Police in Upper Moreland arrest suspects believed to be part of organized theft ring that focus on Lowes stores. Store in Plymouth Meeting most recent target

Haverford Township police make arrest in series of attacks involving teens
The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has made an arrest in connection with a series of violent incidents.
fox29.com
Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged
HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
Abington Officers Unleash Lower Merion Police Dog to Catch CVS Thief
A Lower Merion police officer with a K9 assistant at a public event.Image via Lower Merion Police Department at Facebook. Law enforcement collaborations commonly occur in Montgomery County, as local police efforts often benefit from extra hands. Jon Campisi, in the Abington Patch, reported a recent incident that required the few extra paws of a K9 resource 20 miles away.
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
phl17.com
Suspects wanted for breaking into a Center City restaurant, stealing liquor and cash
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and woman are wanted by Philadelphia police for gaining entry into QU Japan Bistro and stealing items. The incident happened on September 24, 2022, at 1635 Market Street around 10:30 pm. According to police, a man and woman used a drill to unlock the front door...
Suspects attack and tie up Bucks County comic book store owner, steal merchandise
The suspects filled two large duffel bags with a laptop, the owner's keys, cash, comic books, Pokemon cards, action figures and other merchandise from the store.
Bucks County man enters open plea to attempted murder charges after shooting police chief
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Bucks County man entered a plea deal after shooting a police chief and attempting to shoot a parole officer, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Colin Frank Petroziello, of Yardley, entered a no contest plea to firing a shotgun at Yardley Police...
fox29.com
Police use suspect's clothing to link accused carjacker to armed robbery of restaurant
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for a gunpoint carjacking after authorities determined he wore the same clothes during an armed robbery of a restaurant. Amir Harvey, 22, was allegedly captured on home surveillance video ambushing the mother and 14-year-old daughter in the driveway of their Northeast...
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
CBS News
Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD LURING AND INDECENT EXPOSURE – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating an indecent exposure. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Castlebrook Apartments in reference to an indecent exposure involving two male juvenile victims.
Police in Haverford, Pa. investigating incidents involving unruly teens
Haverford police say they are aware of several incidents involving unruly teens that happened over the weekend.
fox29.com
Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning. Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was...
fox29.com
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls
A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
10-Year-Old Boy Choked By Uncle During Argument In West Chester: Police
A Chester County man was arrested after police say he assaulted his nephew. A 10-year-old boy told officers that his uncle, Stephen M. Reese, 35, of West Chester, had choked him during an argument inside a home on the 300 block of Fox Hollow Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, West Chester police said.
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
