DeSoto Times Today
Horn Lake approves fueling station and hotels
Horn Lake has signed off on the final plat for what will soon be home to the city’s largest gas station and two new hotels on the north side of Interstate Boulevard and Nail Road. DeSoto Commons Planned Unit Development will house a new Amtel Express Exxon station located...
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
Mississippi man arrested for stealing tools, supplies from several construction job sites
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly stole tools and supplies from several local construction sites. On Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, the Oxford Police Department took several reports of construction tools and supplies being stolen from job sites in the Oxford area. After investigation, Joshua Crumpler, 37,...
County supervisor injured in MS school bus crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A H.W. Byers school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 72 and Taska Road in Marshall County Thursday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling west on Mt. Pleasent Road around 3:20 p.m. when it collided with a truck that was traveling south on Highway 72. There were […]
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
wcbi.com
Suspect in murder of convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor, MDOC investigates
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The suspect in the shooting death of a Tupelo convenience store clerk, killed during a robbery, is in jail with no bond, but there are many questions about the case. The suspect, Chris Copeland, had prior felony convictions but was placed on house arrest after...
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
Oxford Eagle
Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Saturday preview
The Mid-Town Farmer’s Market continues this Saturday, October 1st, (7AM-11AM), and below are some expected highlights:. Farmstead Florals will have fresh cut flower bouquets and sunflowers!. Fresh From The Farm will have whole canned tomatoes, mild, medium and hot salsa, crunchy sweet pickles,, bread and butter pickles, beet pickles,...
wcbi.com
Former sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Yalobusha County sheriff is expected to spend the next year on house arrest. Former Sheriff Lance Humphreys has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. State Auditor Shad White accused Humphreys of taking nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.”...
wtva.com
Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford McDonald’s to host “Coffee with a Cop” on Oct. 5
Local McDonald’s and the Oxford Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Oxford Police Department will continue to build community relationships. Representatives from the Oxford Police Department will be on hand to greet McDonald’s customers at the restaurant Wednesday morning.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 23-27
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Sept. 23. Pryce Austin Parker,...
wtva.com
Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Lawsuit dismissed against officers seen punching man during Mississippi arrest
HERNANDO, Miss. — A lawsuit against Hernando, Mississippi police officers who were seen on camera punching a man during an arrest has been dismissed, according to court records filed Tuesday, September 27. In the video, Adrian Hoyle can be seen getting out of a car that crashed into a...
panolian.com
North Delta Homecoming Maids
North Delta School’s Homecoming will be Oct.14 at 7 p.m. The Queen will be announced and crowned during halftime festivities. Pictured are (front, from left) Senior Maids Kelli Manues, Betsy Wolfe, Sophie Williams, Millie Williams, (back) Sophomore Maids Baylee Selby, Emma Nichopoulos, Junior Maids Ella Nichopoulos, Emily Wells, Liza Clark, Freshman Maids Jada Bryant and Hallie Melton.
hottytoddy.com
Legal Clinic Offering Free Legal Assistance to Those Who Qualify
The 18th Chancery District Pro Se Legal Clinic is offering free legal assistance to county residents who qualify. The clinic will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Lafayette County Chancery Building on North Lamar Boulevard, just off the downtown Square in Oxford. Those who financially qualify...
actionnews5.com
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
WLBT
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
