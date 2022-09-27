Read full article on original website
How to recover from formatted drives, SSDs, and unbootable systems
Your computer is constantly storing and editing information on a local drive. Eventually, for a host of reasons, that drive could begin having problems that need to be addressed. Otherwise, you might lose important data, whether it be for personal or business use. Although cloud storage and backups have become...
T-Mobile offers end-to-end packages of 5G tech and connectivity for industry
US mobile operator T-Mobile has launched a range of ‘ready-to-deploy’ 5G products (opens in new tab)for specific industries, aiming to make the process of using next-generation networks as easy as possible. The initial tranche of Advanced Industry Solutions’ will target four ‘early adopter’ industries - retail, manufacturing, logistics,...
Open source software hijacked by North Korean hackers
Infamous North Korean threat actor Lazarus Group has been observed engaging in a highly sophisticated, targeted malware attack that involves compromising popular open-source software and running spear phishing campaigns. As a result, it has managed to compromise “numerous” organizations in the media, defense and aerospace, as well as IT services...
Ubuntu is now available on AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) users get access to the popular Linux distro via virtual desktop. Ubuntu WorkSpaces on AWS, a fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), is now generally available on the public cloud platform. This marks the first time that a virtual Linux OS desktop has been available on...
Microsoft Exchange Online is making some major access changes
Microsoft is set to phase out the use of Client Access Rules (CARs) in Exchange Online. CARs help users control access to their Exchange Online organization based on client properties or client access requests, using details such as their IP address (IPv4 and IPv6), authentication type, user property values, and the protocol, application, service, or the resource that they're using to connect.
Google Chrome ad blockers live on after API changes postponed
Google Chrome extensions are set to see another year of support for enterprise use following the company’s decision to postpone their deletion from the Chrome Web Store until January 2024. The announcement (opens in new tab) on the Google Chrome Developers blog offers a stay of execution for sweeping...
Social media hacking: how to protect your account against intruders
No matter if you have been cautious when browsing the web and even downloaded a security software like a VPN to secure your connection, you are still at risk to be targeted from hackers' attacks. Social media hacking, for example, is on the rise. And, this is not just because...
Criminals are registering millions of malware-spreading domains every month
Every month, cybercriminals register roughly 13 million domains to be used to host and distribute malware (opens in new tab), in phishing campaigns, or otherwise malicious activities. This is according to cybersecurity researchers at Akamai, which claims to have flagged some 79 million brand new, malicious domains in the first...
Windows 11 22H2 printer bug breaks key features for some users
Windows 11 22H2 is embroiled in a fresh bug controversy, with the big feature update causing trouble with printers. Microsoft updated its support document (opens in new tab) on known issues with 22H2 to explain more about a fresh bug which means that some printers are being forced back to their default settings (as Neowin (opens in new tab) flagged up).
Android apps are getting a major text-to-speech upgrade
Google is upgrading its Speech Services by Google speech engine, in a move it says will provide "clearer, more natural voices" for Android users using its text-to-speech services. All 421 voices in 67 languages have apparently been upgraded with a new voice model and synthesizer, “built using fresher speaker data.”...
Cloudflare wants to get rid of CAPTCHAs for good
Leading CDN provider Cloudflare has released Turnstile, a free alternative to the “terrible user experience” currently offered by CAPTCHA services used by websites to verify authentic users online. Announcing Turnstile in a blog post (opens in new tab), the company claimed its CAPTCHA alternative would also increase user...
Many businesses are still just using passwords to stay safe
Security experts have once again highlighted how it’s almost 2023 and we’re still holding on to the password (opens in new tab) as our number one cybersecurity measure. Despite a continued stream of headlines concerning businesses suffering tremendous losses due to poor cyberhygiene practices, most employees are still being reckless with their sensitive data, sharing them with other people, or simply keeping them around for everyone to see.
Nearly all firms have suffered cloud security threats this year
The vast majority of organizations have suffered at least one cloud-related cybersecurity incident in the last 12 months, a new report from Venafi has claimed. It found that rising complexity, and the lack of clarity over whose responsibility cloud security really is, are two major contributors to these incidents. According...
How to cut your company’s software costs, according to the experts
With government bodies across the globe wrestling to keep inflation under control and grumbles of recession growing louder, many businesses are set to face a period of considerable economic pressure. To help weather the turbulence, businesses are scrambling to find ways to cut back on costs. And, naturally, as a...
Is Microsoft forcing Spotify onto Windows 11 users?
Spotify is mysteriously installing itself onto Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, appearing in the Taskbar when you start up your PC – and I've had the pleasure of experiencing this myself. Starting up my PC this week, I found Spotify's icon glowing in my Taskbar as other apps...
Google's Python-writing code system is going pay-as-you-go
Google is changing the payment model for Colaboratory, its Python-writing code system. Informally known as Colab, the platform is designed for users to write and execute Python code from within your browser, and is marketed to all types of users including students, data scientists, and AI researchers. The company boasts...
Even the Windows logo isn't safe from malware
It appears that not even the iconic Windows logo is safe from malware (opens in new tab) anymore, as some cybercriminals managed to successfully hide malicious code inside it. Cybersecurity experts at Symantec claim to have spotted one such campaign using a process of hiding malicious code in otherwise harmless images, otherwise known as steganography.
Nvidia explains what you need to know about RTX 4000 GPU power demands
No, you don’t need a new power supply – but make sure you have the requisite wattage of course. Nvidia has clarified the situation around its RTX 4000 graphics cards and their demands on the power supply front, after what Team Green described as an “uptick in questions” regarding compatibility with the incoming next-gen GPUs.
Using your iPhone to pay for things just got a whole lot easier
Paying for items using your iPhone could soon be much smoother thanks to an announcement from Square. The payment provider has officially launched its Tap to Pay on iPhone service, which will allow merchants and sellers of all sizes accept contactless mobile payments directly from their iPhone. There's no need...
WhatsApp video call users, Indian govt has a warning for you
WhatsApp call, especially the video one, is among the highly used services in India. Almost every one who uses WhatsApp uses the video and audio call service of the platform. It is especially popular among those who want to converse with people living abroad. It helps bypass the pricey regular telecom call. But the Indian government has now warned users to stay alert for hacker attacks via video conversations on WhatsApp.
