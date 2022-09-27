ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Radio

GA woman created fake college, stole financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pled guilty Thursday in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pled guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pled guilty in the case.
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident. Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Gunna Seeks Jail Release After New Indictment Dismisses Connection To Violent Crime

Atlanta-based rapper Gunna will seek to be released from jai. On Sept. 28, Gunna’s lawyers filed a third motion for a bond hearing. Incarcerated since May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
11Alive

SWAT response to scene in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WTOK-TV

Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Tucker man was sentenced to 50 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for the sexual assault of child less than 12 years of age. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement Wednesday.
TUCKER, GA
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA

