Young Thug reportedly might have to give up dozens of pieces of expensive jewelry and multiple luxury cars that were seized during his arrest in May. The 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and 27 other people, was indicted along with...
Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
A Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday, a ruling that threatens the future of one of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta police quickly identify, arrest 2 carjacking suspects
Atlanta police made two carjacking arrests Wednesday morning
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill trial to take two weeks, 35 witnesses to be called
Prosecutors plan to call 35 witnesses to testify against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill in his trial next month on f...
‘Part of a Lifetime movie:’ Woman goes on the run in the middle of trial for abusing Cobb woman
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family says they were ready to see the woman they believe abused their elderly loved one taken away in handcuffs, but did not get that opportunity when she disappeared in the middle of her own trial. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with the family...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Supporters of Judge Hatchett want Gov. Kemp to suspend sheriff charged with groping her
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Judge Glenda Hatchett, otherwise known as TV’s Judge Hatchett, are calling for Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the sheriff who is charged in connection with her sexual battery case. The governor’s office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Gov. Kemp cannot take...
SWAT response to scene in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
WTOK-TV
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Tucker man was sentenced to 50 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for the sexual assault of child less than 12 years of age. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement Wednesday.
money.com
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
Man accused of killing 2 Cobb deputies indicted on murder charges
The man accused of killing two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies has been indicted on murder charges, according to the dist...
3 gunshot victims arrive at 2 Atlanta hospitals within hours, police say
Police were investigating after a man was dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center
OPINION: Fancy rooftops for Atlanta’s highways. Are the feds buying it?
The Stitch is the massive deck proposed to cover a stretch of the Downtown Connector. It recently got a boost from the A...
Comments / 1