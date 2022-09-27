I’m a hot mom with twin daughters — we’re constantly mistaken for triplets

Good things come in threes.

An age-defying mom has become an unexpected sensation on TikTok after appearing in a viral video alongside her twin daughters — with many mistaking the trio for triplets.

Sahar Darwazeh, 46, was seen clad in a crop top and leggings as she seductively danced alongside her twin girls Dana and Juana Naser, 24, in the clip posted over the summer.

Since then, new fans have been fawning over London-based Darwazeh, with many inquiring about her secrets to everlasting youth.

In an interview with NeedToKnow.Online , daughter Dana dished about how her mom maintains her fit physique and fresh face.

“We work out five times a week, we drink a lot of water and we try to eat healthy as much as possible,” Dana divulged, saying she and her sister have inherited their mom’s love of fitness.

Twins Dana and Juana are pictured left and center, with their youthful mom Sahar Darwazeh seen at right. Jam Press/Dana Naser

As for her youthful visage, the daughter admitted that her mom occasionally gets “minimal facial procedures” done.

Dana said she and Juana are very close with Darwazeh, who is supportive of their budding careers as social media influencers.

“We are extremely lucky to have a beautiful mother. We actually are best friends, and we hang out all the time!” Dana gushed.

Sahar Darwazeh (center) was seen clad in a crop top and leggings as she danced alongside her twin girls. Jam Press Vid/Dana Naser

Dana admitted that her mom occasionally gets “minimal facial procedures” done. Jam Press Vid/Dana Naser

Darwazeh’s appearance in Dana’s viral video has even helped boost the daughter’s fledgling online career.

“When we posted that video, we had a lot of impressions, high insights, even random people were sharing the video to our family members,” she enthused.

Dana and Juana have inherited their mom’s good looks. The 24-year-old twins are seen in a recent social media snap. Jam Press/Dana Naser

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChZmpmRMoNt

Dana — who divides her time between London and Jordan — has more than 43,000 followers on TikTok and 32,500 followers on Instagram , where she shares envy-inducing snaps of her international travels.

A recent upload showed the beauty partying up a storm during a luxury vacation to Dubai.