Oxford, MS

DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake approves fueling station and hotels

Horn Lake has signed off on the final plat for what will soon be home to the city’s largest gas station and two new hotels on the north side of Interstate Boulevard and Nail Road. DeSoto Commons Planned Unit Development will house a new Amtel Express Exxon station located...
HORN LAKE, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

County supervisor injured in MS school bus crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A H.W. Byers school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 72 and Taska Road in Marshall County Thursday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling west on Mt. Pleasent Road around 3:20 p.m. when it collided with a truck that was traveling south on Highway 72. There were […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Saturday preview

The Mid-Town Farmer’s Market continues this Saturday, October 1st, (7AM-11AM), and below are some expected highlights:. Farmstead Florals will have fresh cut flower bouquets and sunflowers!. Fresh From The Farm will have whole canned tomatoes, mild, medium and hot salsa, crunchy sweet pickles,, bread and butter pickles, beet pickles,...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Former sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Yalobusha County sheriff is expected to spend the next year on house arrest. Former Sheriff Lance Humphreys has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. State Auditor Shad White accused Humphreys of taking nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.”...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford McDonald’s to host “Coffee with a Cop” on Oct. 5

Local McDonald’s and the Oxford Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Oxford Police Department will continue to build community relationships. Representatives from the Oxford Police Department will be on hand to greet McDonald’s customers at the restaurant Wednesday morning.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 23-27

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Sept. 23. Pryce Austin Parker,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

North Delta Homecoming Maids

North Delta School’s Homecoming will be Oct.14 at 7 p.m. The Queen will be announced and crowned during halftime festivities. Pictured are (front, from left) Senior Maids Kelli Manues, Betsy Wolfe, Sophie Williams, Millie Williams, (back) Sophomore Maids Baylee Selby, Emma Nichopoulos, Junior Maids Ella Nichopoulos, Emily Wells, Liza Clark, Freshman Maids Jada Bryant and Hallie Melton.
BATESVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Legal Clinic Offering Free Legal Assistance to Those Who Qualify

The 18th Chancery District Pro Se Legal Clinic is offering free legal assistance to county residents who qualify. The clinic will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Lafayette County Chancery Building on North Lamar Boulevard, just off the downtown Square in Oxford. Those who financially qualify...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
TUPELO, MS

