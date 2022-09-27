Security experts have once again highlighted how it’s almost 2023 and we’re still holding on to the password (opens in new tab) as our number one cybersecurity measure. Despite a continued stream of headlines concerning businesses suffering tremendous losses due to poor cyberhygiene practices, most employees are still being reckless with their sensitive data, sharing them with other people, or simply keeping them around for everyone to see.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO