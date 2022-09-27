I think the Salary of Chicago Alderman, of $142,776.00, is OK, but only for those who do the Work, being a Full-time Alderman. What do I mean; City Government is a serious endeavor, so Alderman, should take it as such, and focus on taking Care of the City of Chicago Business!!!!Each Alderman represents a geographical location, where citizens of Chicago live, when an Alderman is not in City Council Sessions, or at Chicago Hall doing City Business, Aldermen be in their Wards, Doing the Work, of the Citizenry of the Ward.That's worth earning their salary. If Aldermen did that, the City of Chicago would be a Better and Wonderful place to live and do business in!!!!!Do your Job, Aldermen of Chicago!!!
Aldermans are a waste of money period! They do absolutely nothing for their communities!
