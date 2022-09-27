Call to convert mental health genetic discoveries into better treatments for patients

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds folic acid treatment is associated with decreased risk of suicide attempts
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the US, with more than 45,000 people dying by suicide in 2020. Experts recommend many strategies and treatments to decrease the risk of suicide, including psychotherapy, peer support, economic support, and medications like antidepressants. Few if any would be likely to put folic acid supplements on that list, but a recent study done at the University of Chicago may change that.
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
MedicalXpress
Greater predicted life expectancy confirms importance of HIV/AIDS treatment
Since the introduction of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug for HIV/AIDS treatment 35 years ago, life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has steadily increased. ART medications are specifically designed to help an individual's immune system fight HIV and in turn suppress HIV replication. However, there is a limited understanding of the combined effects of HIV and ART on disability and healthy longevity for individuals with the disease.
MedicalXpress
Adverse health outcomes associated with long-term antidepressant use
Long-term antidepressant use may double the risk of heart disease, finds the most comprehensive epidemiological study to date to investigate the health consequences from using the medication over ten years. The University of Bristol-led study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open, analyzed data on over 200,000 people. Antidepressants...
MedicalXpress
Breakthrough in understanding of how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments
Scientists have discovered that cancer cells "hijack" a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking around cancer metastasis. The team based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, found that blocking the activity of the NALCN protein in...
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
MedicalXpress
No difference between spinal versus general anesthesia in patients having hip fracture surgery, finds study
There are no differences in the safety or effectiveness of the two most common types of anesthetic (spinal versus general anesthesia) in patients undergoing hip fracture surgery, according to the findings of a new study led by the University of Bristol in collaboration with University of Warwick researchers. The findings, published in the British Journal of Anesthesia, analyzed previously published data on nearly 4,000 hip fracture patients.
EatingWell
Scientists Just Found a Link Between COVID-19 and Developing Alzheimer's
As we head into our third fall and winter dealing with COVID-19, scientists are still trying to understand what the long-term effects of the virus will be like—and a new study from Case Western Reserve University suggests that for older adults, contracting COVID could be a major obstacle for their cognitive health.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
MedicalXpress
Do people who undergo bariatric surgery have a higher risk of epilepsy?
People who have had bariatric surgery may have an increased risk of developing epilepsy, according to a study published in the September 28, 2022, online issue of Neurology. "Bariatric surgery, which involves altering your digestive system, has become a more common treatment for weight loss," said study author Jorge G. Burneo, MD, MSPH, of Western University in London, Canada, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. "While bariatric surgery is an effective treatment for obesity and obesity-related chronic conditions like high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, our research found that bariatric surgery recipients have an elevated risk of epilepsy."
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
MedicalXpress
High blood pressure speeds up mental decline, but does not fully explain dementia disparities
People with high blood pressure levels face a faster erosion of their ability to think, make decisions and remember information than those with normal blood pressure levels, a new study finds. The researchers traced high blood pressure's association with declining brain function over years, in data from six large studies...
MedicalXpress
Neurology: Early treatment is half the battle
Neurological diseases often begin with an inflammatory process and the degradation of the myelin layer, which surrounds the nerve fibers (axons) like a protective insulating layer. This is usually followed by damage to the nerve fibers (axonal neurodegeneration). The clock is now ticking: while the inflammatory process is still easily treatable in the early stages of neurological conditions, the relevant therapies are often no longer effective enough in the later stages.
Scientists identify 'microprotein' in the brain that puts a person at a 'substantial' risk of developing Alzheimer's later in life
A 'microprotein' significantly raises the risk of Alzheimer's disease in later life if it is mutated, scientists say — with a quarter of those of European ancestry already having the change. Researchers at the University of Southern California (USC), in Los Angeles, analyzed data from more than 8,000 people...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals how COVID damages the heart
University of Queensland researchers have discovered how COVID-19 damages the heart, opening the door to future treatments. This initial study—featuring a small cohort—found COVID-19 damaged the DNA in cardiac tissue, which wasn't detected in influenza samples. UQ Diamantina Institute researcher Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe said the team found while...
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
MedicalXpress
Researchers create new method to more accurately measure cancer lesions response to treatment
Researchers from the University of Colorado Cancer Center on the Anschutz Medical Campus have created a new way of measuring cancer lesions response to treatment that could better inform the development of new cancer drugs. Measurement of cancer lesions and their changes with therapy are conducted using a validated, ubiquitous...
MedicalXpress
Interest in point-of-care technologies increases among health care professionals during pandemic
Does the COVID-19 pandemic have a silver lining? A recent article by UMass Chan Medical School and UMass Lowell researchers in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications reports that interest among health care professionals in point-of-care technologies (POCTs) increased during the pandemic, with perceived applications of easy-to-use at-home, mobile or bedside devices in a broader range of diseases.
